US military asks for public's help to find F-35 fighter jet

The F-35, seen in this file photo, is one of the world's most advanced fighter jets and comes with a $80m (£65m) price tag

The US military has asked for the public's help to try and locate one of its F-35 fighter jets after the pilot ejected from the aircraft.

It went missing on Sunday afternoon when the pilot was flying over the southern state of South Carolina.

The pilot, who has not been named, ejected and parachuted safely. He is in a stable condition in hospital.

It is not yet clear what happened, but officials said the aircraft was involved in a "mishap".

They said they were focusing their search around two lakes north of the city of Charleston.

Based on the jet's last known location the searches of Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion are being carried out with federal aviation regulators.

Joint Base Charleston posted its appeal for help on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Emergency response teams are still trying to locate the F-35," it said.

"The public is asked to co-operate with military and civilian authorities as the effort continues."

It encouraged anyone with information that could help its recovery teams to contact its operations centre.

It is made by Lockheed Martin and thought to cost around $80m (£65m) each, and is one of the world's most advanced fighter jets.

The F-35 is the largest and most expensive weapons programme of its type in the world.

In 2018, the US military temporarily grounded its entire fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a crash in South Carolina.