US military aid to Ukraine now has surpassed $3 billion under Biden. Here's what's been provided

WASHINGTON — More than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems. Some 5,500 Javelin missiles. Over 7,000 small arms. And 50 million rounds of ammunition.

Vowing the U.S. will continue to "stand with Ukraine," President Joe Biden and his administration have committed $2.6 billion in U.S. military aid to Ukraine since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, supplying a range of weapons for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

The latest round, $800 million in military aid authorized Wednesday, raised the total committed to Ukraine to $3.2 billion since Biden took office. There's also been indirect assistance to allies such as a Patriot missile system the U.S. repositioned to Slovakia after its government agreed to supply an S-300 air defense system to Ukraine.

"We won’t be able to advertise every piece of security we give because our allies and partners are supplying to Ukraine through us," Biden said last week, "but advanced weapons and ammunition are flowing in every single day."

A Ukrainian soldier holds a Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW) that was used to destroy a Russian armored personnel carrier (APC) in Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 12, 2022.

Most of the assistance has been authorized through the Foreign Assistance Act. Still, Biden has rebuffed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's calls to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine and a proposal from Poland to send fighter jets to a U.S. airbase in Germany to facilitate its transfer to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly pushed western allies, particularly the U.S., to provide even more aid amid allegations of war crimes and genocide directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Without additional weapons, this war will turn into an endless bloodbath that will spread misery, suffering and destruction. Mariupol, Bucha, Kramatorsk – the list goes on," Zelenskyy tweeted this week. "No one will stop Russia except Ukraine with heavy weapons." He ended with the hashtag, "#ArmUkraineNow."

Missiles, drones, helicopters and more: The full scale of military aid

According to the Pentagon, the U.S. has provided the following assistance to Ukraine:

more than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems

more than 5,500 Javelin anti-armor systems

more than 14,000 other anti-armor systems

more than 700 Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems

18 155mm Howitzers (long-run cannons) and 40,000 155mm artillery rounds

11 Mi-17 helicopters

hundreds of Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles

200 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers

Over 7,000 small arms

Over 50 million rounds of ammunition

75,000 sets of body armor and helmets

Laser-guided rocket systems

Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems

unmanned Coastal Defense Vessels

14 counter-artillery radars

four counter-mortar radars

two air surveillance radars

M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions

C-4 explosives and demolition equipment for obstacle clearing

tactical secure communications systems

night-vision devices, thermal imagery systems, optics, and laser rangefinders

commercial satellite imagery services

explosive ordnance disposal protective gear

chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear protective equipment

Medical supplies and first aid kits.

A Ukrainian serviceman fires an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Here's a timeline of Biden's infusion of aid:

April 13 – $800 million

The Biden administration Wednesday authorized $800 million in additional security assistance to Ukraine following a call between Biden and Zelenskyy earlier in the day. The aid comes as Russia concentrates attacks in the eastern Donbas region after retreating from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

New weapons and machinery – 18 155mm Howitzers (long-range cannons), 40,000 artillery rounds and 200 M113 armored personnel carriers – are meant to expand Ukraine's military capabilities for a drawn-out fight. The new round of aid also provided 500 Javelin missiles and anti-armor systems, adding to the supply the U.S. has already provided.

The package includes 10 AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars, two AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel air surveillance radars, 300 switchblade tactical unmanned aerial systems, 11 helicopters, and 100 armored multipurpose vehicles. Other equipment included "unmanned coastal defense vessels," though the Department of Defense did not elaborate.

“Responsible nations have to come together to hold these perpetrators accountable" for war crimes in Ukraine, President Joe Biden tells the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) conference in Washington on April 6.

April 6 – $100 million

Biden on April 6 authorized a drawdown of $100 million in security assistance to support Ukraine, with the bulk of aid providing Javelin missiles for Ukraine forces.

At the time, Pentagon spokesman John Kriby said Javelin anti-armor systems are an "urgent Ukraine need" that have been used effectively by the Ukrainians against Russia.

"We know they're using them," he said. "You can see the evidence for yourself when you look at the videos and the images on TV of these burnt-out tanks and burnt-out trucks and armored personnel carriers."

April 1 – $300 million

The Biden administration on April 1 authorized $300 million in aid to Ukraine to fill many of the requests Zelenskyy has made. The package came via the Defense Department's Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative package – which, unlike a presidential drawdown, involves new contracts rather than the U.S. military's existing stocks.

The package included laser-guided rocket systems, armed drones, armored vehicles, machine guns, commercial satellite imagery services, medical supplies, night-vision devices, thermal imagery systems and tactical secure communications systems.

March 16 - $800 million

Biden authorized $800 million in military aid for Ukraine on March 16, just hours after Zelenskyy made an impassioned appeal for help during a virtual address to U.S. Congress. It marked the single-largest military funding drawdown at the time, later matched by the infusion of aid on April 13.

The package included: 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 2,000 Javelin missiles, 1,000 light anti-armor weapons, 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor systems, 100 Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems, 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns; 400 shotguns; and 25,000 sets of body armor and helmets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address to Congress by video at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

March 12 - $200 million

A little more than two weeks into Russia's war in Ukraine, the Biden administration authorized an additional $200 million for Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the aid would help Ukraine "meet the armored, airborne and other threats it is facing."

The package included an assortment of small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons as well as military services, education and training.

Feb. 26 – $350 million

The first infusion of U.S. military aid following Russia's invasion came two days later on Feb. 26 with $350 million toward Javelin missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, small arms and ammunition.

"It is another clear signal that the United States stands with the people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereign, courageous, and proud nation," Blinken said, some 48 hours after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A Ukrainian serviceman opens his arms in front of an apartment building damaged by shelling in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022.

December –$200 million

As the White House ramped up warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration Jan. 19 confirmed it authorized $200 million in military aid in late December.

The package, which came as Moscow military forces were building up on the Ukraine border, included Javelin and other anti-armor systems, grenade launchers, munitions, and nonlethal equipment. It arrived in Ukraine on Jan. 25.

~300 Javelins.



79 tons of security assistance for 🇺🇦’s armed forces.



August – $60 million

Coinciding with a White House meeting between Biden and Zelenskyy, the White House on Aug. 31 committed $60 million in military aid to Ukraine as Russia increased its military presence around Ukraine.

The package included additional Javelin anti-armor systems and other lethal and non-lethal defense capabilities.

“Russia’s buildup along the Ukrainian border has highlighted capability shortfalls in the Ukrainian military’s ability to defend against a Russian incursion,” the White House sent in a notification to Congress “Ukraine’s significant capability gaps must be urgently addressed to reinforce deterrence in light of the current Russian threat.”

$13.6 billion in humanitarian, security aid in budget bill

In addition to the military drawdowns, Biden signed a $1.5 trillion government spending bill March 15 that included $13.6 billion in humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.

The White House said the funds would "augment" other aid to provide additional defense equipment for Ukraine, humanitarian assistance and U.S. troop deployments to neighboring countries

About half the $13.6 billion was to arm Ukraine and cover the Pentagon’s costs for sending U.S. troops to surrounding Eastern European nations. The remaining is going toward humanitarian and economic assistance, strengthening regional allies’ defenses and protecting their energy supplies and cybersecurity needs.

