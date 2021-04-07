US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo a woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits near a screen showing China and U.S. flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations back to the right track, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing. The American military is warning that China likely is accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
ROBERT BURNS
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war.

The worry about Taiwan comes as China wields new strength from years of military buildup. It has become more aggressive with Taiwan and more assertive in sovereignty disputes in the South China Sea. Beijing also has become more confrontational with Washington; senior Chinese officials traded sharp and unusually public barbs with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in talks in Alaska last month.

A military move against Taiwan, however, would be a test of U.S. support for the island that Beijing views as a breakaway province. For the Biden administration, it could present the choice of abandoning a friendly, democratic entity or risking what could become an all-out war over a cause that is not on the radar of most Americans. The United States has long pledged to help Taiwan defend itself, but it has deliberately left unclear how far it would go in response to a Chinese attack.

State Department spokesman Ned Price on Wednesday expressed “great concern” at what he called pattern of Chinese efforts to intimidate others in the region, including Taiwan.

“The United States maintains the capacity to resist any resort to force or any other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security or the social or economic system of the people on Taiwan,” Price said.

This accumulation of concerns meshes with the administration’s view that China is a frontline challenge for the United States and that more must be done soon — militarily, diplomatically and by other means — to deter Beijing as it seeks to supplant the United States as the predominant power in Asia. Some American military leaders see Taiwan as potentially the most immediate flashpoint.

“We have indications that the risks are actually going up," Adm. Philip Davidson, the most senior U.S. military commander in the Asia-Pacific region, told a Senate panel last month, referring to a Chinese military move on Taiwan.

“The threat is manifest during this decade — in fact, in the next six years,” Davidson said.

Days later, Davidson's expected successor, Adm. John Aquilino, declined to back up the six-year timeframe but told senators at his confirmation hearing: "My opinion is, this problem is much closer to us than most think.”

Biden administration officials have spoken less pointedly but stress the intention to deepen ties with Taiwan, eliciting warnings from Beijing against outsider interference in what it considers a domestic matter.

On Wednesday, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said the military threat against his country is increasing, and while he said it was not yet “particularly alarming,” the Chinese military in the last couple of years has been conducting what he called “real combat-type” exercises closer to the island.

“We are willing to defend ourselves, that’s without any question,” Wu told reporters. “We will fight a war if we need to fight a war, and if we need to defend ourselves to the very last day, then we will defend ourselves to the very last day.“

Hardly an aspect of China's military modernization has failed to rile the U.S. military. Adm. Charles Richard, who as head of U.S. Strategic Command is responsible for U.S. nuclear forces, wrote in a recent essay that China is on track to be a “strategic peer” of the United States. He said China's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected to double “if not triple or quadruple" in the next 10 years, although that goes beyond the Pentagon's official view that the stockpile will “at least double” in that period.

Taiwan, however, is seen as the most pressing problem.

U.S. officials have noted People’s Liberation Army actions that seem designed to rattle Taiwan. For example, Chinese aerial incursions, including flying around the island, are a near-daily occurrence, serving to advertise the threat, wear down Taiwanese pilots and aircraft and learn more about Taiwan’s capabilities.

Chinese officials have scoffed at Davidson's Taiwan comments. A Ministry of Defense spokesman, Col. Ren Guoqiang, urged Washington to “abandon zero-peace thinking” and do more to build mutual trust and stability. He said that “attempts by outside forces to use Taiwan to seek to restrain China, or the use by Taiwan independence forces to use military means to achieve independence, are all dead ends.”

The implications of a Chinese military move against Taiwan and its 23 million people are so profound and potentially grave that Beijing and Washington have long managed a fragile middle ground — Taiwanese political autonomy that precludes control by Beijing but stops short of formal independence.

Predictions of when China might decide to try to compel Taiwan to reunite with the mainland have long varied, and there is no uniform view in the United States. Larry Diamond, a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, said last week he doubts Chinese leaders are ready to force the issue.

“I don’t think it’s coming soon,” he said.

The Trump administration made a series of moves to demonstrate a stronger commitment to Taiwan, including sending a Cabinet member to Taipei last year, making him the highest-level U.S. official to visit the island since formal diplomatic relations were severed in 1979 in deference to China. The Biden administration says it wants to cooperate with China where possible but has voiced its objections to a wide range of Chinese actions.

China is a frequent target of criticism in Congress. Concerns about countering its growing military might are reflected in passage of the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, funded at $2.2 billion for 2021. Davidson wants it to support, among other initiatives, establishing a better air defense system to protect the U.S. territory of Guam from Chinese missiles and preserving U.S. military dominance in the region.

Rep. Adam Smith, a Washington Democrat and chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, is skeptical of the military's fixation on dominance.

“Given the way the world works now, having one country be dominant is just hopelessly unrealistic,” he said in a recent online forum sponsored by Meridian, a nonpartisan diplomacy center. He said the U.S. military can maintain sufficient strength, in partnership with allies, to send the message: “China, don't invade Taiwan because the price you're going to pay for that isn't worth it.”

___

Associated Press writer Ken Moritsugu in Beijing, AP writer Huizhong Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, and AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan will fight 'to the very last day' if China attacks

    Taiwan’s foreign minister on Wednesday said the island will defend itself “to the very last day” if attacked by China. Joseph Wu said China’s attempts at conciliation while engaging in military intimidation are sending “mixed signals” to the island’s residents. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be won over peacefully or by force.

  • US rebuffs China over Taiwan intimidation

    The State Department expressed 'great concern' after the U.S. military warned that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan. (April 7)

  • China warns Washington not to boycott Winter Olympics

    China's government warned Washington on Wednesday not to boycott next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing after the Biden administration said it was talking with allies about a joint approach to complaints of human rights abuses. “The politicization of sports will damage the spirit of the Olympic Charter and the interests of athletes from all countries,” said the spokesperson, Zhao Lijian. Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the games, due to start in February 2022.

  • Indonesia turns to China to help plug vaccine shortage after AstraZeneca delays

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia is in talks with China on getting as many as 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to plug a gap in deliveries after delays in the arrivals of AstraZeneca shots, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Wednesday. He told a parliamentary hearing that Indonesia would receive 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine via a bilateral deal in 2021, instead of 50 million doses initially agreed. Budi said the government had "embarked on a discussion with the Chinese government to ask for an additional 90-100 million (doses)".

  • Duck Dynasty 's Korie and Willie Robertson Discuss 'Ugly' Racist Comments Aimed at Their Son

    "When Duck Dynasty hit, when we were on television and you had all these racist people on there making all kind of ugly comments," Willie Robertson said

  • Taiwan vows to fight as China steps up its force

    China stepped up a show of force around Taiwan on Wednesday, sending more fighter jets into the island's self-defense zone.Taiwan's foreign minister responded by warning it would fight to the end in case of war.The democratic self-governed island, which China claims as its own, has complained of escalating military activity by Beijing in recent months.On Monday, China said an aircraft carrier group was exercising around the island, while the U.S. Navy said it had conducted a quote "routine" transit of the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday.U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Wednesday described Washington's commitment to Taiwan as quote "rock solid.""We have, of course, taken note with great concern the pattern of ongoing PRC efforts and attempts to intimidate in the region, including in the context of Taiwan. In support of longstanding U.S. policy, again, as reflected in the Taiwan Relations Act, the United States maintains the capacity to resist to to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security or the social or economic system of the people on Taiwan."Washington is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, and its been pushing Taipei to modernize its military and become a "porcupine" hard for China to attack.Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Taiwan was determined to improve its military capabilities and spend more on defense, and would run war simulations later this month.China, which claims its Taiwan activities are aimed at protecting Chinese sovereignty, did not respond to requests for comment on Wu's remarks.

  • Myanmar: Celebrity model arrested amid coup crackdown

    Paing Takhon has millions of fans and had openly posted against the military coup

  • Corporate America tears down Biden's infrastructure plan

    Executives at some of America’s largest companies complain much more bitterly in private about the White House approach.

  • Mexico, Brazil will not limit AstraZeneca vaccine after UK blood clot warning

    Mexican and Brazilian health regulators said on Wednesday they would not limit the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot after Britain's vaccine advisory committee recommended not using it for people under 30, citing rare blood clot risks. Mexico's drug regulator, Cofepris, said in a statement that it was investigating the information raised by Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and awaiting further input from Mexico's counterpart. "At this time, Cofepris does not plan to limit the use of AstraZeneca vaccines to any age or group," the statement said.

  • EMA official sees clear 'association' between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots in brain

    A senior official at Europe's medicines regulator has said there is a clear "association" between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain, though the direct cause of the clots is still unknown. The European Medical Agency (EMA) said in a statement after the comments by Marco Cavaleri, chair of its vaccine evaluation team, that it was still conducting a review of the vaccine and expected to announce its findings on Wednesday or Thursday. An AstraZeneca spokesman declined to comment on Cavaleri's remarks, which he made in an interview with Italian newspaper Il Messagero that was published on Tuesday.

  • California plans for broad pandemic reopening in mid-June

    Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signaled an end to more than a year of closures in California, announcing that the nation’s most populated state plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces June 15, when enough people should be vaccinated to start returning to normal. A statewide mask mandate will stay in effect, Newsom said, and he cautioned that California will reopen more widely in mid-June only if vaccine supply is sufficient and hospitalization rates stay stable and low.

  • U.S. State Department 'wishes to discuss' boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Amid ongoing concern over China's human rights abuses, the White House has not yet made a decision on U.S. participation in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

  • Canada's hospitals deploy artificial lungs, scramble for staff as COVID-19 hits younger patients

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Younger Canadians are bearing the brunt of the nation's latest COVID-19 surge, creating growing demand for artificial lungs and a struggle to maintain staffing in critical care units as hospitals make last-ditch efforts to save patients. Treatment with artificial lungs, known as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, is much more likely to be deployed for patients under age 65, explained Marcelo Cypel, surgical director for the extracorporeal life support program at Toronto's University Health Network (UHN). Last week, there were a record 19 ECMO patients at UHN, 17 of them with severe COVID-19.

  • NBC's 'TODAY' show team gets Covid-19 vaccinations on-air

    Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday's show.

  • Hollyoaks confirms Pete Buchanan is alive after Toby attack

    Kai Owen reveals the future of Cleo's vile abuser.

  • Chrissy Teigen Dyes Her Hair Pastel Pink: 'Here We Go'

    Chrissy Teigen has been documenting her hair transformation on Instagram Stories since the weekend

  • Chinese Actor Huang Xiaoming to Be Producer on Stars Collective Titles (EXCLUSIVE)

    Leading Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming will take a production role on selected film titles emerging from Stars Collective, the talent incubator program backed by China- and Los Angeles-based financier Starlight Media. Huang, who has credits including “The Message” and “American Dreams in China,” will lead Stars Collective’s talent discovery efforts in China, be a mentor […]

  • Images of Zion Williamson’s Reported Signature Sneaker With Jordan Brand Surface

    Here's a potential first look at the Jordan Z Code.

  • Exclusive: Satellite images reveal how shadowy Wagner Group has become Vladimir Putin's 'private army'

    Britain should confront Russian “mercenary groups”, the Defence Secretary has said, as intelligence images show Vladimir Putin is supplying tanks and planes to his “private army”. The Russian Wagner Group mercenary force, run by a man known as “Putin’s chef”, showed “how modern warfare is rapidly changing,” Ben Wallace told The Telegraph. The Defence Secretary’s comments come as recently declassified intelligence photos, below, show the Wagner Group using regular Russian military equipment in Libya, suggesting it is, in effect, a deniable part of the Kremlin’s army.

  • Joey Logano will start first at Martinsville

    Logano became the seventh different winner in seven Cup Series races in 2021 when he won at Bristol.