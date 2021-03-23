US and Mexico discuss immigration in high level meetings

  • People cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico into El Paso, Texas, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Mexico announced that U.S. advisers on border and immigration issues will meet with Mexican officials on Tuesday to discuss migration and development in Central America, as a surge of migrants has hit the U.S. southern border. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
  • Migrants deported from the U.S. sit in an ambulance as they are driven to a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Mexico announced that U.S. advisers on border and immigration issues will meet with Mexican officials on Tuesday to discuss migration and development in Central America, as a surge of migrants has hit the U.S. southern border. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
  • Migrants deported from the U.S. walk into Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Mexico announced that U.S. advisers on border and immigration issues will meet with Mexican officials on Tuesday to discuss migration and development in Central America, as a surge of migrants has hit the U.S. southern border. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
  • Migrants deported from the U.S. walk into Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Mexico announced that U.S. advisers on border and immigration issues will meet with Mexican officials on Tuesday to discuss migration and development in Central America, as a surge of migrants has hit the U.S. southern border. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
  • Migrants deported from the U.S. walk into Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Mexico announced that U.S. advisers on border and immigration issues will meet with Mexican officials on Tuesday to discuss migration and development in Central America, as a surge of migrants has hit the U.S. southern border. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
  • Migrant youth draw at a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Mexico announced that U.S. advisers on border and immigration issues will meet with Mexican officials on Tuesday to discuss migration and development in Central America, as a surge of migrants has hit the U.S. southern border. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
1 / 6

Mexico US Immigration

People cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico into El Paso, Texas, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Mexico announced that U.S. advisers on border and immigration issues will meet with Mexican officials on Tuesday to discuss migration and development in Central America, as a surge of migrants has hit the U.S. southern border. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A U.S. delegation discussed immigration and regional development in a series of meetings in Mexico Tuesday at a time when rising numbers of migrants arriving at their shared border has raised concerns in both countries.

The administration of President Joe Biden is worried about the number of migrant families and especially, unaccompanied children, arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months.

Former U.S. ambassador Roberta Jacobson, the White House’s lead adviser on the border, and Juan González, the National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere, were accompanied by Ricardo Zúñiga, the newly named Special Envoy for the Northern Triangle.

The new U.S. administration has started to dismantle Trump-era policies that made it more difficult for asylum seekers, but have maintained some like the pandemic-related policy invoked by Trump that allowed it to continue to return the majority of border crossers to Mexico.

In a meeting with Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, the two delegations discussed “humanitarian actions to spur, in the short term, an inclusive economic development in northern Central America,” according to a statement released by the Mexican government.

The so-called Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador have been the largest source of migrants arriving at the U.S. southern border in recent years. Plagued by endemic corruption and violence, and more recently devastated by two major hurricanes in November and the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, migrants continue to stream out of those countries.

Confusion and misinformation over Biden’s seemingly more humane approach to immigrants and asylum seekers has been a contributing factor. Many migrants sensing a change in attitude from the heavy-handed Trump policies set out during the first months of the year to try their luck.

Meanwhile, Mexico finds itself once again under pressure to slow the movement of migrants across its territory. Last week, the government announced it was imposing new measures at its southern border that would permit only essential crossings due to pandemic concerns. But coming a year after the start of the pandemic many observers saw it only as a cover for more immigration enforcement.

At the same time, Mexico deployed more immigration agents to the south and said it would focus on intercepting unaccompanied children and families with children trying to reach the northern border. That announcement was criticized for coming on the same day that the U.S. agreed to send COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico.

In 2019, Mexico deployed its newly created National Guard to bolster immigration enforcement under pressure from the Trump administration, which had threatened crippling tariffs on all Mexican imports.

The Biden administration is taking a more diplomatic approach, but similarly needs Mexico’s cooperation. Mexico has faced criticism for essentially extending U.S. immigration policy to its own southern border. In return, Mexico has pushed the U.S. government to support more development projects in the region. Biden has spoken of sending $4 billion in development aid.

Both sides they were focused on protecting the human rights of migrants, but ensuring a safe and orderly migration. Ultimately, they want to reduce the push factors driving migrants from their countries. The focus has been on economic factors, but yet to be seen is how the new U.S. administration will address touchier subjects like corruption in the region.

In another meeting Tuesday, the U.S. delegation discussed those aid efforts with representatives of Mexico’s international development agency and the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean.

In a final meeting with Mexico’s National Immigration Institute, the two sides talked about “the challenges of designing a migration model that protects human rights, as well as the necessity of implementing incentives to reach the shared objective of an orderly, safe and regular migration,” the statement said.

Part of the U.S. delegation was scheduled to hold meetings in Guatemala Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-NYPD officer said to have shaken tambourine during Capitol riot is charged

    Sara Carpenter, who worked for the New York Police Department for a decade, was accused of illegally entering the Capitol and charged with several misdemeanors.

  • ‘Map for Love’ Helmer Constanza Fernandez Examines the Health Care System in ‘(Im) Patient’

    “(Im)Patient” (“El Pa(de)ciente”), the Sanfic Work in Progress entry by Chile’s Constanza Fernandez, deals with a universal hot button issue, health care. The drama follows an elderly but fit doctor who is suddenly hospitalized with the little-understood Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder whereby a body’s immune system attacks the nerves. He begins to record his experience […]

  • Biden administration to open emergency shelters amid border surge

    The Biden administration is now directing shelters to fast-track the release of unaccompanied minors.

  • UK plans COVID-19 vaccinations for children from August: Telegraph

    Government officials are waiting on the findings from a child vaccine study being run by Oxford University on the vaccine it has developed with AstraZeneca Plc before making a final decision on the rollout. The Telegraph report said safety data from the study of 300 volunteers aged between 6 and 17 was expected shortly, with conclusions due in June or July. Oxford University did not give a date for the completion of the study at the time of its launch last month.

  • Biden administration might house unaccompanied migrant children at Texas military bases

    The Biden administration will add two influx facilities to shelter unaccompanied migrant youth at Joint Base San Antonio and Fort Bliss in El Paso.

  • Scared and hungry: Young boys cross the border alone

    In pitch darkness, on a dirt road in the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas, is where local county deputies found 9-year-old Justin and his 10-year-old friend Joseph, both traveling without their parents to cross the U.S. southern border. Along the way, they joined entire families who also were heading to the U.S. to find refuge, including other unaccompanied minors like 15-year-old Jeffrey, who had been traveling by foot, train and bus for over two months. Nine-year-old Justin also walked most of the way, traveling for more than a month from his home in Honduras.

  • HHS Requests Pentagon Approval to House Migrant Children at Army Bases

    The Department of Health and Human Services has asked the Pentagon for approval to temporarily house migrant children at military bases, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday. The Pentagon received a request to shelter migrant children at Joint Base San Antonio and Fort Bliss, Texas. HHS has requested vacant dormitory space at JBSA and the use of land at Fort Bliss. Around 3,000 unaccompanied minors are currently in Border Patrol custody in the Rio Grande Valley alone, sources told the Daily Caller. The Border Patrol has detained over 11,000 migrant children since the beginning of March, more than in all of February. Federal agencies are currently struggling to find housing for unaccompanied minors crossing the southern border from Mexico, amid a surge of illegal border crossings. The U.S. Border Patrol is required to transfer unaccompanied migrant children to HHS custody after detention and processing, however the amount of children crossing the border has put pressure on both agencies. The Biden administration has already ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to work with HHS at the southern border to provide housing for child migrants. U.S. Immigration, Customs and Enforcement has booked hotel rooms at the border to contend with an influx of migrant families. Additionally, the Border Patrol made a request to fly some migrants to states near the Canadian border for processing on Friday.

  • U.S. Stocks Decline as Oil Tumbles, Bonds Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fell, with companies that would benefit from an end to lockdowns faring the worst, amid concern that rising virus cases and new restrictions in Germany signal the global reopening will be delayed.The S&P 500 Index slumped and the small-cap Russell 2000 dropped 3.6% as beneficiaries of the reopening trade including Carnival Corp. and TripAdvisor Inc. tumbled. An index of airline shares fell the most since October.The dollar strengthened, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slid for a second day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell played down the risk that economic growth would spur unwanted inflation. Oil dropped below $60 a barrel on concern the market is oversupplied.While setbacks in the coronavirus fight are putting investors on the back foot, the stabilization in bond yields is providing some relief against fears that heavy U.S. spending could reignite inflation and force tighter central-bank policy. Investors also took stock of equity gains on the one-year anniversary of the S&P 500’s bear-market bottom. The gauge has surged about 75% since then.“When you consider how far we’ve come it is truly staggering,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “The market today has some jitters as it considers what a return to normal means for easy money policies, fiscal support, and interest rates, but for any investor thinking we’re poised for a drop, it’s important to remember that the market is going through historically healthy growing pains and there is still a lot more recovery ahead of us.”Elsewhere, European shares slumped after Chancellor Angela Merkel put Germany into lockdown over Easter to try to defuse another wave of coronavirus infections. Asian shares also declined.These are some key events to watch this week:The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index fell 0.8% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.9%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.6%.The euro fell 0.7% to $1.1849.The British pound weakened 0.8% to $1.3752.The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 108.62 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell eight basis points to 1.62%.Germany’s 10-year yield dropped three basis points to -0.34%.Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.76%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 6.6% to $57.48 a barrel.Gold fell 0.6% to $1,727.75 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden administration will host Japan and South Korea for North Korea discussions

    The White House will host security officials from Japan and South Korea in Washington, D.C., next week for “intensive consultations” on North Korea, senior Biden administration officials told reporters on Tuesday. Driving the news: Officials acknowledged reports that North Korea performed a series of missile tests over the weekend, first reported by the Washington Post, but downplayed that news by calling it “normal military activity.” Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The tests do not mean diplomacy with Pyongyang is off the table, per officials.Calling this an "intensive period for Indo-Pacific diplomacy," the officials did not divulge any further details on the missile tests, like exactly how many missiles were tested. While acknowledging that such short-range systems are not covered by UNSC resolutions, the officials said they do not respond to every kind of test performed by North Korea. National Security adviser Jake Sullivan will host his counterparts from Japan and South Korea.Details: Biden administration officials said that engaging North Korea did come up during the first bilateral high-level meeting between the U.S. and China in Anchorage last week. The U.S. will brief China on its approach to North Korea as it develops, but officials stressed that the priority is to first engage American allies.What they’re saying: “We are under no illusions of the difficulty this task presents to us,” said one administration official. “We have a long history of disappointment in diplomacy with North Korea.” Recently, Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, issued a warning in her first statement to the Biden administration. "If it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step,” she said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden expands 'Obamacare' by cutting health insurance costs

    President Joe Biden pledged Tuesday that his $1.9 trillion rescue package would build on the promise of the Affordable Care Act, the hallmark legislation of Barack Obama's presidency that became law 11 years ago. Biden's COVID-19 relief law pumps up “Obamacare” premium subsidies to address longstanding problems of affordability, particularly for people with middle-class incomes. More taxpayer assistance means, in effect, that consumers who buy their own policies through HealthCare.gov will pay hundreds of dollars less out of their own pockets.

  • Tensions mount between Afghan government, powerful warlord

    Tensions are mounting between Afghanistan’s government and a powerful local warlord, with deadly clashes erupting in a rural province between his fighters and government troops. The government has launched an assault in central Maidan Wardak province, vowing to punish the warlord, Abdul Ghani Alipoor, after the defense minister accused his fighters of shooting down a military helicopter last week, killing nine personnel. In January, security forces killed at least 11 civilians when they opened fire on protesters, including many Alipoor supporters, in the province’s Behsud district.

  • Andrew Yang Says Atlanta Shooting Was 'Clear as Day' a Hate Crime

    New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has called the recent shooting in Atlanta a hate crime during an anti-Asian hate rally in Chinatown. Yang and his wife, Evelyn, joined hundreds of New Yorkers at Columbus Park on March 21 in condemning the wave of anti-Asian violence across the country. Yang addressed last week’s incident that took the lives of eight people, including six Asian women.

  • Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte Violates Rule In Killing Of Yellowstone Wolf

    The newly elected Republican was let off with a warning and was allowed to keep its skull and hide.

  • Biden sends officials to Mexico and Guatemala for talks on 'root causes of migration' amid 'crisis' on border

    Influx of minors has created political headache for US president

  • John Magufuli: Children die in stampede as Tanzania mourns leader

    They were among tens of thousands who wanted to view the body of President John Magufuli.

  • Biden says 100 million Americans will have received stimulus checks by Wednesday

    President Joe Biden set a goal last Monday to send 100 million direct payments worth $1,400 to Americans in the next 10 days.

  • Joe Biden strikes new tone but Mexico remains US's wall against migrants

    As senior US officials arrive in Mexico for talks experts say deal to send Covid vaccine shows that migrants are still a bargaining chip Soldiers march through Tuxtla Gutiérrez, capital of the southern border state of Chiapas, in a show of force aimed at deterring Central American migrants. Photograph: Jacob Garcia/Reuters Joe Biden took office promising to put a friendlier face on US immigration policy. He put an end to a scheme requiring asylum seekers to remain in Mexico, promised to restore the US asylum system and pledged to spend $4bn on addressing the root causes of migration in Central America. But as ever-increasing numbers of unaccompanied minors arrive at the US southern border and create a domestic political crisis for the US president, he is turning to a tactic used by his predecessors – including Donald Trump: outsourcing immigration enforcement to Mexico. Trump pressured Mexico into deploying its newly formed national guard to its border with Guatemala in June 2019, having threatened escalating tariffs on Mexican imports. Analysts see something similar happening again in Mexico – but this time with more promises of cooperation on issues such as sharing Covid-19 vaccines, rather than threats of economic catastrophe. “I don’t see why Biden would have to change a foreign policy [on migration] when it’s worked for the US,” said Javier Urbano, the coordinator of the migration affairs program at the Iberoamerican University in Mexico City. “Whether we like it or not, what Donald Trump achieved was a certain type of control from the United States over Mexico’s border migration policy with Central America,” he added. “If this policy works to significantly reduce migration, why should they change strategy?” Senior US diplomats will travel to Mexico City for talks on Tuesday on stemming the flow of Central American migrants. The US border tsar and former ambassador to Mexico, Roberta Jacobson, and the national security council director for the western hemisphere, Juan González, say their meeting was “to develop an effective and humane plan of action to manage migration”, according to a statement from the White House. “The main topic will be cooperation on development in Central America and southern Mexico, in addition to joint effort on secure, orderly and regular migration,” tweeted Roberto Velasco Álvarez, the undersecretary for North America in the Mexican foreign ministry. Mexico recently deployed police, national guard members and immigration officers to its border with Guatemala. Their stated objective was to protect child migrants, who the National Immigration Institute said were being “used by criminal organisations as a safe passage document” for transiting Mexico. (Mexico recently enacted a law forbidding children to be held in migrant detention centres.) On Friday police in riot gear, immigration agents and national guard members marched through the streets of Tuxtla Gutiérrez, the capital of southern Chiapas state, in a show of force. Mexico also restricted non-essential travel on its northern and southern borders for health reasons – a rare occurrence in a country, which has not suspended flights from countries hit hard by Covid-19 and has not demanded Covid-19 tests for entry. The deployment, along with the decision to restrict travel at the border, coincided with the US government agreeing to send 2.7m doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to its southern neighbour. (The US government will deliver 1.5m doses of the vaccine to Canada, too.) Both governments denied the vaccines were sent to Mexico with strings attached – and Mexico will provide the US with the equivalent number of doses at a later date. Mexican officials hailed the vaccination as a warm gesture of friendship and the rebirth of North American cooperation – a relationship that appeared to wither under Trump. But the situation stoked a sense of deja vu in Mexico, especially after four years of Trump’s hardball on migration matters – in which Mexico effectively became the US president’s wall stopping migrants heading north. Even before Trump’s term in office, Mexico unveiled a scheme known as the southern border plan in 2014 to slow an outflow of child migrants from Central America. “This isn’t a surprise because we’ve seen it before,” Carlos Heredia, professor at the Centre for Research and Teaching in Economics, said of the perceived exchange. “Migrants,” he added, “have become a bargaining chip.”

  • Packers free cap space by adding void years to contracts of Mason Crosby, Adrian Amos

    The Packers keep manipulating the salary cap, this time with void years tacked onto the deals of Adrian Amos and Mason Crosby.

  • The Next 'Avengers'-Era Movie Is Headed Straight to Disney+

    Plus, Pixar and live-action Disney movies, too.

  • Pfizer begins early-stage study of oral COVID-19 drug

    The drugmaker, which developed the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. with Germany's BioNTech SA, said the antiviral candidate showed potent activity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in lab studies. Pfizer's candidate, named PF-07321332, is a protease inhibitor that prevents the virus from replicating in cells. Protease inhibitors have been effective at treating other viral pathogens such as HIV and hepatitis C virus, both on their own and in combination with other antivirals, the company said.