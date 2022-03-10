US misjudged Ukraine's will to fight Russia, officials admit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NOMAAN MERCHANT
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top U.S. intelligence officials admitted Thursday that they underestimated Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia’s invasion, a mistake for intelligence agencies that have otherwise been lauded for accurately predicting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intention to launch a war.

“My view was that, based on a variety of factors, that the Ukrainians were not as ready as I thought they should be,” said Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. “Therefore, I questioned their will to fight. That was a bad assessment on my part because they have fought bravely and honorably and are doing the right thing.”

The White House has faced Republican criticism that it isn't providing enough weapons or intelligence to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Biden administration is currently opposed to a Polish plan to donate old Russian-made warplanes to Ukraine, out of concern that Putin may view that as an escalation by the U.S. or NATO.

Berrier testified alongside other top officials before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Generally, U.S. intelligence agencies have won praise from lawmakers of both political parties for their handling of the crisis.

Much of the hearing focused on the unprecedented U.S. campaign to declassify intelligence about alleged attempts by Russia to create a fake pretext for its invasion. Even though Putin ordered the invasion anyway, lawmakers say the campaign helped develop support for sanctions that have crippled Russia's economy and pushed previously reluctant Western countries to give military aid to Ukraine.

Two weeks into its invasion, Russia has failed to win control of Ukraine's airspace or subdue the capital of Kyiv or other major cities. But the war has had devastating consequences already: An airstrike hitting a maternity hospital, attacks on nuclear plants, and more than 2 million refugees having already fled the country with accounts of possible war crimes.

There's no sign Putin intends to de-escalate. Russian propaganda outlets in recent days have promoted false theories that the U.S. and Ukraine are developing chemical weapons. The White House in turn has warned Russia is setting the pretext for its own chemical or biological attack.

Berrier, who leads the Pentagon’s primary intelligence arm, said at Thursday’s hearing that just as Putin appeared to have misjudged his army’s ability to subdue Ukraine's much smaller armed forces, so did the U.S.

“We made some assumptions about his assumptions, which proved to be very, very flawed,” said Berrier. “I think assessing will, morale, and a will to fight is a very difficult analytical task. We had different inputs from different organizations and we — at least from my perspective as the director — I did not do as well as I could have.”

Berrier's admission follows another misjudgment in Afghanistan, whose U.S-backed government collapsed far more quickly to the Taliban than Washington expected. Officials believed the Afghan forces — long trained and funded by the U.S. — could hold out for potentially months after the American withdrawal. Instead, lacking U.S. air power and intelligence support, Afghan forces gave up many cities without a fight last summer.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said that Putin had underestimated the resistance he would face from the Ukrainians. But Haines added: “We did not do as well in terms of predicting the military challenges that he has encountered with his own military.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican who questioned Berrier and Haines, noted that assessing a foreign military's will to fight was particularly difficult.

“But these mistakes had potentially real-world policy implications about the willingness of the president or other NATO leaders to provide weapons that they thought might have fallen into the hands of Russians in a matter of hours,” he said.

Cotton and several other Republicans on the intelligence committee criticized the Biden administration’s current refusal to support a Polish plan to donate Russian-made warplanes to Ukraine. Biden administration officials have warned that Putin might view that as an escalation of the conflict. They say planes would go beyond the weapons the Pentagon and Western allies have already given Ukraine, including anti-tank systems and surface-to-air missiles to shoot down Russian aircraft.

Asked if the White House was pressuring analysts to assess that the transfer of planes would be seen as escalatory, Haines responded that objectivity was a “core ethic” of intelligence.

Recommended Stories

  • Burger King cuts off corporate support for Russian market

    RBI said it will cut off all support for operations, marketing and the supply chain for Burger King locations in Russia.

  • GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn calls Zelensky "a thug"

    Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "a thug" during a political event, according to a video obtained and published by WRAL-TV, a Raleigh-based NBC-affiliate.Why it matters: Cawthorn comments depart from the praise that numerous congressional Republicans, Democrats, and lawmakers around the world, have given Zelensky for his leadership in the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • Dubai a favorite destination as some Moscow-based bankers beat path to exit

    In the scramble by some bankers and financial industry executives to leave Moscow, Dubai is turning out to be a favorite location to land. Some bankers at Moscow offices of financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Rothschild & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc have either left or are considering moving, as operating in Russia becomes increasingly difficult, several sources familiar with the matter said.

  • Russian Official Deepens $10 Billion Puzzle Over Leased Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Off-the-cuff remarks made by a Russian air-safety official, quickly disavowed by the nation’s industry watchdog, have added to the uncertainty over the fate of some $10 billion in foreign-owned aircraft being held in the country. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host High

  • Investors expect U.S. earnings hit as war boosts inflation

    Investors are bracing for a hit to U.S. earnings as oil and other commodity costs skyrocket and major U.S. companies including McDonald's begin to halt sales in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Estimates of the earnings growth for S&P 500 companies have barely budged since the invasion began two weeks ago, but strategists expect that to change as more companies give guidance on earnings for this year. The surge in commodity prices remains the biggest risk to profit growth, they said, since overall S&P 500 companies' revenue exposure to Russia is relatively small.

  • Mexico president says criticism over journalist killings is part of 'soft coup'

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that criticism he has faced over a string of journalist killings is part of a campaign to undermine his administration and tantamount to a "soft coup" orchestrated by media firms. Local activists, international groups and U.S. lawmakers have called on Lopez Obrador to do more to rein in violence and protect reporters, as at least six journalists have been killed in Mexico so far in 2022, an ominously deadly start to the year for media workers with homicides already near record levels. Even U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed concern over the spate of journalist killings.

  • Rep. Cawthorn calls Ukrainian president a 'thug'

    In a speech to supporters last weekend, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "thug" and said Ukraine's government was "incredibly evil."

  • Gold back above $2,000 on Russia-Ukraine war, as annual U.S. inflation rate climbs to a 40-year high

    Gold futures climb back above the key $2,000 mark on Thursday as Russia ramps up its attack on Ukraine and a reading on the U.S. inflation rate climbed to a 40-year high.

  • AG Garland: Justice does not 'shy away' from controversial Jan. 6 investigations

    Garland declined to comment on subjects of the continuing investigation or the nature of the department's contacts with Jan. 6 committee

  • Biden once told Putin, 'I don't think you have a soul.' He responded, 'We understand one another.'

    President George W. Bush famously said he looked Putin in the eye and "was able to get a sense of his soul." President Joe Biden saw him differently.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn Calls Ukrainian President Zelenskyy A 'Thug'

    “The Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies," the North Carolina Republican told supporters.

  • Russia Says Debt Payments Abroad Hinge on Unfreezing of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarUkraine and Russia Fail to Make Progress in Talks to End WarRussia is prepared to pay its foreign creditors on condition that a freeze on much of its $643 billion cash pile is lifted, according to Finance Min

  • Russia’s VTB Offers Up to 8% Interest Rate for Yuan Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- VTB Bank PJSC is offering a Chinese yuan savings account with a maximum interest rate of 8% as the Russian lender faces strict sanctions from the U.S. and U.K. in a push to financially isolate Russia through widening penalties. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ A

  • Dunkin’ worker gets 2 years of house arrest in death of man who called him the N-word

    A Black restaurant worker who punched an elderly white man — who later died — over a racial slur has […] The post Dunkin’ worker gets 2 years of house arrest in death of man who called him the N-word appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Ahmaud Arbery's killers request acquittal of federal hate crimes convictions

    The McMichaels' attorneys argued prosecutors failed to prove facts of the hate crimes against them in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

  • Stephanie Grisham Reveals Chilling Reason Donald Trump Admired Vladimir Putin

    The former White House press secretary imagined how Trump would respond to an invasion.

  • Russia Says It Has Enough Energy Buyers Even With Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has enough buyers for its oil and gas even as Western nations and their allies impose sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, according to a top Kremlin official.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarUkraine and Russia Fail to Ma

  • WRAPUP 1-Putin says Russia will emerge stronger, sanctions will rebound on West

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that sanctions imposed against Russia would rebound against the West, including in the form of higher food and energy prices, and Moscow would solve its problems and emerge stronger. Putin said there had been no alternative to what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine and that Russia was not a country which could accept compromising its sovereignty for some sort of short-term economic gain. "These sanctions would have been imposed in any case," Putin told a meeting of the Russian government.

  • Russian state TV broadcasts undated arrest photo of Brittney Griner

    WNBA star Brittney Griner remains detained in a Russian jail more than three weeks after being stopped at an airport, […] The post Russian state TV broadcasts undated arrest photo of Brittney Griner appeared first on TheGrio.

  • U.S. intel community says Ukraine has no biological, nuclear weapons program, warns of Russian 'false flag'

    During a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Thursday, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said the intelligence community doesn’t believe that Ukraine is pursuing biological or nuclear weapons programs. Later, CIA Director William Burns said Russia does have biological weapons and has used them. He also warned about so-called false flag operations by Russia — using those weapons and blaming them on Ukraine.