Man accused of knife attack on the run in Caldwell County, authorities say

The U.S. Marshals are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous in the Granite Falls area of Caldwell County.

On Friday, authorities said Jonathan Pearson, 34, is accused of attacking a man with a knife. He’s wanted out of Burke County for parole violations and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Marshals tried to take Pearson into custody at a home in Granite Falls on Lakeside Avenue near Lakeside Park. However, when they arrived, Pearson ran away into the woods behind the house. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned Pearson even left his dog, Sonny, behind.

Pearson was building a dog house for Sonny and witnesses said he was outside as federal marshals arrived. A homeowner told Faherty that Pearson took off into the woods as officers moved in to make the arrest.

Jeremy Harris said Pearson left Sonny at his house. Harris owns a tattoo shop and said he met Pearson through work. He said Pearson showed up at his home and asked if he could leave his dog there.

“He came by asking to relocate a dog,” Harris said. “I said ‘you got a house for it?’ and he said ‘no but I can build you one.’”

Harris said Pearson started building the dog house but before he finished, fled into the woods as federal marshals arrived looking for him. He said he had no idea Pearson was a wanted man. Burke County deputies said he cut a man with a knife across his face.

“I hope he turns himself in and stays safe, that’s the main thing. And don’t get in no more trouble,” Harris said.

As a precaution, Granite Falls Elementary and middle schools, along with South Caldwell High School, were all placed under a soft lockdown Friday, keeping students inside and bringing extra law enforcement to the three campuses.

“The pep rally that we had, that had to be inside instead of outside,” said student Jayda Dewey. “The freshmen actually had to watch it on a live stream inside their classrooms because the gym was not big enough.”

The Granite Falls Police Department said it is helping marshals find Pearson.

Pearson is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and white shorts or pants.

Anyone with information about Pearson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

