US Mattress Manufacturers Provide Thousands of Medical Relief Mattresses with Capacity to Produce More Than 400,000 Weekly During the COVID-19 Crisis

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) today announced that US mattress manufacturing facilities across the country are working hard to produce and deliver mattresses and other critical products to fellow Americans in need.

"When the pandemic began, the International Sleep Products Association surveyed its members to determine how the industry could help hospitals and health care providers meet their needs in the face of a projected surge of COVID-19 cases," said Ryan Trainer, ISPA president. "The response from factories across the United States and Canada has been overwhelming, making clear that when help is needed, the men and women of the mattress industry stand ready to deliver."

Hear from a few of the companies involved—

Everton Mattress, President Chris Sanders

"We've made over 5,000 masks and supplied them to police and fire departments, care centers, hospice, medical care centers, and home health facilities in Filer and Twin, Idaho. We are now supplying companies, like convenience stores and equipment supply stores that supports dairy and farm operations."

Tempur Sealy, CEO Scott Thompson

"We are producing more than 20,000 mattresses per day for virus response. We have a full team of corporate employees who are doing daily outreach to state and federal government officials to let them know that our company has not just tremendous capacity to help, but (also) a tremendous compassion for our fellow citizens. We want to help, and we will continue to help."

Hickory Springs, COO Michael Hinshaw, Jr.

"We are shifting production at our facilities in North Carolina and Mississippi to provide up to 4,000 mattresses for medical use per day, as well as 2,000 metal beds per day – and we expect those numbers to increase. As one of the largest suppliers of OEM mattresses and mattress components for the bedding industry, we have the expertise and capabilities to produce these products quickly and efficiently to help address health care facility bed shortages as well as provide temporary sleep surfaces for emergency and overflow hospital sites nationally. In this unprecedented time, we are faced with many challenges, but as a company we are focusing all of our efforts on helping those in need, while also supporting the well-being of our employees by taking extra sanitary precautions for elevated cleanliness and adhering to workforce distancing guidelines as directed by the CDC and the WHO."

Relief Bed International, Founder Scott Smalling

"We've been tasked with helping with homelessness and other needs, and we love what we do. Our early cooperation with Serta Simmons was fantastic. While it continues, other US suppliers of products have really been inspired to come alongside to help with the efforts. Relief Bed also is now gearing up to supply face shields."

Brooklyn Bedding, CEO John Merwin

"We find ourselves in a unique position to help Americans, to provide viable solutions, at this very critical time in our history. We have set up a product page at BrooklynBedding.com for orders on demand and can produce up to thousands of mattresses a day, shipped to any destination in the country. As a Phoenix-based company, we've committed to free mattress delivery to hospitals and government agencies within our valley and have negotiated discounted rates, nationwide, for full semi-truckload deliveries. At this time, we are also producing masks for the State of Arizona as well as essential workers in our region. We continue to support the trucking industry with sleeper cab beds during this incredibly demanding period."

Serta Simmons Bedding, Chairman & CEO Dave Swift

"We are committed to ensuring those who are hospitalized have a bed available where they can receive care and heal. That's why we are donating 10,000 mattresses to New York City hospitals and temporary medical facilities, and why we are ready, with our factory footprint and distribution network, to produce an additional 20,000 beds a day."

Leggett & Platt, CEO Karl Glassman

"We can produce 8,000 mattresses a week, as well as supply innersprings, foam, and other components to other bedding producers. In addition, our employees are brainstorming ways to retool processes and redeploy raw materials to meet the needs of the moment. This is innovation in adversity. Furniture sewers are now stitching face masks, chemical lab workers are creating hand sanitizer, our foam plants are providing components for face shields."

