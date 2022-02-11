U.S. message to Americans still in Ukraine: 'Depart immediately'

WASHINGTON — With U.S. intelligence reports indicating that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Americans to leave the imperiled Eastern European nation.

“We encourage all American citizens who remain in Ukraine to depart immediately,” Sullivan said during a Friday briefing with reporters at the White House. “We want to be crystal clear on this point: Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible, and in any event in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

White House officials have made similar warnings before, but with an invasion now seemingly imminent, the warning took on new urgency. “The risk is now high enough and the threat is now immediate enough that this is what prudence demands,” Sullivan said.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan at a White House press briefing about Ukraine on Friday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

There are about 6,600 Americans in Ukraine, the State Department believes. Occupation by Russia would make exfiltration of those American citizens difficult, although it is unclear what new dangers the invasion would pose to U.S. citizens.

“If a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, is likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians without regard for their nationality,” Sullivan told reporters.

One worrisome scenario described by Sullivan is a “rapid assault” on Kyiv, the capital city where many of those Americans are almost certainly based.

The families of American diplomats were told to leave Kyiv last month.