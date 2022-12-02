US military halts patrols against Islamic State in Syria

1
LOLITA C. BALDOR
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. forces have stopped joint military patrols in northern Syria to counter Islamic State extremists, as Turkish threats of a ground invasion stymie those missions with Kurdish forces. Other more limited security patrols by U.S. and Kurdish troops, particularly around prisons, will begin again on Saturday, officials said.

U.S. Central Command on Friday said American troops have paused all of the joint operations with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces against IS in Syria. The Pentagon had said Thursday they were ongoing but reduced.

“The SDF continues to conduct patrols and maintain security at the al-Hol displaced persons camp and the detention facilities, prisons," said Army Col. Joe Buccino, the Central Command spokesman. "ISIS remains a threat to regional security and stability. We remain committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS and look forward to the resumption of operations against ISIS in the future.”

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, told reporters on Friday that, as in the past, when there are Turkish operations in northern Syria, it has had an impact on the counter-ISIS operations as SDF forces concentrate on defending themselves in northern Syria. The U.S. said the SDF's decision to pause its missions against the Islamic State group triggered the U.S. decision to do so as well.

In a statement, the SDF said the other partnered patrols will begin Saturday in the border area. The U.S. said those patrols are not to counter the Islamic State militants.

“A state of calm and reassurance prevailed among the population along the border area after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informed his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Wednesday that Washington strongly opposes Turkey’s launch of a military operation in northern Syria,” the SDF said in its statement.

Turkey has launched a barrage of airstrikes on suspected militant targets in northern Syria and Iraq in recent days, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the Kurdish groups. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also threatened a ground incursion, without specifying when it would be launched.

No U.S. forces or personnel have been hit by any of the strikes. But on Nov. 26, the U.S. military said two rockets targeted U.S.-led coalition forces at bases in the northeastern Syrian town of Shaddadeh. There were no injuries or damage to the base. There are roughly 900 U.S. troops in Syria, including in the north and farther south and east.

Earlier this week, Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the SDF, told reporters that counter-IS operations had been “temporarily paused” because of the recent Turkish airstrikes, and that gains made in the fight against the extremist group may be “threatened.”

But Ryder said the missions had been continuing, although they were more limited because of the SDF's request.

Austin spoke by phone with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar on Wednesday, relaying the department’s strong opposition to any potential ground invasion in northern Syria, said Ryder. He declined to detail Akar's response to the U.S. concerns.

"The focus here is, from the United States standpoint, on ensuring that terrorist organizations like ISIS cannot reconstitute," Ryder told reporters on Thursday. He said there has been progress on that since the group emerged in 2014 — which is when the extremists took over large swaths of Iraq and Syria. “We don’t want to see that progress be wasted.”

____

Hogir Al Abdo in Qamishli, Syria, and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Japanese cannibal who became celebrity after killing, eating Dutch woman is dead

    Issei Sagawa, the infamous Japanese cannibal who killed, raped and ate a woman's flesh in 1981, died at the age of 73. The cannibal, who then attended the University of Sorbonne in Paris as a PhD student in comparative literature, is known for admitting to shooting his Dutch classmate, Renée Hartevelt, in the neck, raping her and eating parts of her body over the course of three days. “Nobody believes me, but my ultimate intention was to eat her, not necessarily to kill her,” Sagawa told Vice in 2009.

  • UN to ask for 25% more aid money globally in 2023

    STORY: The United Nations had appealed for a record $41 billion to provide life-saving assistance for 2022 and is due to launch its appeal for 2023 on Thursday."It's going to go up by about 25% and that's a shocker," U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said without giving specific figures. "It's gone up about each year by about 25% in recent years ... the gap between needs and funding is going to grow."He said that in 2022 the United Nations had only received about 44% of the money needed, adding: "In years gone by, we've seen 60-65% as a norm."Griffiths said the gap between funding and needs was growing because of the "knock-on effects of the last couple of years" from events like the war in Ukraine, conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises, like a spike in cholera outbreaks.He predicted that the gap would be bigger in 2023 and "frankly we are going to continue to fail, in many more countries, the high numbers of people that we serve and we serve roughly a population which is equivalent to about the third-most populous nation in the world."

  • U.S., EU to address Inflation Reduction Act fears constructively -draft

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The United States and the European Union will seek to tackle EU concerns about a new U.S. green energy subsidy package in a constructive way, officials from both sides are due to say at a meeting next week, a draft joint statement shows. The 27-country bloc fears that the U.S. $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act with its generous tax breaks may lure away EU businesses and disadvantage European companies from car manufacturers to makers of green technology. The topic is one of several on the agenda of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council meeting on Dec. 5.

  • Former Wapakoneta utilities department clerk charged with stealing over $150,000 from city

    A former clerk in the Wapakoneta Utilities Department was charged Thursday with stealing thousands of dollars from the city by taking portions of payments for her own use, according to investigators.

  • Influential Iraqi cleric launches anti-LGBTQ campaign

    Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday calling for “believing men and women (to) unite all over the world to combat (the LGBTQ community).” The religious leader's call has stoked fears in the LGBTQ community, particularly given that al-Sadr's followers have a history of violence. After the cleric announced his resignation from politics in August amid an impasse over government formation, hundreds of his angry loyalists stormed government buildings in the capital and set off clashes that left at least 30 dead.

  • Air Force Clears Hurdle for First Hypersonic Weapons

    Airmen at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana have figured out how to attach the service's new hypersonic missile to an aircraft.

  • Homeownership 101: These 6 Factors Really Impact Your Property Value

    A home's value is dependent on multiple factors, those that are tied to the property and external circumstances, like the state of the economy and capital markets. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday...

  • Van Nuys Middle School students released from hospital; investigation continues

    LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said it was possible the students ingested pot-infused products, or 'edibles,' but the incident remains under investigation.

  • Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day

    Belgium and Germany have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here's how the European soccer giants were left out of the round of 16.

  • Police: New Castle motorist ingested meth before striking pedestrian

    According to documents, the victim was hit by a Ford Explorer driven by Priddy shortly before 6 p.m.on Nov. 25 in the 1000 block of South 14th Street.

  • RG3 think a Georgia vs. Michigan National Championship is not a sure thing

    Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III explains why we shouldn't be so fast to assume we'll see the Bulldogs and Wolverines in the final game of the year.

  • FTX's celebrity endorsements were a big red flag, says the family that put all its money into bitcoin

    "Too many influencers were paid too much money to promote that one," the father of the family Didi Taihuttu told CNBC about FTX.

  • Railroad workers were given a ‘one-two punch’ from the White House and Republicans. They say they aren’t giving up.

    Rail workers tell <strong>Richard Hall </strong>why they are disappointed in the Biden administration for blocking strike action and imposing a deal that left out paid sick leave.

  • Bobcats' return to Ohio's forests an environmental success story

    The resurgence of bobcats in Ohio is a positive indication of the recovery of forested ecosystems.

  • Hate Speech's Rise on Twitter Is Unprecedented, Researchers Find

    SAN FRANCISCO — Before Elon Musk bought Twitter, slurs against Black Americans showed up on the social media service an average of 1,282 times a day. After the billionaire became Twitter’s owner, they jumped to 3,876 times a day. Slurs against gay men appeared on Twitter 2,506 times a day on average before Musk took over. Afterward, their use rose to 3,964 times a day. And antisemitic posts referring to Jews or Judaism soared more than 61% in the two weeks after Musk acquired the site. Sign up f

  • US military confirms that another ISIS leader has been killed in Syria, revealing that he was taken out in a raid by local forces

    The previous two ISIS leaders before Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi were eliminated from the battlefield in US special operations raids.

  • Obama Likens Herschel Walker to a 7-Year-Old, Drags Him to Hell

    Former President Barack Obama campaigned in Georgia with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) on Thursday to remind people of several things: that Warnock helped Democrats pass impactful legislation, that winning a 51st Senate seat matters, and, most importantly, that Republican nominee Herschel Walker is a clown.

  • Hate Speech on Twitter Skyrocketed While Elon Said He Was Winning, New Research Shows

    On November 23rd, Elon Musk tweeted that hate speech “impressions” were down by one third on the platform, along with a graph and a victorious congratulations to his employees. During the same period, the actual use of hate speech on Twitter rose exponentially, according to new research.

  • I am an occupier Russian media publish diary of engineer from Russian Federation who worked in Mariupol

    Russian media outlet Mediazona has published the shortened diary of an engineer from Russia who spent a month in occupied Mariupol and worked on a construction site there. Source: Russian independent online media outlet Mediazona, Quote from the diary: "I am an occupier here; no one invited me here, although maybe someone did, but definitely not 99% of those who voted 'for'.

  • Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup

    After beating Germany in the team's opener, Japan worked its way into the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday by defeating Spain 2-1 — the same score as last week. Spain also advanced despite the loss, knocking Germany out of the tournament. Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind and defeat another European powerhouse and make it to the knockout stage for the second straight World Cup.