US mass shootings, Iowa State Fair, Sonia Sotomayor milestone: 5 things to know Thursday

Americans on edge after string of mass shootings

A weeklong string of mass shootings, false reports and hoaxes of active shooters have spread around the country, highlighting an acute uncertainty many Americans feel in the wake of the incidents. And this certainly hits home: On Thursday, some of our colleagues will return to work for the first time after USA TODAY's headquarters in McLean, Virginia, was evacuated following an unconfirmed report of an armed person. There have been 253 mass shootings in 2019 as of Wednesday, according to the not-for-profit Gun Violence Archive. All this happens in real-time, alongside the tears, fear, confusion and anger, as millions of readers turn to us for accurate accounts of events. In the coming days, we'll continue to focus on stories of heroism and lost lives all while maintaining the same level of accountability you deserve during moments of an unforeseen tragedy.

Iowa State Fair hosts presidential candidates

Twenty minutes, a microphone, lots of Iowans and the eyes of the nation. That's what will greet political hopefuls at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox over the next several days. This year, the Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair will host more than 20 presidential candidates, both Democratic and Republican. The scheduled appearances begin Thursday with visits from former Vice President Joe Biden and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, among the many Democrats in the race. Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954 was the first presidential candidate to campaign at the State Fair, and presidential candidates have flocked there ever since.

Decade and counting: Sotomayor most outspoken on Supreme Court bench

Thursday marks 10 years since Sonia Sotomayor was sworn into a Supreme Court justice seat that was vacant under President Barack Obama's watch. Since then, Sotomayor, 65, best known for her opinions on civil rights, privacy rights and criminal justice, is largely considered the court's most frequent public speaker and most prolific author. Obama's selection of the nation's only Hispanic justice was historic at the time, and her objections have become more frequent and forceful even as the court has trended more conservative in recent years.

It's football time! NFL preseason kicks off

The first week of the NFL preseason kicks off in earnest with 11 games on Thursday night. The slate features the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots playing the Detroit Lions, the new-look Cleveland Browns facing the Washington Redskins, and No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray making his NFL debut when the Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers. Two other first-round rookie quarterbacks also should see action Thursday night: The New York Giants' Daniel Jones (against the New York Jets) and Redskins' Dwayne Haskins (against the Browns). Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will make his debut with the Denver Broncos when they play the Seattle Seahawks.

Photos from James Dean's fatal car crash auctioned

Rare photos of the car crash that cut short the life of Hollywood icon James Dean in 1955 will finally see the light of day in an auction slated to begin Thursday. An archive of 30 original glossy photos, many of which were never published, will be offered in the online-only sale from RR Auction. Dean was killed at 24 in an accident while driving his 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder on a California highway. The auction ends Aug. 15.

