US Mortgage Rates Hit Reverse on US Economic Uncertainty

Bob Mason
·4 min read

In the week ending June 30, mortgage rates fall for the first time in four weeks.

30-year fixed rates fell by 11 basis points. Reversing a 3-basis point rise from the previous week, the 30-year fixed ended the week at 5.7%.

Year-on-year, 30-year fixed rates were up by 272 basis points and 76 basis points since November 2018’s previous peak of 4.94%.

Economic Data from the Week

It was a relatively busy week on the US economic calendar. Key stats included core durable goods orders, consumer confidence, and finalized first quarter GDP numbers in focus.

The numbers were negative for riskier assets, supporting the pullback in mortgage rates.

In June, the CB Consumer Confidence Index fell from 103.2 to 98.7, which could translate to a fall in spending to add further pressure on the US economy.

On Wednesday, a downward revision to first quarter GDP numbers added to the bearish mood.

With the stats weighing, Fed Chair Powell commentary failed to soothe the markets.

Powell spoke on Wednesday, reinforcing the commitment to bring inflation to target at any costs.

Freddie Mac Rates

The weekly average rates for new mortgages, as of June 30, 2022, were quoted by Freddie Mac to be:

  • 30-year fixed rates fell by 11 basis points to 5.70%. This time last year, rates stood at 2.98%. The average fee rose from 0.8 points to 0.9 points.

  • 15-year fixed rates declined by 9 basis points to 4.83% in the week. Rates were up by 257 basis points from 2.26% a year ago. The average fee remained unchanged at 0.9 points.

  • 5-year fixed rates increased by 9 basis points to 4.50%. Rates were up by 196 basis points from 2.54% a year ago. The average fee remained unchanged at 0.3 points.

According to Freddie Mac,

  • The surge in mortgage rates hit pause, with the markets grappling with the impact of inflation on monetary policy and the fears of a recession.

  • Housing sector activity found much-needed support, with house price appreciation normalizing at the end of the quarter.

Mortgage Bankers’ Association Rates

For the week ending June 24, 2022, the rates were:

  • Average interest rates for 30-year fixed with conforming loan balances decreased from 5.98% to 5.84%. Points fell from 0.77 to 0.64 (incl. origination fee) for 80% LTV loans.

  • Average 30-year fixed mortgage rates backed by FHA remained unchanged at 5.62%. Points declined from 1.18 to 1.15 (incl. origination fee) for 80% LTV loans.

  • Average 30-year rates for jumbo loan balances decreased from 5.49% to 5.42%. Points fell from 0.45 to 0.28 (incl. origination fee) for 80% LTV loans.

Weekly figures released by the Mortgage Bankers Association showed that the Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased by 0.7%. The Index rose by 4.2% in the week prior.

The Refinance Index increased by 2% and was 80% lower than the same week one year ago. In the previous week, the Index fell by 3%.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased from 29.7% to 30.3%. In the previous week, the share decreased from 31.7% to 29.7%.

According to the MBA,

  • While mortgage rates continue to see large swings, 30-year fixed rates were still well above rates seen a year ago.

  • A fall in mortgage rates led to a modest increase in refinance activity, though refinances remained 80% lower than a year ago.

  • Purchase activity has weakened in recent months, with average purchase loan amounts continuing a downward trend since March 2022.

For the week ahead

In a shortened week, factory orders, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, and JOLTs job openings are the key stats.

While job openings will draw interest, weakening service sector activity would fuel market fears of a US recession.

On the monetary policy front, the FOMC meeting minutes will also influence US Treasury Yields in the week.

With nonfarm payrolls due out later in the week, we could see risk aversion continue to hit riskier assets, which would support another fall in mortgage rates.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Recommended Stories

  • Home Prices Could Level Out in 2023, Redfin Says. What Could Make Them Drop.

    As the housing market cools down from its red-hot pandemic pace, Redfin economists foresee home prices flattening or rising modestly next spring. It would take more than just higher mortgage rates to send prices lower, says the brokerage’s chief economist. Redfin economists expect national home prices to be flat to 4% higher in the spring of 2023 compared with the year prior, due to slowing or negative economic growth and rising unemployment.

  • In major decision, Kansas Supreme Court rules against Walmart, Sam's Club in property tax dispute

    The Kansas Supreme Court ruled against Walmart and Sam's Club in a dispute over how the big box stores should be valued for property tax purposes.

  • Texas Safety Officials to Conduct Random Intruder Drills in Schools following Uvalde Shooting

    Texas safety officials will conduct random intruder drills in public schools this fall as part of the state’s response plan to the Uvalde massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

  • Georgetown's ex-tennis coach gets 2-1/2 years in prison in U.S. college scandal

    A former Georgetown University tennis coach was sentenced on Friday to 2-1/2 years in prison for helping children of wealthy parents get into the school in exchange for nearly $3.5 million in bribes as part of a vast college admissions fraud scheme. Gordon Ernst, Georgetown's former head tennis coach, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston after pleading guilty in October to conspiracy and bribery charges arising from the U.S. college admissions scandal.

  • India's Bumrah stars as England's Broad concedes costliest over in Test history

    India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah starred with both bat and ball as England's Stuart Broad conceded the most expensive over in Test history, giving up 35 runs at Edgbaston on Saturday.

  • These five steps will help us kick our fossil fuel addiction and save the planet

    Breaking our fossil fuel addiction will help the climate and have a positive effect on the price of food and other goods.

  • With a dash of spice, Reliance and Britain's Pret bet on India's changing tastes

    British snack chain Pret will adapt its menu to local tastes when it opens in Indian cities and airports under a partnership with retail giant Reliance to try to satisfy the nation's growing appetite for upmarket refreshment. As part of its broader plan to target the most affluent 50 million of India's 1.3 billion people, Reliance on Thursday announced a franchise deal with Pret. The partnership has the potential to make India one of Pret's biggest markets and to challenge incumbents Starbucks and Coca-Cola's Costa Coffee, as well as Tim Hortons of Canada, which said in March it will launch in India this year.

  • Fifty-year mortgages that you pass on to your children – the new plan to boost home ownership

    Homeowners could take out Japanese-style 50-year mortgages that they are able to pass on to their children under plans being considered by Boris Johnson.

  • Xi Jinping says Hong Kong experienced 'true democracy' only after handover to China, which has brutally cracked down on dissent

    Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Hong Kong to mark the 25-year anniversary of the city being transferred from British to Chinese rule.

  • KSM Price Prediction: Could it Retreat Further?

    Short-term sentiment on KSM is bearish after the token crashed to $45.21

  • July 2022 Monthly Horoscope: Get Ready for a Comet and Retrograde

    Halfway through the year already, July kicks off mid-summer with an emotional and intuitive start...

  • US Labor Demand to Show Resilience as Economy Cools: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesNetflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale ReleaseEmployers in the US probably added workers at a more moderate yet still healthy pace

  • Exclusive: Google Cloud signs biggest new lease in S.F. since pandemic began

    Google Cloud's lease deal comes as a boon to San Francisco's office market in a time of turbulence.

  • Crypto Took Wall Street on a Wild Ride. Now It’s Ending in Tears.

    The cryptocurrency industry has strayed from its populists roots, adopting a Wall Street playbook—without the regulatory oversight. Some see a growing minefield of scams, fraud, and risky products.

  • Sequoia Capital reportedly raising two funds, and despite slower VC environment, it's not alone

    Venture capital investments may be slower, but that seems to be giving venture capital firms some time to go out and raise funds of their own. Sequoia Capital is the latest to reportedly be raising two new U.S.-focused funds, valued at up to $2.25 billion, The Information reported earlier this week. The publication reported that Menlo Park-based Sequoia is looking at $1.5 billion for a U.S. growth fund focused on later-stage companies and a $750 million fund targeting earlier-stage startups.

  • A revolution on the supply side is needed to defeat inflation without crushing the global economy

    Even as interest rates rise, a recession can be avoided if policy makers recognize the role that supply-side measures must play in restoring price stability.

  • BNP Paribas Exits US Commodities Finance Business: Bloomberg

    BNP Paribas (OTC: BNPQY) is set to exit its commodity finance business in the U.S., following previous retreats in other parts of the world, reported Bloomberg. “The decision to exit this business was in line with our approach at EMEA,” the bank stated. “The impact is limited, and BNP Paribas remains deeply committed to the U.S. and the U.S., as well as its energy and renewable customers,” it added. BNP sold the loan book to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFJ), according to people f

  • Archegos Seeks CFTC Fraud Suit Dismissal, Saying It Lacks Authority

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management asked a judge to throw out a suit by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, claiming the regulator lacks jurisdiction over it.Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesNetflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale ReleaseArchegos cl

  • Archegos urges dismissal of two U.S. regulators' lawsuits over collapse

    Archegos Capital Management LP has urged a Manhattan federal judge to dismiss lawsuits by two U.S. regulators seeking fines and restitution over the private investment firm's collapse, which saddled banks with about $10 billion of losses. In a Friday court filing, Archegos said the Commodity Futures Trading Commission lacked authority to pursue claims that the firm lied to banks in order to borrow money more cheaply, and that only the Securities and Exchange Commission could sue over the financial instruments it used. Archegos made its argument after on June 28 urging the dismissal of the SEC's own lawsuit alleging market manipulation, saying that claim was based on market activities of the firm's counterparties, not Archegos itself.

  • A housing market bust may be coming – but this builder can ride it out

    Housing market booms and busts are nothing new. Just like any other asset, houses have not experienced an uninterrupted rise in value over recent decades.