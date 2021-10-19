US marshals inspect DC jail and speak with Jan. 6 inmates

U.S. marshals visited the Washington, D.C., Central Detention Facility Monday and spoke to inmates arrested during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol following claims of poor treatment, according to new reports.

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart confirmed the inspectors were speaking with Jan. 6 defendants and said all court orders were being followed at the facility, NBC4 reported.

“We have been working with the Marshals office,” he said. “As a matter of fact, they’re in there today doing an inspection of the jail and talking with many of the Jan. 6 folks that are there to make sure that we are continuing to do that.”

The visit comes one week after a federal judge inquired about the treatment of inmates related to the riot after attorneys for one of the defendants said accused rioter Christopher Worrell had a broken hand that was allegedly improperly cared for.

District Judge Royce Lamberth's Oct. 13 order also found the jail warden and director of the D.C. Department of Corrections in contempt of court for not responding to court inquiry about the care of inmates with ties to Jan. 6.

Lamberth said he would make a referral to the U.S. attorney general for a possible civil rights violation investigation.

Federal officials have arrested more than 500 people in connection to the Jan. 6 siege, hundreds of whom now face criminal charges, according to the Justice Department.

More inmates are expected to be transferred to Washington's detention center in the coming weeks, as a judge agreed on Monday to consider whether to transfer a defendant from New York to the jail in the nation's capital.

The Washington Examiner contacted Geldart and the Central Detention Facility but did not immediately receive responses.

