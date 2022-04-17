US mortgage rates soar to highest level in 11 years

Io Dodds
·1 min read

Interest rates for 30-year mortgages in the United States have risen to the highest point in a decade, data shows.

Statistics, published by the government-backed mortgage company Freddie Mac last week, revealed the average rate for low-risk, fixed-rate home purchase loans hit 5 per cent in the week ending 14th April.

That was a steep increase from 4.2 per cent in March and 3.1 per cent at the end of last year, making for the highest average rate since February 2011.

It came after the US inflation rate jumped to 8.5 per cent over the past twelve months, reaching its highest point in 40 years.

"As Americans contend with historically high inflation, the combination of rising mortgage rates, elevated home prices, and tight inventory are making the pursuit of homeownership the most expensive in a generation," read a Freddie Mac statement.

The average interest for 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages also jumped from 3.4 per cent in the middle of March to 4.2 per cent last week.

Freddie Mac’s data comes from a nationwide weekly survey of mortgage lenders which asks what rates they are charging for fixed-rate loans to house buyers with strong credit ratings, covering 80 per cent of the total purchase cost.

It means that the 5 per cent rate represents relatively low-interest mortgages that are less risky for lenders, and that riskier loans are being priced much higher.

Freddie Mac, officially the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, is a publicly-traded corporation backed by the US government which buys mortgages and pools them to sell to private investors, providing extra liquidity for mortgage lenders.

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Take Out a 15-Year Mortgage? Here's What Dave Ramsey Thinks

    If you're going to buy a house, Dave Ramsey believes the ideal way to do it is to pay cash. As a result, he's also spoken about the type of mortgage loan that he recommends if a home loan is absolutely necessary. This is an alternative to the 30-year that other financial experts, including Warren Buffett, recommend.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Hit Five Percent Following Another Spike in Inflation

    U.S mortgage rates hit 5%, impacting refinance activity. Market sentiment towards Fed monetary policy continues to push U.S Treasury yields northwards.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Financial Mistake Is Like Dropping an Atomic Bomb on Your Budget

    Finance guru Dave Ramsey has identified one of these big mistakes, and has issued a strong warning to his followers about it. As Ramsey's blog explains, taking out a bigger mortgage in order to buy a costlier house than planned is like dropping a bomb on your financial life because the large monthly payments that you'll end up taking on can destroy your ability to do other important things with your money. First and foremost, when you take out a mortgage loan, you commit to paying it for a long time.

  • Elon Musk Has an Original Strategy to Take Control of Twitter

    The billionaire has launched a hostile $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but is met with resistance from the board.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Russia's debt default will be one of the hardest in history to resolve and could see the US seize the central bank's assets, economist says

    The US seized Afghanistan's central bank reserves and could do it again with Russia, according to the consultancy Oxford Economics.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have proved virtually unstoppable. Although growth stocks have also taken it on the chin during the recent pullback in the broader market, history has shown that fast-growing companies often outperform during periods of economic weakness or contractions. In other words, it could be the perfect time to go shopping for high-quality growth stocks.

  • This Is the Average Auto Loan Payment. Here's How You Can Pay Less

    Between auto insurance, maintenance, and gas, you might spend a lot of money in the course of owning a vehicle. If you need a car and can't pay for one outright, you may have no choice but to take out an auto loan. Your credit score says a lot about you as a borrower.

  • Wisconsin woman scams Hmong American investors out of at least $16.5 million

    A 40-year-old Wisconsin woman has been accused of operating a scheme that defrauded around 70 Hmong American investors out of at least $16.5 million. A civil complaint was filed on Wednesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission, charging Kay Yang with four counts of securities fraud from between April 2017 and April 2021. Her husband, 47-year-old Chao Yang, has also been charged with “one count alleging the improper receipt of $800,000 in investor money.”

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01 by 2023?

    Whereas the broad-based S&P 500 has effectively doubled in value from its March 2020 low, the aggregate value of all digital currencies has skyrocketed nearly $1.7 trillion, or more than 1,200%, over the same period. As you might imagine, crypto's two giants, Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), have played a big role in this nominal increase in digital currency market value. Shiba Inu-themed coins were red-hot in 2021.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies With More Potential Than Shiba Inu

    Shiba Inu is trending, but there are some exciting catalysts that could push Terra, Avalanche, and Decentraland higher.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • Elon Musk says the interests of Twitter's board members are 'simply not aligned with shareholders' as the company continues its push to prevent a takeover by the billionaire

    Musk, Twitter's largest individual shareholder, made a $43 billion offer to buy the company. Its board has pushed back with a poison pill defense.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Many investors find dividend stocks boring. After all, the best dividend-paying companies are generally mature businesses with stable growth, while growth stocks typically offer significantly higher gains. Oil and gas stocks tend to be volatile, thanks to their dependence on oil prices.

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).