The US-Mexico border: two sides that are united by fear of Trump’s closure





If you do what Donald Trump has never done, and walk across the Paso del Norte international bridge that connects El Paso in Texas with Ciudad Juarez in Mexico, it is like entering a hall of mirrors. Everything is the same, yet not the same.

On either side of the bridge there are the same broad streets lined with shops, the same people milling around viewing wares. But the shop signs are different. On the American side of the bridge they are in Spanish; on the Mexican side, in English.

In El Paso they advertise American consumer brands – Nike, Adidas, Hermes, Prada. In Juarez they hawk cheap pharmaceuticals, dentistry and wrinkle removal.

That’s what trade in the modern world looks like. Thousands of Mexicans pouring north across the bridge in search of a commercialized taste of the American dream, thousands of Americans crossing south seeking eternal youth in the form of cheap drugs, porcelain teeth and botox.

That’s 23,000 pedestrians every day, more than 7 million a year. United by a common language, no matter whether in English or Spanish: the language of fear.

Fear that Trump will go through with his threat, issued on Friday through one of his tweets and doubled down since then, to close the border. Fear that with one flick of his executive pen, Trump could sever ties between the two cities that stretch back almost 400 years, shattering hundreds of thousands of lives in the process.

People walk across the Paso del Norte international bridge into Ciudad Juarez on the US-Mexico border. More

People walk across the Paso del Norte international bridge into Ciudad Juarez on the US-Mexico border. Photograph: Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images

It doesn’t matter which side of the bridge you stand. In this hall of mirrors, everyone says the same thing.

“This would be the end for me,” said Carmen, who has a clothing store on the El Paso side. “One hundred percent of my customers are from Juarez.”

A few shops down, Marcela Coallo is selling handbags in a shop called Bolsa Coketa. “We’re all scared, because we all depend on people from Mexico,” she said. “President Trump talks about wanting to help American families, so why is he threatening our livelihoods?”

How long could Bolsa Coketa survive if the border closed?

“One week perhaps,” she said. “That’s how serious this is.”

Faced with the same question, Juan Aguilera, a pharmacist on the Mexican side of the bridge, has an equally grim answer. About 80% of his customers, he said, are US citizens, come to buy pharmaceuticals at knock-down prices.

How long could he survive with a shuttered border – a week, a month, a year?

He laughed.

“Days,” he replied. “Just a few days.”

Over the weekend, Trump said that if he does go ahead and close the border, “we’ll keep it closed for a very long time.”

A view of the Santa Fe Bridge (Bridge Paso del Norte International) connecting El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on June 20, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. More