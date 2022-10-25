US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines

1
AUDREY McAVOY
·3 min read

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. military said Monday it's ready to begin draining 1 gallons (3.79 million liters) of fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor's tap water last year.

The pipelines run about 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in the mountains above Pearl Harbor down to the military base.

Starting Tuesday, the military will spend six days draining the pipelines one by one. Fuel is expected to move through the pipes for a total of 12 hours during the six days.

The fuel has been sitting in the pipes since the military suspended use of the Red Hill last year after it leaked petroleum into a drinking water well serving 93,000 people in and around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Nearly 6,000 people, mostly military personnel and their families, sought medical attention for rashes, sores, nausea and other ailments after drinking and bathing with the contaminated water.

Shortly after, the state Department of Health ordered the military to drain fuel from Red Hill and shut the facility down. The military says 104 million gallons remain in the tanks themselves. It aims to remove this fuel by July 2024 after it makes necessary repairs to be able to drain the tanks safely.

Navy Rear Adm. John Wade, the commander of Joint Task Force Red Hill, said the state Department of Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reviewed and approved the military's plan to drain the pipelines. A third-party contractor also checked the plans, he said.

The most dangerous aspect of draining the pipelines is the potential for fuel to spill and enter the aquifer, Wade told reporters as a news conference.

“So everything that we’ve done, every focus of effort for the planning and the rehearsals has been focused on mitigating any chance of a spill,” he said.

The Red Hill facility sits just 100 feet (30 meters) above one of Honolulu's most important drinking water aquifers.

Hawaii officials are concerned that last year's spill contaminated the aquifer and are worried that any future spills would also pollute the aquifer, which normally supplies more than 20% of the water consumed in Honolulu.

Wade said representatives from the Department of Health and the EPA will be on hand while military drains the pipelines.

Task force members trained individually and as groups on how to respond if fuel spills while the pipelines are being drained, he said.

A Navy investigation found a series of mistakes over the course of six months caused last year's spill.

It found operator error caused a pipe to rupture on May 6, 2021 when fuel was being transferred between tanks. This caused 21,000 gallons (80,000 liters) of fuel to spill. Most of it flowed into a fire suppression line and sat there for six months, causing the line to sag.

Then on Nov. 20, a cart rammed into the sagging line, releasing 20,000 gallons (75,700 liters) of fuel. A team thought they recovered all of this fuel, but they missed about 5,000 gallons (19,000 liters). Fuel they missed flowed into a French drain and from there into the drinking water well.

Fuel from the three pipelines will go to above-ground storage tanks and fuel barges which will then supply Air Force jets and Navy ships at the base, officials said.

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. seeks 'urgent' steps to relieve backlog in Black Sea exports deal

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -A U.N spokesperson said on Monday that "urgent" steps are needed to relieve a backlog of more than 150 ships involved in a deal which allows Ukraine to export grain from ports in the Black Sea. The comments come as Kyiv accused Russia of blocking full implementation of the agreement, which was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July to ease a global food crisis and which comes up for renewal next month. Russia has threatened to pull out over its own complaints.

  • Analysis-Biden's EV minerals cash fruitless without permitting reform

    President Joe Biden last week doled out $2.8 billion to miners developing new U.S. sources of lithium, nickel, copper and other EV minerals, as well as battery parts manufacturers and recyclers. Both measures aim to spur domestic mining and push the country closer to Biden's goal for half of all new U.S. vehicles to be electric by 2030. Biden's administration has also opposed permits for several proposed mines.

  • Dostoevskys demon made me do it, says Russian propagandist who called for Ukrainian children to be killed

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 22:04 Anton Krasovsky, a Russian propagandist from the Russia Today channel, recorded a video excusing his words about the need to drown Ukrainian children who believe that Russia is occupying the territory of Ukraine.

  • Air Force spokesperson reveals what devices needed for shooting drones at night

    Ukraine needs radar-equipped anti-drone weapons to shoot down enemy drones effectively, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces, Yuriy Ignat, said on Ukrainian national television on Oct. 23.

  • Three dead, including gunman, after shooting at St. Louis high school, officials say

    Three people are dead, including a 19-year-old gunman, after a shooting at a St.

  • Japan steps up push to get public buy-in to digital IDs

    Japan has stepped up its push to catch up on digitization by telling a reluctant public they have to sign up for digital IDs or possibly lose access to their public health insurance. As the naming implies, the initiative is about assigning numbers to people, similar to Social Security numbers in the U.S. Many Japanese worry the information might be misused or that their personal information might be stolen. Fax machines are still commonplace, and many Japanese conduct much of their business in person, with cash.

  • Russia will bring dubious ‘dirty bomb’ warning to UN Security Council: report

    The Russian ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.) said on Monday that the country will consider a “dirty bomb” attack by Ukraine as “an act of nuclear terrorism.” Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia wrote a letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and the organization’s Security Council asking that the U.N. do as much as possible to “prevent…

  • Russians will not leave Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, but are allegedly not opposed to "safety zone"

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 08:57 The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergei Ryabkov, has stated that a protective zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP is necessary, but the demilitarisation of the ZNPP is impossible.

  • Water-damaged cars from hurricane Ian may be resold in Miami Valley; How you can protect your money

    Water-damaged cars from Hurricane Ian may be resold in Miami Valley.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors holding on for win in high-scoring battle vs. Kings, 130-125

    After the Warriors held on for the win in a high-scoring battle against the Kings, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions.

  • HomeStreet (HMST) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

    HomeStreet (HMST) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.88% and 4.63%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Farmland Partners (FPI) Q3 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates

    Farmland Partners (FPI) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 150% and 13.25%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Controladora Vuela (VLRS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

    Controladora Vuela (VLRS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3,100% and 0.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Should Weakness in Shriro Holdings Limited's (ASX:SHM) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

    Shriro Holdings (ASX:SHM) has had a rough three months with its share price down 8.2%. However, the company's...

  • US says Russia's 'dirty bomb' claims are pretext for escalation in Ukraine

    U.S. officials are flatly rejecting as false repeated Russian claims being made to senior western officials that Ukraine is preparing to use a radioactive "dirty bomb" in Ukraine, saying at the same time they are not seeing any indications that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons. In this weekend's phone calls to top officials at the Pentagon, Russian military leaders indicated that the alleged Ukrainian use of a dirty bomb would be a justification for an escalation in the conflict, a U.S. official told ABC News. Over the weekend, in an unprecedented series of phone calls to senior defense officials in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Turkey, senior Russian defense officials repeatedly claimed that Ukraine was possibly preparing to use a dirty bomb.

  • Russia continues ‘massive’ air attacks across Ukraine, pummeling power grid

    Russia pummeled Ukraine with attacks across the country over the weekend as Moscow continues its assault on the country’s infrastructure and power grid ahead of winter. “The geography of this new massive strike is very wide,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address Saturday, noting that Russia’s main target appeared to be Ukraine’s energy…

  • Reznikov talks with Turkish, French and British counterparts after Shoigu’s lies

    Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has held talks with his French, British, and Turkish counterparts after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s false allegations about Ukraine’s supposed preparations of a false-flag “dirty bomb” attack against Russia, according to a tweet by the Ministry of Defense on Oct. 24.

  • Social Security Quiz: Can You Answer These 6 Questions Correctly?

    Most Americans are familiar with Social Security, but few have a complete understanding of exactly how it works. In fact, some simply believe that once they retire, Social Security will kick in and...

  • Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell weekly news conference: What he said

    Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell meets with reporters on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

  • Japanese economic minister steps down over church links

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's economic revitalisation minister stepped down on Monday after growing criticism of his failure to fully explain his ties to a church group that critics say is akin to a cult, a move that will be a blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Daishiro Yamagiwa, the first person to resign from Kishida's government since he took power last year, became the highest profile political casualty thus far from a widening scandal sparked by the July killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. His quitting is likely to further damage Kishida, whose support has tumbled to record lows amid revelations about connections between nearly half of the lawmakers of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Unification Church.