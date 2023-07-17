US Marshals hunt for reputed gang member in South El Paso stabbing murder case

The U.S. Marshals Service's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for a reputed gang member with ties to Miami and Boston suspected in the stabbing death of a young man in South El Paso earlier this year.

Aaron Durnell Williams, 43, is wanted on a murder warrant for allegedly stabbing 18-year-old Jadon Jeter Robinson during an argument Feb. 2 in the area of Noble Street and Magoffin Avenue, the U.S. Marshals Service and El Paso police said.

Robinson, who had lived in Northeast El Paso, was stabbed multiple times and died after being rushed into emergency surgery at Las Palmas Medical Center, 1801 N. Oregon St., police officials said.

Aaron Durnell Williams is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of Jadon Jeter Robinson, 18, on Feb. 2 in the Magoffin neighborhood in South El Paso.

El Paso police have been looking for Williams on a murder warrant since February. Both Williams and Robinson were homeless at the time of the killing, police said.

The deadly assault is part of an ongoing rash of shootings and stabbings near the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in the Magoffin neighborhood east of Downtown El Paso.

Williams is a reputed member of the Gangster Disciples street gang and has ties to El Paso; Houston; Miami; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Boston; and Lawrence, Massachusetts, according to a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive bulletin.

Williams speaks fluent Spanish and also is known as "Jesus Rivera." He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his left shoulder blade stating "704 Thug Life."

A U.S. Marshals wanted bulletin states that Williams is considered "armed and dangerous" with "violent tendencies" and is an "escape risk."

Anyone with information on Williams may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS). Tips also may be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

U.S. Marshals Service. File art.

