US men accused of helping Ghosn flee arrive in Japan

  • A man, left, who appears to be Michael Taylor, arrives at Narita Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Two Americans suspected of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail and escape to Lebanon in December 2019 have been extradited to Japan. Taylor and his son Peter had been held in a suburban Boston jail since May. They were handed over to Japanese custody on Monday and were due to arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday. (Kyodo News via AP)
  • A man who appears to be Michael Taylor, arrives at Narita Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Two Americans suspected of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail and escape to Lebanon in December 2019 have been extradited to Japan. Taylor and his son Peter had been held in a suburban Boston jail since May. They were handed over to Japanese custody on Monday and were due to arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday. (Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP)
  • A man who appears to be Michael Taylor, arrives at Narita Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Two Americans suspected of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail and escape to Lebanon in December 2019 have been extradited to Japan. Taylor and his son Peter had been held in a suburban Boston jail since May. They were handed over to Japanese custody on Monday and were due to arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday. (Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP)
  • Vehicles carrying men who appear to be Michael Taylor and Peter Taylor, move on tarmac at Narita Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Two Americans suspected of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail and escape to Lebanon in December 2019 have been extradited to Japan. Taylor and his son Peter had been held in a suburban Boston jail since May. They were handed over to Japanese custody on Monday and were due to arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday. (Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP)
A man, left, who appears to be Michael Taylor, arrives at Narita Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Two Americans suspected of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail and escape to Lebanon in December 2019 have been extradited to Japan. Taylor and his son Peter had been held in a suburban Boston jail since May. They were handed over to Japanese custody on Monday and were due to arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday. (Kyodo News via AP)
1 min read
TOKYO (AP) — Two Americans suspected of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail in Japan and flee to Lebanon in December 2019 have arrived in Tokyo for a criminal investigation and likely trial.

Michael Taylor and his son, Peter, who had been detained in a Boston jail since last May, were handed over to Japanese custody on Monday in Boston for extradition and were flown to Tokyo on Tuesday.

Televised video showed a Japan Airlines flight carrying the two men land in Tokyo's Narita International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. They were largely hidden behind a tarp held up by Japanese authorities.

The Taylors are to be taken to the Tokyo detention center, where Ghosn was held before being released on bail, for investigation by Japanese prosecutors.

Ghosn, who led Nissan Motor Co. for more than two decades, was arrested in 2018 and charged with under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money for personal gain. He says he is innocent.

Japan has put Ghosn on Interpol’s wanted list, but Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.

