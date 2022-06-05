US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Wallace
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mike Muller
    American ice hockey player

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

The US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord, according to the biggest independent crude trader.

While a new agreement would limit Iran’s atomic activities and ease US sanctions on its energy exports, talks between Tehran and world powers have stalled since March. Oil traders are increasingly pessimistic that negotiators will strike a deal.

Still, US President Joe Biden could decide that the need to bring down record-high pump prices ahead of November’s midterm elections outweighs the benefit of strictly enforcing sanctions, including by seizing more Iranian oil tankers.

“Uncle Sam might just allow a little bit more of that oil to flow,” Mike Muller, head of Asia at Vitol Group, said Sunday on a podcast produced by Dubai-based Gulf Intelligence. “If the midterms are dominated by the need to get gas prices lower in America, turning a somewhat greater blind eye to the sanctioned barrels flowing out is probably something you might expect to see. US intervention in these flows has always been pretty sparse.”

The US confiscated oil from an Iranian-flagged vessel off Greece last month, which was followed days later by Tehran detaining two Greek tankers in the Persian Gulf. But Washington’s move is unlikely to signal the start of more tanker seizures by the US, according to Muller.

Iran has raised oil exports this year, most of them ending up in China. A new nuclear deal would lead to an additional 500,000 to 1 million barrels per day coming on to international markets, enough to weigh on prices, according to energy analysts. The Islamic Republic also has around 100 million barrels of oil in storage that could be sold down quickly.

Crude prices have soared more than 50% this year to almost $120 a barrel, mostly because of the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While many Republicans and some Democrats oppose any lifting of Iranian sanctions, Biden is under plenty of pressure to lower gasoline prices, which have shot up to an average of more than $4.80 per gallon in the US.

Never Been Wider

There’s little consensus about the direction of oil prices, according to Vitol, which traded 7.6 million barrels of crude and refined products a day in 2021. While supplies are tight, Washington’s release of strategic reserves is helping balance the market.

Thursday’s decision by OPEC+ -- a 23-nation group of producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia -- to accelerate output increases is unlikely to have much impact, Muller said. That’s because many members will struggle to pump more and Moscow’s exports could drop due to sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

“The range of expert opinion out there has never been wider,” said Muller, who’s based in Singapore. “There are people who think the market’s going to $135-$140 a barrel. And there are people who think we’re going below $100 again.”

Two Worlds

There’s also a dichotomy emerging between richer and poorer countries, he said. Some in Asia such as Malaysia and Singapore are experiencing a demand rebound as coronavirus lockdowns ease. Others including Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which has defaulted on international bonds and is struggling to pay for fuel imports, are experiencing demand destruction.

“It’s a tale of two worlds,” Muller said. “The affluent world is going to have their holidays and burn jet fuel. But the impact elsewhere is a lot more profound. The divide between the prosperous and the countries that have a lower ability to pay for commodities is becoming extremely stark.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Says Russia to Allow Grain Exports by Sea

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union formally adopted new sanctions against Russia, including a partial ban on crude imports, and the UK said Vladimir Putin’s forces have gained momentum in their push to capture Ukraine’s Donbas region 100 days since he invaded. Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketFor Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock MarketMusk’s Office Mandate, Recession

  • Exclusive: U.S. to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt - sources

    Italian oil company Eni SpA and Spain's Repsol SA could begin shipping Venezuelan oil to Europe as soon as next month to make up for Russian crude, five people familiar with the matter said, resuming oil-for-debt swaps halted two years ago when Washington stepped up sanctions on Venezuela. The volume of oil Eni and Repsol are expected to receive is not large, one of the people said, and any impact on global oil prices will be modest.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund to Take $185 Million Jordanian Bank Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketFor Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock MarketMusk’s Office Mandate, Recession Fears Complicate New Work EraStarbucks Illegally Closing N.Y. Cafe to Retaliate, Union ClaimsSaudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund will take a $185 million stake in Capital Bank of Jordan as part of deal to help the lender expand.The Public Inves

  • UK says it will work with aviation industry to solve travel chaos

    British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday the government would work hard with the aviation industry to avoid a repeat of the chaos at airports last week as passengers faced lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights. Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with a post-pandemic rebound in demand, but British airports have been particularly hit by major disruption over the past week. Shapps, who said earlier this week airlines should stop selling tickets for flights they could not staff, said the industry had to sort out the problem.

  • Ukraine Latest: Explosions in Kyiv for First Time Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketFor Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock MarketMusk’s Office Mandate, Recession Fears Complicate New Work EraStarbucks Illegally Closing N.Y. Cafe to Retaliate, Union ClaimsSeveral explosions took place in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday morning with no casualties reported, Kyiv authorities said, while air defense forces sh

  • Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch

    Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin completed its fifth crewed launch on Saturday after a New Shepard rocket's back-up system that had not met expectations delayed the voyage last month. Blue Origin's fourth flight landed successfully in March in west Texas after taking six passengers for a 10-minute journey to the edge of space. "It was an honor to fly this special crew of explorers and true pioneers today," said Phil Joyce, Senior Vice President for New Shepard.

  • Pakistan expects GDP growth to slow to 5% amid fiscal consolidation

    Pakistan GDP growth will slow to 5% for the upcoming fiscal year beginning on July 1, from 5.9% in the outgoing year, following budgetary tightening aimed at winning International Monetary Fund (IMF) support, the government said on Saturday. "Keeping in view external and local uncertain economic environment, GDP growth will slightly taper off and is envisaged at 5 percent for 2022-23 on the back of agriculture (3.9%), manufacturing (7.1%) and services sector (5.1%)," said the ministry in a working paper seen by Reuters. The paper said the fiscal consolidation will be pursued to bring down the deficit through a combination of expenditure management and revenue enhancement.

  • Moscow expects big jump in profits from energy exports in 2022

    "On the contrary, this year we will significantly increase the profits from the export of our energy resources." On Monday, European Union leaders agreed in principle to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine. "Oil, generally speaking, is not subject to politics, there is a demand for it ... we have alternative sales markets, where we are already increasing sales," said Lavrov.

  • Australian Surveillance Plane Cut Off by Chinese Fighter Jet

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia said one of its surveillance planes was cut off by a Chinese fighter jet in international airspace over the South China Sea in the latest encounter between the militaries of the two countries.Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketFor Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock MarketMusk’s Office Mandate, Recession Fears Complicate New Work EraStarbucks Ille

  • Toronto Home Prices Slide for Third Month on Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto home prices fell for the third straight month, as rising interest rates spur an abrupt reversal in a city recently at the heart of one of the world’s hottest housing markets.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsThere’s a Better Solution for Student Loans Than Forgiving Debt, Experts SayOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut,

  • France Is Talking to UAE About Replacing Russian Oil, Diesel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketFor Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock MarketMusk’s Office Mandate, Recession Fears Complicate New Work EraStarbucks Illegally Closing N.Y. Cafe to Retaliate, Union ClaimsFrance is talking to the United Arab Emirates about the supply of oil and diesel as it seeks alternatives to Russian energy sources, Finance Minister Br

  • San Francisco firm acquires Amazon facility, nearby vacant land in Mesa for $48 million

    Amazon operates one of its delivery stations at the more than 145,000-square-foot warehouse it leases on the property.

  • Eagles, Philadelphia police will hold a gun buyback event on Monday

    The Eagles are taking tangible steps to reduce gun violence. On Monday, the Philadelphia Police Department will conduct a gun buyback event at Lincoln Financial Field from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. Everyone who submits an unloaded firearm to a police officer at the scene will receive a $100 gift card funded by the [more]

  • Australia says China threatened plane over South China Sea

    Australia on Sunday said a Chinese fighter jet carried out dangerous maneuvers threatening the safety of one of its maritime surveillance planes over the South China Sea and forcing it to return to the base. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government expressed concern to China over the May 26 incident, which the Defense Ministry said took place in international airspace where a Chinese J-16 intercepted a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft on routine patrol. Defense Minister Richard Marles said the Chinese J-16 flew very close to the Australian plane and released flares and chaff that were ingested by the engines of the Poseidon, a converted Boeing 737-800.

  • Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'

    "Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months. In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.

  • Japan's Kishida considers joining NATO summit -sources

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering attending a summit of leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in late June to spur coordination with the West over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter said. The move would mark an unusually aggressive stance for a Japanese leader although Kishida has repeatedly condemned Russia over what he has described as a "war crime" against Ukraine. In the past, Japanese leaders have maintained a careful line on their relations with Russia as the two countries have wrangled over decades-old territorial disputes.

  • 10 States That Receive the Least Social Security

    The average Social Security beneficiary received $1,657 in monthly benefits as of January 2022. However, many recipients received much more or much less. The length of time you wait until you file for...

  • Most Americans feel there's a recession or one on the way, poll shows

    The majority of Americans feel the U.S. is either in a recession, or headed towards one, according to a recent Maru Public Opinion survey compiled for Yahoo. A bit more than half of respondents say they are now stricter with their money habits.

  • 10 Stocks Getting Crushed by Global Supply Chain Crisis

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks getting crushed by the global supply chain crisis. If you want to see more stocks that are impacted by tightening supply conditions, click 5 Stocks Getting Crushed by Global Supply Chain Crisis. These days, the most popular phrase in the stock market seems to be the “global supply […]

  • Strong Dollar Is Latest Headache for Pricey Software Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Even better-than-expected earnings haven’t been enough to stem this year’s rout in software stocks, and now the sector is getting hit with another headwind: the stronger dollar.Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketStarbucks Illegally Closing N.Y. Cafe to Retaliate, Union Claims‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsThere’s a Better Solution