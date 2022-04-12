US Marshals Rescue 16 Missing Children, Arrests 5 Adults In New Orleans

The Missing Child Unit of the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force rescued 16 missing children and took five people into custody, CNN reports.

The operation titled “Fresh Start” was initiated on Jan. 1 in New Orleans and concluded on March 31, according to the agency’s official press release.

“Based on the operation, at least four (4) felony warrant(s) exist for adults suspected of involvement with MCU minors, and the USMS New Orleans Task Force is actively pursuing these fugitives,” authorities said of the alleged sex trafficking ring, the Washington Informer reports.

In late January, a 5-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were found after being kidnapped by their mother who is a non-custodial parent, according to CNN.

The mother traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with her children and later was arrested by the task force.

In another case, a New Orleans father abducted his 1-year-old baby and shot and killed the child’s grandfather. The infant was found safe. The father eventually surrendered to law enforcement.

“I am very proud of the cooperative work done by all the agencies involved in safeguarding at-risk children. Our Office is proud to be a part of a robust MCU program that took root in New Orleans starting in 2016,” U.S. Marshal Scott Illing said in a statement, the Washington Informer reports.

“This work is being done with our partners while our office still performs its critical USMS missions (judicial and witness security, managing federal prisoners, violent fugitives’ apprehension, sex offender investigations, and service of federal process),” Illing continued.

Other agencies assisted the task force with the operation, including the New Orleans Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the New York Police Department, CNN reports.