US service member is possible suspect in Syria base blast

LOLITA C. BALDOR
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. service member has been identified as a possible suspect in an April explosion that injured several U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria.

Patrick Barnes, a spokesman for the Army Criminal Investigation Division, said in a statement that the potential suspect in back in the United States, and the investigation by Army CID and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations is ongoing. Barnes did not release the suspect's name.

The U.S. military initially reported that the injuries were caused by artillery or another form of indirect fire. But it later said the April 7 attack was carried out by the “deliberate placement of explosive charges” by one or more individuals at an ammunition holding area and shower facility on the base, known as Green Village.

The blasts hit two support buildings and four service members were evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries.

The U.S. has several hundred troops in eastern Syria as part of its effort to counter the Islamic State group.

No charges have been filed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa: Wealthy Gupta brothers arrested in UAE

    The pair are accused in South Africa of large-scale corruption and exerting unfair political influence.

  • Russians move equipment and weapons to Bakhmut front - General Staff update

    ANASTASIIA KALATUR - SUNDAY, 5 JUNE 2022, 07:15 The Russians have moved more than 20 pieces of weapons and military equipment to the Bakhmut front to replenish units that have sustained losses. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: There is still a threat of strikes from Belarus on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

  • U.S. 'understands' Mexican position on Americas summit after boycott - State Dept

    The United States "understands" Mexico's position on the Summit of the Americas, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday after Mexico's president made good on a threat to skip the event because all countries in the Western Hemisphere were not invited. Price said U.S. officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken were in discussions with officials from U.S. neighbors including Mexico in very recent hours over participation in the summit.

  • Trudeau Scorns China’s Response to North Korea Patrol Flights

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called China’s actions “irresponsible and provocative” over reports the Asian nation’s fighter jets have buzzed Canadian planes helping to enforce sanctions on North Korea.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price

  • Raila Odinga: Kenya's IEBC approves Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate

    While Raila Odinga comes from a famous Kenyan family, the political crown has always eluded him.

  • APC convention begins to choose Nigeria presidential candidate

    President Muhammadu Buhari is not allowed to stand next February after serving two terms of office.

  • NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle

    New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, making the state among the first to enact a major gun control initiative following a wave of deadly mass shootings. Hochul, a Democrat, signed 10 public safety-related bills, including one that will require microstamping in new firearms, which could help law enforcement solve gun-related crimes. New York's Legislature passed the bills last week, pushing the changes through after a pair of mass shootings involving 18-year-old gunmen using semiautomatic rifles.

  • Russia using separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, UK says

    Russia is using separatist forces from a contested Ukrainian territory for urban ground assaults in an effort to minimize the impact of the war on its armed forces, according to new information released by British intelligence. After sustaining heavy losses in a war that has dragged on for more than 100 days, Russia began mobilizing…

  • Nigeria Owo church attack: Blood on the altar

    "I don't think the shock of what I saw will leave me for the rest of my life," one man tells the BBC.

  • General Staff bulletin: Russian troops stationed on the Belarusian border with Iskanders and Pantsyrs

    MONDAY, 6 JUNE 2022, 07:00 The Russian Armed Forces are stationed in Belarus along the border with Ukraine armed with Iskander-M missile defence systems, Pantsyr-S1 surface-to-air missile systems, S-400 air defence systems and operational and tactical aircraft.

  • Russia's Rusal files suit against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery -documents

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Russian aluminium producer Rusal has filed a lawsuit against global miner Rio Tinto, seeking to win back access to its 20% share of the alumina produced at a jointly owned refiner in Queensland. The lawsuit challenges Australia's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which included wide-ranging sanctions against Russian firms and oligarchs who had links with President Vladimir Putin. Rio stepped in to take sole control of Queensland Alumina Ltd (QAL) in April, sidelining Rusal and cutting its access to the refinery's output of alumina, a compound from which aluminium is derived.

  • At least 13 killed, dozens wounded in weekend mass shootings across U.S.

    The spate of shootings come as lawmakers struggle to respond to the country's long-running epidemic of gun violence.

  • Cyprus to UN: Turkey seeks full control of breakaway north

    Cyprus will lodge a complaint with the United Nations over Turkey’s new financial assistance deal with breakaway Turkish Cypriots that demonstrates Ankara’s “complete control” over them, the president of the ethnically divided island nation said Monday. President Nicos Anastasiades, a Greek Cypriot, told state broadcaster CyBC that he would also include in the protest letter Turkey’s move to designate the Turkish Cypriots’ unrecognized, main airport as a domestic flight route, effectively turning it into a Turkish one. Many liberal Turkish Cypriots fear that both the financial deal and the airport designation are the clearest signals yet that Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to eventually annex breakaway northern Cyprus.

  • Russian invaders detain, intimidate civilians in Melitopol to find guerillas — mayor

    In their search for guerillas, Russian invaders in occupied Melitopol are capturing people and intimidating them, the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said on Ukrainian national television.

  • Ukrainian defenders demonstrate how they destroyed Russian fortifications and equipment in Sievierodonetsk

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 5 JUNE 2022, 17:22 Ukrainian defenders have shown how their precision fire destroys Russian military equipment and vehicles in the eastern part of Sievierodonetsk. Source: 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Koshevoi Ataman (Cossack Commander) Kostia Hordiienko Quote: "Day 102.

  • Federal Way police investigating shooting

    Officers were called to reports of a crash Monday afternoon when they discovered a male with a gunshot wound to his back.

  • EU blames Russia for food crisis, Russian UN envoy walks out

    European Council President Charles Michel accused Russia on Monday of using food supplies as “a stealth missile against developing countries” and blamed the Kremlin for the looming global food crisis, prompting Moscow’s U.N. ambassador to walk out of a Security Council meeting. Michel addressed Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia directly at the council meeting, saying he saw millions of tons of grain and wheat stuck in containers and ships at the Ukrainian port of Odessa a few weeks ago.

  • US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolThe US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord, according to the big

  • Didi soars 68% after report says China is set to end cybersecurity probe and allow new users on the ride-hailing app

    Didi's apps are expected to return to China's domestic stores after Beijing's crackdown on the tech sector, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Ki-Jana Carter, Paul Posluszny on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

    Former Penn State greats Ki-Jana Carter and Paul Posluszny among the candidates for the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.