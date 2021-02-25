US military may sidestep big budget cuts backed by progressives

US military may sidestep big budget cuts backed by progressives

Joe Gould
WASHINGTON ― While the cost of the nation’s pandemic response is putting pressure on the defense budget, its unlikely Congress will make a sweeping, indiscriminate cut, according to Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed.

“We’re going to deal with a much tighter budget going forward, more flat I think than rising, but within that I think we have to make judicious calls about what is worthwhile,” Reed, D-R.I., told reporters on Wednesday. “As far as across the board cuts, I do think there are more policy pronouncements than they are good policy.”

Progressive lawmakers are expected to restart a push to slash the Pentagon budget’s top line, set at $741 billion last year. But Reed, the incoming chairman, would be a powerful opponent, likely alongside lead Republicans on the defense panels and House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash.

The curtain is rising on a budget cycle with some fresh dynamics. Though fiscal 2022 will be the first year without Budget Control Act caps and with Democrats controlling the White House and Congress, their slim majorities in both chambers suggest an alliance of centrist Democrats and Republicans will shepherd defense spending and policy bills into law.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus, which tried last year for a 10 percent defense reduction targeting everything other than pay, wants to use the money to boost non-defense spending, a category that covers everything from health and education to foreign aid and housing.

“It is a top issue for the CPC,” the group’s chairwoman, Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., told The Hill recently. “This is a really important moment for us to move forward on cutting out waste, fraud and abuse in the Pentagon.”

Sen. Jon Tester takes defense appropriations gavel

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a key player in last year’s effort, which Reed opposed, told Politico recently that he would use his new gavel to take a “hard look at fraud” at the Pentagon.

“Spending $740 billion a year on this one piece of the federal budget is unconscionable,” in light of the economic damage wrought by coronavirus, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said at SASC hearing earlier this month. “A budget is about priorities and we continue to overinvest in defense while underinvesting in public health and so much more that would keep us safe and that would save lives.”

On the other side of the Capitol, House Armed Services Committee ranking member Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., has said he wants to see a defense increase 3 to 5 percent annually and vowed to fight against any broad cut.

Without a new strategy to support an across-the-board defense, Smith has said he couldn’t support it. He told Defense News in October that he backs “a center-left, pragmatic approach” to securing a strong military and predicted a flat budget ― which is what President Joe Biden has said he’s planning.

Within that top line, Reed ― a day after holding his first hearing as chairman on emerging technologies ― expressed openness to the armed services finding savings and reprioritizing in favor of equipment, training and research within their budgets. In that scenario, lawmakers’ parochial interests will have to take a back seat.

“There are legacy systems which all the services are asked us to eliminate, and there’s certain reluctance because they’re stationed in our home states, or they have an impact. So we’ve got to look, and if there’s a tighter budget, we have to look harder,” Reed said.

The acquisition program for the F-35 fighter jet, built by Lockheed Martin, will see scrutiny, but Reed demurred when asked if he’d oppose Congress’s practice of adding more F-35 to the budget over testing delays. The Pentagon will tell Congress how many aircraft it needs, and Congress will hunt for efficiencies, he said.

“We need to look at the F-35 program, and it goes to engine reliability, it goes to the finishing the combat testing and evaluation which is long overdue,” Reed said.

“I think those assessments will play in to our decisions about the F-35, because we cannot just sit back and wait much longer for operational testing and full acceptance by the Air Force. We’re still we’re very much concerned about sustainment cost, how can we restructure that.”

Pressure from some Democrats has been mounting against Pentagon’s planned program to replace intercontinental ballistic missiles with the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, a program awarded to Northrop Grumman last year and expected to top $260 billion over its lifespan.

Pentagon budget must prioritize Navy, Air Force and cyber, lawmakers say

But Reed said lawmakers would seek savings within B-21 bomber and Columbia-class submarine programs, and he voiced support for the triad of nuclear capabilities.

“We have to modernize the triad and maintain the triad, in my view, for strategic reasons that have been successful for about 70 years,” Reed said, adding that he hoped the U.S. would engage Russia and China in arms control talks.

Republicans, led by Rogers and Oklahoma Sen. James Inhofe, SASC’s ranking member, urged Biden and other Democrats in an opinion piece Thursday not to pursue “unilateral disarmament” in the face of Russian and Chinese nuclear weapon development efforts.

“Don’t forget: back in 2011, it was President Obama who began a multi-decade, just-in-time effort to update America’s nuclear forces and revitalize its weapons design and production facilities,” they wrote.

“He clearly recognized that inaction would mean the loss of our nuclear deterrent and the acceptance of risks our country has not had to contemplate in more than seven decades.”

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he has not made a decision yet on the future of the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, leaving the fate of the pact hanging in the balance. Duterte has said the United States should pay more if it wants to maintain the VFA, which he unilaterally cancelled last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. "I have not yet decided on what to do, to abrogate or renew," Duterte said in a late-night televised address on Wednesday.