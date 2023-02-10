US military test launches unarmed Intercontinental Ballistic Missile from California

Associated Press

Besides some minor dustings, it hasn’t snowed significantly in the French resorts hosting the skiing world championships since mid-January. Dealing with warm temperatures and a lack of snow has been a constant this season across the Alps for the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, known as FIS, with Mother Nature and global warming having just as much say about when and where to hold races as the sport's governing body. Warm weather and a lack of snow wiped out nearly a month of racing at the start of this season, preseason training on melting European glaciers is heading toward extinction and the impact of climate change on the schedule is being seen even in January.