US military: Iran attacked Mercer Street tanker with three suicide drones

Joel Gehrke
·3 min read

Iranian forces launched “two unsuccessful explosive” drone attacks at an oil tanker last week before a third drone “loaded with a military-grade explosive” hit the ship and killed two sailors on board, U.S. military officials revealed.

“The crew reported the attacks via distress calls on the evening of July 29,” U.S. Central Command officials stated in a press bulletin detailing the evidence of Iranian culpability. “The investigative team determined that the extensive damage to the Mercer Street, documented in the attached slides, was the result of a third UAV attack on July 30.”

Iranian officials have denied responsibility for the assault, but Iranian state media reports portray the bombing of the Israeli-managed vessel as retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria. The killing of one British citizen and one Romanian citizen galvanized European anger over the attack, prompting a diplomatic backlash that continued to build Friday with a statement of condemnation from the G-7, the bloc of the world’s seven largest industrialized democracies.

“All available evidence clearly points to Iran,” the G-7 foreign ministers said Friday. “There is no justification for this attack.”

BLINKEN WARNS IRAN: CLOCK IS TICKING ON NUCLEAR TALKS

The first two “suicide drones” exploded in the water, allowing the oil tanker crew to collect “small remnants of at least one” of the weapons. The direct strike left larger pieces of shrapnel, including some parts "which were nearly identical to previously collected examples from Iranian one-way attack UAVs,” according to CENTCOM.

“Following an on-scene analysis, some of the material was transferred to U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain and subsequently to a U.S. national laboratory for further testing and verification,” the bulletin read. “U.K. explosive experts were provided access to the evidence at the Fifth Fleet headquarters. Evidence was shared virtually with Israeli explosive experts. Both partners concurred with the U.S. findings.”

The Mercer Street attack gave way to another assault on an oil tanker in the region — “a hijacking incident in international waters in the Gulf of Oman,” as Omani officials described it. Western powers have been less emphatic in blaming Iran for that incident, which ended with the departure of the hijackers.

“We can confirm that personnel have left the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess, this commercial vessel that was seized yesterday,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday. “We believe that these personnel were Iranian, but we’re not in a position to confirm this at this time.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged a “collective response” to the Mercer Street attack, while Israeli officials have vowed to retaliate unilaterally if other powers fail to react.

“This is an attack on the world's trade routes. This is an attack on freedom of movement. This is an international crime,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told diplomats representing the members of the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday. “If the international community does not respond in this attack, then there is no such thing as an international community. Instead, it will be, ‘every man for himself.’”

The G-7 statement (which united Japan, the European Union, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. in condemnation of the attack) likewise put a spotlight on the impropriety of attacking a commercial ship in international waters, but it did not make any specific reference to military retaliation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law,” the G-7 foreign ministers said. “We will continue to do our utmost to protect all shipping, upon which the global economy depends, so that it is able to operate freely and without being threatened by irresponsible and violent acts.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Foreign Policy, National Security, Iran, G7, CENTCOM, Oman, Israel, Energy and Environment, Oil

Original Author: Joel Gehrke

Original Location: US military: Iran attacked Mercer Street tanker with three suicide drones

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. and G7 blame Iran for deadly attack on an oil tanker off Oman

    The U.S. military and the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations on Friday accused Iran of being behind last week’s deadly attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea. The U.S. Central Command said it had collected and analyzed substantial evidence that the July 29 attack on the HV Mercer Street in international waters in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman that killed two people was carried out by an Iranian drone loaded with a military-grade explosive. “U.S. experts concluded based on the evidence that this UAV was produced in Iran,” it said, using the military term for an “unmanned aerial vehicle.”

  • US military says photos show damage Iranian-made 'kamikaze' drone packed with explosives did in deadly tanker attack

    The drone was packed with explosives and "rigged to cause injury and destruction," US military experts determined.

  • Staffing issues blamed for hundreds of flights canceled on Spirit, American airlines

    Customers who called Spirit and American also complained about being put on hold for hours.

  • Taliban close border crossing with Pakistan, call for visa-free travel for Afghans

    The Taliban closed a key border crossing with Pakistan on Friday, saying no one would be allowed through until Islamabad dropped or relaxed its visa requirements for Afghans. The Taliban, wresting control of Afghanistan in the wake of a withdrawal of U.S. and other foreign troops, last month captured the southeast Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing from Afghan forces. Pakistan initially closed its side of the crossing, landlocked Afghanistan's second busiest entry point and main commercial artery to the sea, before reopening it last week.

  • G7 countries condemn Iran over oil tanker attack

    In a joint statement on Friday, the foreign ministers of the G7 member states condemned the attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker last week and blamed Iran for orchestrating it. Why it matters: The joint statement is a diplomatic achievement for the U.S., the U.K. and Israel, who in recent days have sought to build as wide a coalition as possible to condemn Iran and increase the pressure on the new Iranian government. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Dr

  • Peyton Manning on Colts, Carson Wentz: 'They're going to' be fine'

    Mackenzie Salmon connected with NFL legend Peyton Manning and got his take on the Colts current situation with an injured Carson Wentz. Manning believes Wentz and the Colts should be fine heading into the regular season.

  • Airline cancel or delay your flight? Here's what airlines owe you (and how to get it)

    Airline travelers are only owed refunds, hotel and meal vouchers in certain cancellation circumstances due to a patchwork of regulations and policies.

  • Small plane smacks into kayaker when it loses control during takeoff, Oregon cops say

    The pilot said he had landed and taken off from that location about 50 times.

  • Surprise: Britney Spears Loves $40 Target Bikinis As Much As You Do

    Shop my picks.

  • Hezbollah and Israel exchange rocket fire for a third day

    The escalation of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah ramped up for a third straight day. The militant group fired rockets from Lebanon toward Israeli forces fighting at the border, and Israel said most of the rockets were intercepted by its defense system, the Iron Dome. CBS News Radio correspondent Robert Berger joined CBSN from Jerusalem to break down what sparked these recent attacks.

  • What the SEC Eyeing Tighter Crypto Regulations Could Mean for Crypto Exchanges

    Crypto.com has seen explosive growth within the past 12 months. It has 10 million users and 90 cryptocurrencies available on the platform. Henrik Johansson, Global Head of Growth, responds to SEC Chair Gary Gensler's remarks on enforcing tighter trading and lending platforms regulations. “As with any new technology that has enormous power to transform and empower people, there will always be a lot of concern," he said. Plus, his vision for future expansions as the company sets a target of acquiring more than 100 million users in the next two years.

  • Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade fire amid Iran tensions

    TEL AVIV/BEIRUT (Reuters) -The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel into south Lebanon, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran. Suggesting its attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation, Hezbollah said it had targeted open ground near Israeli forces in retaliation for Israeli air strikes that had also struck open areas.

  • Senate Dems rallying behind Biden's $3.5T budget vision

    From Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders on the left to moderate Joe Manchin on the right, numerous Democratic senators have said they'll support a budget resolution outlining the ambitious domestic goals they share with President Joe Biden. None have said they'll oppose the budget measure, which the Senate seems likely to approve after its expected passage of a smaller, bipartisan infrastructure package as soon as Saturday. The backing of every Democrat in the 50-50 Senate, plus the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, will be needed to approve the budget over likely solid Republican opposition.

  • Watch Megan Rapinoe Casually Defy the Laws of Physics to Score This "Olimpico" Goal

    As the US Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) stormed their way to an exciting 4-3 win over Australia in the Olympic bronze medal game, we saw star striker Megan Rapinoe accomplish a rare feat. In the eighth minute, Rapinoe took a corner kick and scored what's known as an Olimpico goal, or an Olympic goal, to get the US on the board early.

  • Ethererum Hard Fork Sends Price Jumping as Fees Start to Burn

    Crypto traders have been hotly anticipating the upgrade while monitoring the deployment for signs of how the changes might affect the pace of new issuance of ether.

  • Disney wants customers to know that its new 'Star Wars'-themed Galactic Starcruiser hotel won't actually take them to space

    Disney's spaceship-themed hotel is touting such an immersive experience that its FAQ page warned guests the hotel won't actually fly into space.

  • Mexico's electoral judges should resign due to 'rot,' says president

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called on the members of the top electoral court to resign on Thursday, accusing the panel of "rot" while stressing the need for broader elections reforms. Five of the federal court system's electoral tribunal voted on Wednesday to remove and replace the body's former chief, accusing him of being disrespectful and failing to comply with the law. "They should all resign as a show of dignity and respect for the citizens," Lopez Obrador said at his daily morning news conference, referring to both the members of the electoral court and the councilors of the national electoral institute INE, which runs elections.

  • Florida education officials hash out ways to punish schools that mandate masks

    Florida education officials on Friday are holding an emergency meeting to discuss freeing up private-school vouchers for families that want to transfer their children out of public schools that impose mask mandates.

  • Gubernatorial candidates react to Pritzker’s vaccine requirements

    While Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced vaccine mandates for some state employees, his political opponents say vaccines should be a personal choice.

  • Iran swears in new hard-line president amid regional tension

    The protégé of Iran’s supreme leader, Ebrahim Raisi, was sworn in as the country's new president during a ceremony in parliament on Thursday, an inauguration that completes hard-liners’ dominance of all branches of government in the Islamic Republic. Iran's indirect talks with the U.S. to salvage Tehran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, as Washington maintains crippling sanctions on the country and regional hostilities simmer. “The sanctions must be lifted,” Raisi said during his half-hour inauguration speech.