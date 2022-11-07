US midterms: Trump and Biden fire up voters as election looms

1
Max Matza - BBC News, Washington
·2 min read
Trump at his Florid arally
Trump at his Florid arally

President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump held duelling rallies as the election to reshape Congress entered its final campaign day.

Mr Biden and Mr Trump made their last-minute pleas to voters in New York and Florida respectively.

Momentum has shifted recently towards Republicans, who are trying to wrestle both chambers from Democratic control.

They are favourites to win control of the House of Representatives but the Senate is a toss-up, polling suggests.

Winning one chamber would severely hinder President Biden's legislative agenda.

With the campaign in its final day on Monday, his party is braced for losses even in parts of the country where Democrats usually do well.

He spoke at a rally in New York on Sunday to support Governor Kathy Hochul, who is fending off an unexpectedly stiff challenge from Trump-backed Republican candidate Lee Zeldin.

She has received last-minute help from some Democratic star names - former President Bill Clinton, Vice-President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In his speech, Mr Biden called the election "an inflection point" that will determine the next 20 years. He told voters at Sarah Lawrence College that they are choosing between two "fundamentally different visions of America".

Meanwhile his predecessor in the White House, Mr Trump, was in Miami where he spoke for over an hour, hammering Democrats for leading the country towards "communism".

"Democrats want to turn America into communist Cuba or socialist Venezuela," Mr Trump told the audience members.

"To every Hispanic American in Florida and across the land, we welcome you with open open open arms to our [Republican] party," he continued.

Biden and Hochul in New York
Biden and Hochul in New York

Mr Trump also continued to hint that he may run for president again in 2024, telling voters to "stay tuned" for his rally on Monday in Ohio.

Polls suggest that Democrats are likely to lose their majority in the House of Representatives.

Control of the Senate will probably rely on the results of extremely tight races in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada.

Top of midterms links box
Top of midterms links box
Bottom of midterms links box
Bottom of midterms links box

Over 40 million votes have already been cast during the early-voting period so far, experts say, overtaking the total number of early votes in 2018.

Mail-in ballots normally take longer to tally than votes taken in person, leading to a high likelihood that several races will be too close to call on Tuesday night.

Several key battleground states, like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, ban election officials from beginning the count until election day.

What's happening on Monday?

  • Mr Biden will appear at a rally in Maryland, a state normally considered a Democratic stronghold

  • Mr Trump is holding an evening rally in Ohio for JD Vance, an author and former Trump critic

  • First Lady Jill Biden is headed to Virginia to support incumbent Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton

  • Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, considered to be a possible Trump White House rival in 2024, is in Miami

Recommended Stories

  • Biden, Trump return to campaign trail in final countdown before Election Day

    Mr. Biden will head to Westchester County, New York, while Trump is in Miami.

  • In final midterm push, Biden warns of threats, Trump hints at another run

    YONKERS, N.Y. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden warned that a Republican win in Tuesday's midterm elections could weaken U.S. democracy, while former President Donald Trump hinted at another White House bid, two days before votes in which Republicans could gain control of both chambers of Congress. The comments, made at dueling rallies held in New York and Florida, highlighted the grim prospects that Biden's Democrats face, despite fulfilling his promises to boost clean-energy incentives and rebuild crumbling roads and bridges. Republicans have hammered Biden for high inflation and increased crime in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and non-partisan forecasters favor them to win control of the House of Representatives - and possibly the Senate as well.

  • GOP Sen. Tom Cotton will not run for president in 2024, source says

    Cotton has been calling donors and friends to inform them of his plans not to run.

  • Arizona has some decent GOP leaders. Unfortunately, most aren't on the 2022 ballot

    As Election Day looms, it's worth noting that there are a few decent Arizona Republican leaders who haven't lost their minds or their principles.

  • Cloudflare Sets Ambitious, and Realistic, Growth Target

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were hammered on Friday despite beating analyst estimates on all fronts with its third-quarter report. The edge computing company is feeling no real pain from the current economic environment. Cloudflare grew revenue by 47% year over year and signed up 159 enterprise customers with annual budgets exceeding $100,000.

  • 43 percent in new poll say they’re worse off financially than two years ago

    Forty-three percent of respondents say their family’s financial situation is worse than two years ago as inflation remains near a 40-year high, according to a new ABC News-Washington Post poll. The survey, released on Sunday, indicates that share has doubled since President Biden took office, marking the latest sign of how inflation and economic discontent…

  • Biden, Obama and Trump hold dueling midterm rallies in Pennsylvania

    President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama teamed up Saturday to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia. "This crowd is so loud I think they can hear us in Latrobe," Biden said in his opening remarks, taking a swing at former President Donald Trump's rally there later Saturday night.

  • Looking at the trio of congressional races between GOP candidates

    Panel discusses the trio of congressional races between the GOP candidates and the head on fight between Congressman Vincete Gonzalez and Congresswoman Mayra Flores.

  • Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'

    The Democratic Party's most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. “Sulking and moping is not an option,” former President Barack Obama told several hundred voters on a blustery day in Pittsburgh. Later in the day, Biden shared the stage with Obama in Philadelphia, the former running mates campaigning together for the first time since Biden took office.

  • Twitter impersonators will be suspended permanently, Musk says

    In a separate tweet, Musk said Twitter previously issued a warning before suspension, but as Twitter is rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning as well as "no exceptions." "This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue," Musk said, adding any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark. Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Elon Musk's first major revision of the social media platform.

  • Election deniers are trying to influence the midterm elections at the polls, in the courts, and on the ballot

    Those who vehemently denied the results of the 2020 election are already influencing the 2022 election. Their impact could reach 2024 and beyond.

  • President Biden to visit Yonkers Sunday for 'get out the vote' event ahead of Election Day

    President Joe Biden and Gov. Kathy Hochul will join fellow Democrats at Sarah Lawrence College for a "get out the vote" event before the elections.

  • SNL lampoons Trump begging for Elon Musk's Twitter to reinstate his account

    SNL lampoons a content moderation council holding a meeting to determine if Donald Trump should be allowed back on Twitter after his accounts have been suspended.Source: Saturday Night Live

  • THEN AND NOW: People who came in second place on 'American Idol'

    The hit reality singing competition has been on the air for over 20 years. Here's what runners-up like Justin Guarini and Adam Lambert are doing now.

  • Medibank says hacker accessed data of 9.7 million customers, refuses to pay ransom

    Highlighting findings of the firm's investigation to date, Medibank confirmed that name, date of birth, address, phone number, and email addresses for around 9.7 million current and former customers were accessed in the data theft. Cyber security issues in Australia have seen a sharp rise in recent times, with a government report suggesting there is one attack every seven minutes.

  • 19 killed after plane plunges into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

    The death toll from Sunday's plane crash in Lake Victoria in Tanzania has jumped to 19, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said, after the Precision Air flight with dozens of passengers aboard plunged into water while approaching the northwestern city of Bukoba.

  • Developing disturbance in Atlantic could impact Brevard this week

    Weather officials monitoring developing storm system heading toward east central Florida. The system could become a tropical depression or storm.

  • Prince Harry’s Memoir Was Reportedly Not Changed After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

    Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.No changes made to Harry’s bookThere were “no last-minute rewrites or edits” to Prince Harry’s book Spare after Queen Elizabeth’s death, according to Omid Scobie, the journalist who is known to have excellent contacts in the Harry and Meghan camp.Scobie, who co-authored the sympathetic biography of the c

  • Another Competitor Lands a Spot in The Masked Singer Season 8 Semifinals on '90s Night

    Milkshake and Walrus attempted to takes Lambs' crown on Sunday's episode of The Masked Singer

  • Trump Comes Up With Mocking Nickname For Gov. Ron DeSantis

    The nickname was not entirely original.