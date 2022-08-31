US Marshals Service searches for fugitive with connections to Kansas City

The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a fugitive wanted in a Nebraska homicides who has ties to Kansas City and Des Moines, authorities said.

There is an award of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers, also known as “Rowdy,” according to a news release from the marshals service.

Chambers, 25, is a suspect in a homicide and robbery reported in January in Kearney and Omaha, Nebraska, authorities said.

Investigators are currently working leads in the case in Kansas City and Des Moines, according to the release.

Chambers is about 6-foot-2 and weighs about 165 pounds, authorities said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He also has the Boston Red Sox logo, a red “B,” tattooed on his forehead, according to the release.

Authorities advise anyone who sees Chambers to call police, but to stay away from him, since he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Chambers is asked to call the the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332 or the Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. Tips can also be submitted through the USMS Tips App.