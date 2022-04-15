US military changes explanation of attack on base in Syria

FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. The U.S. military says explosions earlier this month on a base in eastern Syria that injured several U.S. service members were not, as it originally reported, caused by artillery or another form of indirect fire. Instead, it is now believed the April 7 attack was carried out by the “deliberate placement of explosive charges” by one or more individuals at an ammunition holding area and shower facility on the base, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Operation Inherent Resolve command that oversees U.S. military operations against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says explosions earlier this month on a base in eastern Syria that injured several U.S. service members were not, as it originally reported, caused by artillery or another form of indirect fire.

Instead, it is now believed the April 7 attack was carried out by the “deliberate placement of explosive charges” by one or more individuals at an ammunition holding area and shower facility on the base, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Operation Inherent Resolve command that oversees U.S. military operations against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

The statement said the incident is under investigation but provided no other details. The reference to “deliberate placement” of explosive charges on the base appeared to raise the prospect of infiltration and a lapse of base security.

In its original announcement on April 7, the command said the base, known as Green Village, received two rounds of indirect fire that struck two support buildings. Four service members were being evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries.

The U.S. has several hundred troops in eastern Syria as part of its effort to counter the Islamic State group.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine says grain on ships in blocked Black Sea ports may deteriorate

    Around 1.25 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds are still on commercial vessels blocked in Ukrainian seaports due to Russia's invasion and part of the cargo may deteriorate in the near future, Ukraine's farm minister was quoted as saying on Friday. Ukraine used to export almost all its grain and oilseeds via seaports and now is forced to find new routes as its ports are blocked. Before the war, Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain and oilseed a month, while in March the exports fell to 200,000 tonnes, Mykola Solskyi told the newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda.

  • Kremlin critic Navalny calls for Google and Meta to turn their adtech into an anti-war weapon

    Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has called on tech giants Google and Meta/Facebook to help circumvent Putin's grip on the media and get information out to ordinary Russians about what's actually going on in the war in Ukraine by allowing their ad targeting tools and platforms to be selective repurposed to run a nationwide ad campaign that shows the bloody reality of the Kremlin's so-called "special military operation." It's a fascinating -- if highly unlikely -- idea to try to work around draconian laws Putin's regime has implemented, which mean Russian citizens are risking lengthy jail terms if they post anti-war comments themselves or even just like a social media post with an anti-war message.

  • Report: Brooklyn subway shooting suspect bought handgun from Columbus pawn shop

    NBC News is reporting that a 9mm Glock handgun left at the scene of Tuesday's mass shooting has been traced by investigators to an Ohio pawn shop.

  • Russia threatens to send nuclear weapons to Baltic region as Sweden, Finland weigh joining NATO

    Sweden and Finland could become members of NATO as soon as this summer. Russia is threatening to bolster its border security in the Baltic region, including deploying nuclear weapons, if the Scandinavian countries join the military alliance. Former U.S. Ambassador to Finland Derek Shearer joins CBS News anchor Carter Evans to discuss the potential shift in the military alliance.

  • Russian Deputy PM says several buyers agree to pay in roubles for Russian gas

    "We expect the decision (to switch to roubles) from other importers," he added, in comments published in the ministry's in-house magazine. President Vladimir Putin said last month that buyers of Russian gas from "unfriendly" countries should pay in roubles, a move rejected by European Union authorities under the bloc's sanctions regime against Moscow. Putin has warned Europe it risked having gas supplies cut unless it pays in the Russian currency as he seeks to retaliate over the sanctions, imposed over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Polish president: Russian invasion of Ukraine is ‘terrorism’

    Polish President Andrzej Duda said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “terrorism,” adding that those who committed war crimes in the country must be punished. Duda made the remarks during a news conference on Wednesday, when he and leaders of the Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in…

  • Twin brothers caught stealing multiple cars only days apart, Florida sheriff says

    Deputies said the twins had “sneakingly similar features.”

  • GH man arraigned on 4 counts of criminal sexual conduct

    Che Guevara’s next date in court is a probable cause hearing set for April 29.

  • Texas Guard replaces commander of troubled Operation Lone Star

    The Texas National Guard has reassigned yet another top general associated with the state’s mission to secure its border with Mexico.

  • Suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting is now in custody, police sources say

    Police have apprehended Frank R. James, the man police identified as a suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 wounded and 13 others injured, police sources told NBC New York on Wednesday.

  • U.S. says advanced hackers have shown ability to hijack critical infrastructure

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Advanced hackers have shown they can take control of an array of devices that help run power stations and manufacturing plants, the U.S. government said in an alert https://www.cisa.gov/uscert/ncas/alerts/aa22-103a on Wednesday, warning of the potential for cyber spies to harm critical infrastructure. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and other government agencies issued a joint advisory saying the hackers' malicious software could affect a type of device called programmable logic controllers made by Schneider Electric and OMRON Corp. A Schneider spokesperson confirmed it had worked with U.S. officials to defend against the hackers, calling it "an instance of successful collaboration to deter threats on critical infrastructure before they occur."

  • Twitter employees complain that Elon Musk ruined their calm ‘focus week’

    Twitter employees' four-day workweek with minimal meetings was scuppered by Elon Musk kickstarting a hostile takeover of the social media company.

  • Eight in 10 people surveyed by Quinnipiac see Putin as war criminal

    A new Quinnipiac survey found the vast majority of Americans see Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal as the war in Ukraine rages on. The poll released Wednesday revealed 82 percent see Putin as a war criminal while only 10 percent think he is not a war criminal. The results come as Russian…

  • Holocaust survivor Gerda Klein had a critical lesson for prosecutors like me

    Holocaust survivor Gerda Weissmann Klein, who died at 97, taught me that it's not a prosecutor's role to get convictions. It is to pursue justice.

  • Air Force and Space Force Will Now Allow Troops Up to 35 Days Off for Fertility Treatments

    The policy update is the latest Department of the Air Force directive aimed at more progressive changes accommodating women and families

  • Macron declines to follow Biden and call Russian acts in Ukraine ‘genocide’

    Biden had accused Moscow of genocide but French president says ‘escalation of words’ will not bring peaceRussia-Ukraine war: latest updates Emmanuel Macron’s rationalisation that Ukrainians and Russians were ‘brotherly people’ was given short shrift by the foreign ministry in Kyiv. Photograph: Jacques Witt/Sipa/Rex/Shutterstock Emmanuel Macron has declined to follow Joe Biden’s example in labelling Russia’s actions in Ukraine as genocide, arguing that an “escalation of words” would not help brin

  • Shanghai cases hit record as Xi reiterates urgency of COVID curbs

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's financial hub Shanghai reported over 27,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday, a new high, a day after President Xi Jinping said that the country must continue with its strict "dynamic COVID clearance" policy and pandemic control measures. Shanghai is battling China's worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, with its 25 million residents remaining largely under lockdown, though restrictions were partially eased in some areas this week. Wider curbs to stop the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant have led to logistical and supply chain disruptions that are taking a growing economic toll, adding to expectations that China's central bank will soon announce more stimulus measures.

  • Patrick Lyoya, fatally shot by Michigan officer, came to US seeking safety: What we know

    A video shows Patrick Lyoya pinned to the ground and fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Here's what to know.

  • U.S. CDC to shrink COVID-19 int'l travel avoidance list

    (Reuters) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it will revise its COVID-19 travel recommendations for international destinations and shrink the number of countries the government recommends avoiding. About 90 countries and regions https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/map-and-travel-notices.html#travel-1, including most of Europe, Brazil, Turkey, Russia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel and Australia are currently rated by CDC as "Level 4: Very High" and the CDC recommends Americans, even if vaccinated, to avoid travel to those countries. "This new system will reserve Level 4 travel health notices for special circumstances, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts," the CDC said in a statement, adding that it will be effective Monday.

  • Even if stocks rise in the months ahead, the market has limited upside potential

    There’s a reason the late investor Marty Zweig came up with the phrase “Don’t fight the Fed.” The Federal Reserve isn’t the only thing that controls the stock market, but it’s very influential. Two main factors are earnings and interest rates.