The U.S. government might not plan to increase minimum wage anytime soon, but take a look at how minimum wage has dramatically morphed throughout the years.

But even with no recent changes from the federal government , states have taken the matters into their own hands. Earlier this year, 18 states increased the minimum wage in their states, including California and New York, which surpass the federal amount.

Although minimum wage is not nearly what it used to be, America still has a long way to go when it comes to compensating its workers. The federal minimum wage is currently at $7.25, a number that has stayed the same since 2009.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The US Minimum Wage in the Year You Were Born

1938

U.S. minimum wage: $0.25

In 2018 dollars: $4.36

1939

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2018 dollars: $5.31

1940

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2018 dollars: $5.35

1941

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2018 dollars: $5.27

1942

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2018 dollars: $4.74

1943

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2018 dollars: $4.40

1944

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2018 dollars: $4.27

1945

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2018 dollars: $5.57

1946

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2018 dollars: $5.45

1947

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2018 dollars: $4.61

1948

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2018 dollars: $4.18

1949

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2018 dollars: $4.13

1950

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2018 dollars: $7.91

1951

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2018 dollars: $7.32

1952

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2018 dollars: $7.02

1953

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2018 dollars: $6.99

1954

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2018 dollars: $6.91

1955

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2018 dollars: $6.96

1956

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2018 dollars: $9.25

1957

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2018 dollars: $8.98

1958

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2018 dollars: $8.67

1959

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2018 dollars: $8.55

1960

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2018 dollars: $8.46

1961

U.S. minimum wage: $1.15

In 2018 dollars: $9.57

1962

U.S. minimum wage: $1.15

In 2018 dollars: $9.50

1963

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

In 2018 dollars: $10.19

1964

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

In 2018 dollars: $10.03

1965

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

In 2018 dollars: $9.93

1966

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

In 2018 dollars: $9.74

1967

U.S. minimum wage: $1.40

In 2018 dollars: $10.55

1968

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2018 dollars: $11.63

1969

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2018 dollars: $11.14

1970

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2018 dollars: $10.49

1971

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2018 dollars: $9.96

1972

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2018 dollars: $9.65

1973

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2018 dollars: $9.31

1974

U.S. minimum wage: $2

In 2018 dollars: $10.64

1975

U.S. minimum wage: $2.10

In 2018 dollars: $9.99

1976

U.S. minimum wage: $2.30

In 2018 dollars: $10.25

1977

U.S. minimum wage: $2.30

In 2018 dollars: $9.75

1978

U.S. minimum wage: $2.65

In 2018 dollars: $10.51

1979

U.S. minimum wage: $2.90

In 2018 dollars: $10.52

1980

U.S. minimum wage: $3.10

In 2018 dollars: $9.88

1981

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2018 dollars: $9.54

1982

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2018 dollars: $8.81

1983

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2018 dollars: $8.49

1984

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2018 dollars: $8.15

1985

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2018 dollars: $7.87

1985

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2018 dollars: $7.87





1986

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2018 dollars: $7.58

1987

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2018 dollars: $7.47





1988

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2018 dollars: $7.18

1989

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2018 dollars: $6.86





1990

U.S. minimum wage: $3.80

In 2018 dollars: $7.39

1991

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2018 dollars: $7.83





1992

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2018 dollars: $7.63





1993

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2018 dollars: $7.39

1994

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2018 dollars: $7.21





1995

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2018 dollars: $7.01





1996

U.S. minimum wage: $4.75

In 2018 dollars: $7.63





1997

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2018 dollars: $8.02

1998

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2018 dollars: $7.90

1999

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2018 dollars: $7.77

2000

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2018 dollars: $7.56

2001

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2018 dollars: $7.29

2002

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2018 dollars: $7.21

2003

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2018 dollars: $7.03

2004

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2018 dollars: $6.89

2005

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2018 dollars: $6.69

2006

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2018 dollars: $6.44

2007

U.S. minimum wage: $5.85

In 2018 dollars: $7.16

2008

U.S. minimum wage: $6.55

In 2018 dollars: $7.69

2009

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2018 dollars: $8.51

2010

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2018 dollars: $8.29

2011

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2018 dollars: $8.16

2012

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2018 dollars: $7.93

2013

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2018 dollars: $7.80

2014

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2018 dollars: $7.68

2015

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2018 dollars: $7.69

2016

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2018 dollars: $7.59

2017

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2018 dollars: $7.40

2018

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2018 dollars: $7.25

