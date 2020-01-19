US service members injured in Iraq: How soon do concussion symptoms appear?

Reports that several U.S service members were treated for concussion symptoms after Iran's missile assault on Iraqi bases are raising questions about how soon officials knew of the injuries.

The missile strikes Jan. 8 were an apparent retaliation for a U.S. drone strike days earlier that killed one of Tehran's most powerful military figures. Iran attacked Al Assad and Erbil bases that morning around 1:20 a.m. local time.

About 18 hours later, President Donald Trump said in an address to the nation that "no Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe, and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases."

But "in the days following the attack," 11 people were taken out of Iraq for medical screening, according to a statement from the U.S. Central Command in the region Thursday.

"Several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed," the statement said.

"As a standard procedure, all personnel in the vicinity of a blast are screened for traumatic brain injury, and if deemed appropriate are transported to a higher level of care. In the days following the attack, out of an abundance of caution, some service members were transported from Al Asad Air Base, Iraq to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, others were sent to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, for follow-on screening," the statement continued.

The statement did not say which day the service members were screened or when exactly they were transported out of Iraq.

Pentagon procedure requires anyone within 50 meters of a blast to undergo medical screening. Those service members are required to get rest and be monitored.

The service members were expected to return to Iraq after the screening, the statement said.

What are concussions and their symptoms?

Concussions are mild forms of traumatic brain injuries. Common symptoms of concussions – headache, memory loss and confusion – may not show up immediately, according to the Mayo Clinic. The symptoms can last for days, weeks or longer.

"Symptoms will evolve over time and usually become apparent within hours to days," said Jennifer Wethe, co-director of the Concussion Program at Mayo Clinic Arizona. "Every concussion tends to be different, and it tends to be different depending on the individual or type of injury."

Concussions are usually caused by a blow to the head. Some but not all concussions can cause victims to lose consciousness.

Daniel Torres, a neurologist at NYU Langone’s Concussion Center, said concussion injuries always cause some form of initial symptoms.

"There needs to be some symptom at the time of the event, but then, over time, the symptoms can change. Even though you need to have something early, you might be dizzy at first and the next day start having headaches. Or you might get a headache and not feel dizzy until a couple days later," he said.

Concussion experts say it's common for patients not to immediately recognize or report their symptoms.

"At the beginning, when you have the injury, most people are in a hyper-alert state. You're not acutely aware, and you're masking some of the things that might be happening. Subtle changes in memory and concentration – you may not feel them until you are challenged to do an activity," said Pablo Celnik, physiatrist-in-chief at the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

"If you're in the field and being attacked, and there are minor symptoms early on, the adrenaline surge that you get is something that could get you to ignore the early symptoms to deal with the emergency that's in front of you. So you might not immediately report what’s going on," Torres said. "Sometimes if people have a minor injury, they might think they’ll shake it off."

What has the Pentagon said about the troops' injuries?

Pentagon leadership learned of the injuries Thursday, a spokeswoman said.

"The Pentagon leadership was notified of the injuries yesterday. The Commander in Iraq met all reporting requirements and took the appropriate steps to ensure the service members received the proper level of care," Press Secretary Alyssa Farah said on Twitter.