US may send limited number of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine — WSJ

The launch of an ATACMS missile from the M270 MLRS in South Korea in 2017

The United States is nearing a decision on providing long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, as reported by U.S. newspaper the Wall Street Journal on Sept. 15.

According to sources cited by the U.S. newspaper, the White House is reportedly reconsidering its plans to provide ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. This reconsideration may be influenced by concerns within the Pentagon regarding the potential depletion of U.S. missile stocks.

Read also: US leans towards giving Ukraine long-range missiles and cluster bombs — report

As a result, Washington might be inclined to approve the transfer of a restricted quantity of ATACMS missiles.

It is anticipated that the delivery of ATACMS missiles will be contingent on Ukraine’s commitment to refrain from using U.S. weaponry for offensive actions on the territory of Russia, which is considered the aggressor in this context, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Read also: Who is delaying transfer of F-16s and ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, and why — expert interview

U.S. officials have also mentioned that it will be “months” before Ukraine receives precision-guided GLSDB munitions with a range of approximately 145 kilometers.

“While ATACMS may not directly help Ukrainian forces break through the defense (constructed by Russian occupiers in southern Ukraine), officials hope they will enable Ukraine to strike certain logistical nodes and headquarters critical to the maintenance of the occupied Ukrainian territory,” the report stated.

Previously, UK newspaper the Financial Times, citing its own sources, reported that U.S. President Joe Biden is close to making a decision to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles.

According to media reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Biden next week.

U.S. television news channel ABC News, citing its sources, indicated that the United States is likely to include ATACMS in a future military aid package to Ukraine.

According to CNN, discussions about sending ATACMS to Ukraine have intensified in recent weeks. However, the Pentagon has not officially confirmed that a decision on the delivery of ATACMS is any closer.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine