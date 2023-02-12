US military shoots down another flying object over Lake Huron

9
Gareth Evans - in Washington
·3 min read
F-22 jet flying over the Sierra Nevada mountains in an archive photo
A US F-22 fighter jet shot down flying objects on Friday and Saturday (file image)

The US has shot down another unidentified flying object over its territory in what is the fourth such incident this month.

President Joe Biden ordered it to be shot down as it neared Lake Huron, close to the Canadian border.

Washington has been on high alert since its military destroyed a suspected Chinese spy balloon on 4 February.

That balloon was tracked across the continental US before it was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

Officials recovered some of its debris from the ocean and said the balloon originated in China and had been used for surveillance.

China denied it was used for spying and said it was a weather monitoring device that had been blown astray.

Since that initial incident, American fighter jets have shot down three further high-altitude objects in as many days.

On Friday, President Biden ordered an object to be shot down over Alaska. And on Saturday a similar object was shot down over the Yukon in north-western Canada.

Officials have not publicly identified the suspected origin of these objects. Both the US and Canada are still working to recover the remnants, but the search in Alaska has been hampered by Arctic conditions.

"These objects did not closely resemble, and were much smaller than, the [4 February] balloon and we will not definitively characterise them until we can recover the debris," a White House National Security spokesperson said.

Unidentified flying objects - timeline

4 February: US military shoots down suspected surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina. It had drifted for days over the US, and officials said it came from China and had been monitoring sensitive sites

10 February: US downs another object off northern Alaska which officials said lacked any system of propulsion or control

11 February: An American fighter jet shoots down a "high-altitude airborne object" over Canada's Yukon territory, about 100 miles (160 km) from the US border. It was described as cylindrical and smaller than the first balloon

12 February: US jets shoot down a fourth high-altitude object near Lake Huron "out of an abundance of caution"

map showing objects shot down over North American airspace
map showing objects shot down over North American airspace

Little is known about the object that was shot down on Sunday, with officials yet to give any details about its size or appearance.

But earlier on Sunday, the top Democrat in Congress said intelligence officials believed the flying objects that were shot down on Friday and Saturday were also surveillance balloons.

"They believe they were [balloons], yes," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told ABC News, adding that they were "much smaller" than the first one shot down off the South Carolina coast.

"The bottom line is, until a few months ago, we didn't know of these balloons," he said.

"We're going to probably be able to piece together this whole surveillance balloon and know exactly what's going on," Mr Schumer added.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. fighter jets shoot down octagonal object near Canadian border

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert. It was the fourth unidentified flying object to be shot down over North America by a U.S. missile in a little more than a week. On President Joe Biden's order, a U.S. F-16 fighter shot down the object at 2:42 p.m. local time over Lake Huron on the U.S.-Canada border, Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in an official statement.

  • Military shoots down 'high-altitude object' over Lake Huron, U.S. officials say

    Military officials shot down an object over Lake Huron, just hours after airspace was closed over Lake Michigan, U.S. officials confirm to ABC News. Earlier this afternoon, the FAA said it was closing airspace over the northern part of Lake Michigan to "support Department of Defense activities," but opened the airspace shortly after the closure. Just before 4 p.m., officials confirmed to ABC News that the military shot an unidentified object over Lake Huron.

  • FAA briefly closes airspace over Lake Michigan for ‘defense activities’

    Airspace over Lake Michigan was briefly closed on Sunday due to Department of Defense (DOD) activities and has since been reopened, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). “The FAA briefly closed some airspace over Lake Michigan to support Department of Defense activities,” the administration said in a statement to The Hill. “The airspace has…

  • Russia suffering highest casualty rate in Ukraine since first week of war: UK

    Russia is likely suffering its highest casualty rate since the first week of war in Ukraine, according to a new intelligence update from the British Defense Ministry. The average Russia casualties for the last week of warfare was 824 casualties each day, a figure U.K. Defense determined from daily statistics shared by Ukraine’s General Staff…

  • Military shoots down another high-altitude object, over Lake Huron, officials say

    Another high-altitude object was shot down on Sunday afternoon, this one over Lake Huron in Michigan, three U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News, marking the latest in a string of such incidents. The object was shot down by a U.S. military aircraft, according to one of the officials. A senior administration official said President Joe Biden directed that the object be shot down "out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of military leaders."

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    It's Super Bowl Sunday! The Eagles and Chiefs face off. And the U.S. shot down another unmanned aircraft. It's the weekend's news.

  • Flying objects believed to be balloons -Schumer

    STORY: "You can be sure that if any American interests where people are at risk, they'll take appropriate action," Schumer said, adding that the objects shot down on Friday (February 10) and Saturday (February 11) were much smaller than the first balloon that drifted over U.S. airspace and was shot down over South Carolina last Saturday (February 4).

  • Russia has likely suffered its highest rate of casualties since the beginning of the war in the past 2 weeks, UK Defense Ministry says

    Russia's lack of trained personnel, coordination, and military resources are factors in the high rate of casualties, the UK Ministry of Defence said

  • British Intelligence reveals reasons for Russia's heavy losses

    Russia has likely suffered its heaviest losses since the first week of its invasion of Ukraine over the past two weeks. Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as European Pravda reports Details: UK Intelligence points to the Ukrainian General Staff's daily reports on Russian military casualties, noting that they cannot verify the Ukrainian methodology.

  • What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

    The downing of a huge Chinese balloon off the US coast, followed by the shootdowns of two smaller objects over Alaska and Canada -- and another over Lake Huron on Sunday -- has raised concerns about North American security and further strained relations with China.Canada described it as cylindrical and smaller than the initial balloon.

  • U.S. military shoots down another unidentified object over Lake Huron, the 3rd this week

    U.S. military shoots down another unidentified object over Lake Huron, the 3rd this week

  • US shoots down another object, this time over Lake Huron

    A US warplane shot down another flying object on Sunday, this time over Lake Huron on the US-Canadian border, the fourth in a dramatic series that began with the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon a week ago.A senior Republican on Sunday accused Beijing of "an act of belligerence" regarding the first object, a Chinese balloon shot down February 4 off the US East Coast after American officials said it was engaged in spying.

  • Canada hunting for debris of object shot down by U.S.

    STORY: "Yesterday, NORAD had confirmed that an unidentified object entered, unlawfully, Canadian airspace. It represented a reasonable threat to civilian aircraft. So I gave the order to take it down….”Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said investigators are hunting for the wreckage of the mysterious flying object shot down by the U.S. over Yukon territory.“There's still much to know about it. That's why the analysis of this object is going to be very important.”The object was spotted by NORAD, or the North American Aerospace Defense Command, and shot down by an American F-22 fighter jet.U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday told ABC News that national security officials believed the object - as well as the prior one shot down over Alaska on Friday - were both balloons.He added that they were much smaller than the balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina last Saturday – which American officials believe was deployed by China for the purpose of surveillance. China's government has said it was a civilian research vessel that went off course and has condemned its destruction.The White House on Sunday said only that the recently downed objects "did not closely resemble" the Chinese balloon, but echoed Schumer’s description of them as being "much smaller."In the meantime, surveillance fears may be making officials jumpy.Twice in 24 hours, U.S. officials closed airspace - only to reopen it swiftly. On Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration briefly closed space above Lake Michigan. On Saturday, the U.S. military scrambled fighter jets in Montana to investigate a radar anomaly there.NORAD later&nbsp;said&nbsp;the pilots did&nbsp;not&nbsp;identify anything corresponding to the radar hits.

  • China prepares to shoot down unknown flying object near coast

    China has said it is preparing to shoot down an unidentified flying object near its coast after the US shot down another balloon over Canadian airspace.

  • Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says US shot down 'high altitude airborne object' over North America

    NORAD confirmed on Saturday that it was tracking an unidentified airborne object that over Northern Canada that was shot down shortly after.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive-Income Powerhouses

    Here's why these Motley Fool contributors think these companies are worth considering now. Daniel Foelber (Dominion Energy): Dominion Energy is one of just two major regulated electric utilities that now have a dividend yield over 4% (the other being Southern Company).

  • No. 4 UConn avoids three-game skid, beats Georgetown 67-59

    Dorka Juhász had 18 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 4 Connecticut fend off Georgetown 67-59, snapping a rare two-game slide Saturday night.

  • Watch Abbott Elementary 's Sheryl Lee Ralph 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at Super Bowl 2023

    She marched on till victory was won!

  • Cup of Jo Influencer Joanna Goddard and Husband Alex Williams Break Up After 13 Years of Marriage

    Cup of Jo Influencer Joanna Goddard and husband Alex Williams are ending their marriage, but will be "over-the-moon co-parents to our two beautiful boys” Toby and Anton, according to a statement.

  • Amazon’s No. 1 Ski Jacket Keeps Shoppers Warm in 10-degree Weather — and It’s Only $40 Right Now

    "This jacket has been the best jacket I have ever worn."