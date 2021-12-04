US Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for tips on the Michigan high school shooting suspect's fugitive parents

Wanted posters for James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the suspect in the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan. US Marshals

The parents of the suspect in the Michigan school shooting have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

After James and Jennifer Crumbley failed to appear in court, the sheriff's office declared them fugitives.

US Marshals announced Friday evening they are offering a reward for information on the couple.

US Marshals announced Friday evening they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for tips on the whereabouts of James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the sole suspect in the Oxford High School shooting.

The Crumbleys were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter authorities announced Friday morning. Their 15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, was charged Wednesday with four counts of first-degree murder and a terrorism-related charge in relation to the shooting, which left four students dead and several others injured.

The Crumbleys were set to be arraigned Friday afternoon but when officers arrived at their home the couple was missing. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office declared the couple fugitives and the US Marshals announced it had joined the search, with the agency's Detroit Fugitive Apprehension working to locate the Crumbleys.

On Friday evening the US Marshals, a federal agency within the Department of Justice, released wanted posters for the couple on Twitter.

The posters include details about the couple's appearances, the charges they're wanted on, and the monetary reward. It also says tips can be reported "24/7" at 313-202-6458.

The Crumbleys' lawyers, Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, previously told Insider the couple was not fleeing and that they would appear in court. They did not respond to Insider's request for comment after the couple was declared fugitives.

As of Friday evening, the Crumbleys' lawyers were still insisting they were not on the run, according to FOX2 reporter Jessica Dupnack.

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at kvlamis@insider.com.

Read the original article on Insider