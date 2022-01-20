US military options to help Ukraine if Russia acts

President Biden is not planning to answer a further Russian invasion of Ukraine by sending combat troops. But he could pursue a range of less dramatic yet still risky military options, including supporting a post-invasion Ukrainian resistance. (Jan. 20)

  • EXPLAINER: What are US military options to help Ukraine?

    President Joe Biden is not planning to answer a further Russian invasion of Ukraine by sending combat troops. The United States has no treaty obligation to Ukraine, and war with Russia would be an enormous gamble, given its potential for expanding in Europe, destabilizing the region, and escalating to the frightening point of risking a nuclear exchange. It might suggest an acquiescence to future Russian moves against other countries in eastern Europe, such as the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, although as NATO members those three have security assurances from the United States and the rest of the alliance.

  • Russia told the US and West to stop supplying arms to Ukraine, saying it's threatening Russia

    Russia is amassing troops on Ukraine's border. The US and Ukraine warn of an imminent Russian invasion.

  • U.S. clears Baltic states to send U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine

    The U.S. State Department has cleared Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to send U.S.-made missiles and other weapons to Ukraine, three sources familiar with the decision said, as President Joe Biden predicted Russia would move on Ukraine. Under export control regulations, countries must obtain approval from the State Department before transferring any weapons they received from the United States to third parties. The third-party transfer agreements will allow Estonia to transfer Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, while Lithuania will be permitted to send Stinger missiles, said one of the sources.

  • Biden clarifies U.S. stance on Russia invading Ukraine

    A day after he seemed to distinguish between “a minor incursion” by Russia into Ukraine and an invasion, President Biden on Thursday said he has made it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that “if any — any — assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion.” Biden said an invasion would be met with a severe economic response to Russia by the U.S. and its allies.

  • Satellite images show Russian troops near Ukraine border

    The Kremlin has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, a buildup the West says is preparation for a war to prevent Ukraine from ever joining the NATO Western security alliance.U.S. President Joe Biden predicted on Wednesday (January 19) that Russia will make a move on Ukraine, saying Russia would pay dearly for a full-scale invasion but suggesting there could be a lower cost for a "minor incursion."Russian officials have repeatedly denied planning to invade.

  • NATO chief says Biden's remark not a green light for Russian invasion

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden's "minor incursion" comment was not a green light to a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Not at all," Stoltenberg told CNN in an interview when asked if Biden's remarks gave a green light to Russian aggression.

  • Biden: 'My guess is' Putin will invade Ukraine

    President Biden said Wednesday that he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine but, he predicted, “I think he’ll regret having done it.”

  • Alexei Navalny warns the US is falling into Putin's trap on Ukraine 'like a frightened schoolboy'

    "In Russia we're all tired of rolling our eyes," Navalny said, urging Biden to hit Putin where it hurts by targeting the Russian president's wealth.

  • Biden tries to clear up 'minor incursion' confusion

    "If any, any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion."U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday in damage control...one day after his remarks sparked some confusion and consternation among allies.At a news conference Wednesday Biden seemed to suggest that a smaller-scale Russian military incursion into Ukraine might be met with a weaker U.S. response...."Russia will be held accountable if it invades - and it depends on what it does. It's one thing if it's a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, et cetera..."In a statement shortly after, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tried to clear things up: "If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that's a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our allies."But that didn't soothe the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who tweeted on Thursday morning: "We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones."Biden on Wednesday said he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch some kind of action against Ukraine, but said that the repercussions of a fresh invasion would be a disaster for Russia."My guess is he will move in. He has to do something."But Biden's "minor incursion" remark sent Western leaders scrambling to get behind a unified message.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met ministers from Britain, France and Germany in Berlin on Thursday."If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border and commit new acts of aggression against Ukraine, that will be met with a swift, severe, united response from the United States and our allies and partners."Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on its borders with Ukraine, and Western states fear Moscow is planning a new assault on a country it invaded in 2014. Russia denies it is planning an attack, but says it could take unspecified military action if a list of demands are not met, including a promise from NATO never to admit Kyiv as a member.Some officials privately expressed frustration at Biden's remarks, although they described them as a gaffe, unlikely to alter Moscow's calculations.

  • US: Swift, severe response if Russia sends troops to Ukraine

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday that there would be a “swift, severe” response from the United States and its allies if Russia sends any military forces into Ukraine. Blinken’s comments in Berlin appeared to be another effort to clear up any confusion about the position of the U.S. and its NATO allies after U.S. President Joe Biden was heavily criticized for saying a “minor incursion” by Russia would elicit a lesser response.

  • U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials accused of helping Russia

    The U.S. Treasury Department levied new sanctions Thursday against four Ukrainian officials, including two current members of parliament who administration officials say are part of a Russian influence effort to set the pretext for further invasion of Ukraine. According to Treasury, all four have been intimately involved in disinformation efforts by Russia’s federal security service, known as the FSB.

  • Senator says Putin invading Ukraine 'could end up leading to Russia's downfall'

    Chris Murphy said Putin is getting “horrible advice” and believes he’ll be greeted as a liberator if Russia invades Ukraine, but that’s not the case.

  • Russia sends troops to Belarus for war games

    Russian officials on Tuesday said Moscow is sending troops to Belarus for joint military drills, a move that will place more Kremlin troops and equipment near Ukraine as Western nations fear an invasion. Russia and Belarus will participate in drills involving exercises to "thwart and repel a foreign aggression," according to Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, as reported by The Associated Press. Russia, which has already begun...

