US Marshals offer $5K reward for man mistakenly released after allegedly shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man who is accused of shooting pop star Lady Gaga's dog walker and attempting to steal her canines.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was one of three people charged for the attempted murder of Ryan Fischer and attempted burglary of Lady Gaga's three French Bulldogs in February 2021. The Marshals said he was erroneously released from jail in April due to a "clerical error."

Jackson is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to the Marshals.

He was one of five people arrested in April in connection with the incident. Jackson had fired a .40-caliber handgun at Fischer, who sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and had to be transported to a hospital.

The two men who have been charged as Jackson's accessories grabbed two of the dogs and the three of them fled in a car.

The animals were turned over to police two days after the incident. Fischer was critically injured with a collapsed lung.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Major Crime Team has asked for the Marshals' help in locating and apprehending Jackson.

He is charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.