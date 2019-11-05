Donald Trump offers to send the US army to Mexico in response to Mormon murders

Rhonita Maria LeBaron died along with her 6-month-old twins and her two other children

Donald Trump has offered to send in the US army to take on Mexican drugs cartels after at least three women and six children from an American Mormon community based in northern Mexico were killed in an ambush.

Mr Trump tweeted that “the United States stands ready, willing and able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively,” adding that “sometimes need an army to defeat an army!”

He added: “This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage war on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president!”

Mike Vigil, the former chief of international operations for the US drugs enforcement agency (DEA), who spent 20 years infiltrating Mexican and Colombian cartels, said Mr Trump’s statement was “absolutely absurd”.

He told The Telegraph: “The US army is good at what it does, but is not trained to engage in counter-drug operations. Trump has absolutely no understanding of sovereignty issues, nor the drug problem.”

Rhonita Maria LeBaron died along with her 6-month-old twins and her two other children More

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the Mexican president, swiftly declined the US president’s offer.

“It’s a firm no,” he said on Tuesday morning.

“Of course this is painful, and we wish it never happened. But riddling the place with bullets, massacring people, only using firearms and spilling blood, will not resolve the problem.”

He said that he would be calling Mr Trump on Tuesday, to thank him for his support, and see what cooperation could be agreed upon.

“But foreign soldiers are not coming to Mexico,” he said.

A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing. If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

....monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

The Mormon victims, who are believed to hold dual US-Mexican nationality, had been living in the northern states of Sonora and Chihuahua.

On Monday two of the women were driving a group of children from Bavispe, in Sonora, to a Mormon community known as La Mora, in neighbouring Chihuahua, at around 1pm.

Drug cartels in the area have been fighting and may have initially mistaken the vehicles for their rivals, said Alfonso Durazo, Mexico’s security minister, who comes from Bavispe. The area is known to be a flashpoint in the fight between the Cartel of the Pacific against a splinter group, known as Los Salazar.

One vehicle, driven by Rhonita Miller LeBaron, 30, had a flat tyre, and the second car turned back to get help, according to the reports.

The gang attacked the first car, killing Ms LeBaron and her four children — Howard, 12; Krystal, 10; and eight-month-old twins Titus and Tiana. They then set the vehicle on fire.

When the rest of the group returned to the site in two vehicles, they were also ambushed.

Dawna Ray Langford, 43, was driving the second car. Her sons Trevor, 11, and Rogan, aged two, were killed, as was passenger Christina Marie Langford, 29.