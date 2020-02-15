The US military has set up 15 coronavirus quarantine camps on its bases, and 600 citizens are still isolated there

Dozens of US citizens who were evacuated from Wuhan, China, throw their face masks up in the air after their quarantine ended in Riverside, California, February 11, 2020.

Riverside County Department of Public Health

Three US citizens evacuated from Wuhan, China, tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week.

All three were under a mandatory 14-day federal quarantine at US military bases — two in California and one in Texas. It's the first time in more than 50 years a quarantine order has been issued. But these probably won't be the US' last coronavirus patients, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday.

"There will likely be additional cases in the coming days and weeks, including among other people recently returned from Wuhan," the CDC said in a statement.

In anticipation of additional cases, the US government has established quarantine centers at 15 military facilities across the country.

"Now is the time to act so that we can slow the introduction and impact of this virus in the US," Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said February 5. The last time the US enforced large-scale quarantines was during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.

A charter plane lands at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California, on January 29, 2020, with passengers evacuated from Wuhan.

Matt Hartman/AFP/Getty Images

In total, the novel coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 1,380 people and infected more than 64,000. It has spread to 25 countries beyond China, with 15 cases in the US. The latest was confirmed Thursday at the Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas.

15 military bases across the US can hold quarantined people

Around 800 US citizens have been evacuated from Wuhan in the last month. Five primary military bases — three in California, one each in Colorado, Nebraska, and Texas — can hold up to 1,000 quarantined people. The additional locations, which were announced February 6, can house up to 20 people, but none have been used yet.

quarantine camp in us map

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

On Tuesday, the first 195 evacuees were permitted to leave the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California. It marked the first successful US quarantine in nearly 60 years.

"They have been watched more closely than anyone else in the United States at this point in time," Nancy Knight, director of the Division of Global Health Protection at the CDC, said in a briefing.

Jamie Fouss, the US consul general in Wuhan, was among those quarantined in Riverside. He said evacuees tried to live normal lives during their two-week isolation — they played trivia games, took Zumba and art classes, and sent their children to school.