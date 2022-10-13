Mortgage Rates in US Surge to 20-Year High, Reaching 6.92%

1
Lizzie Kane
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US jumped to the highest since April 2002.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The average for a 30-year, fixed loan climbed to 6.92% from 6.66% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.

Borrowing costs have soared since the beginning of the year, stopping the pandemic housing boom in its tracks, as the Federal Reserve tries to tamp down inflation. Higher rates have sidelined potential buyers and driven sales down across the country.

“We continue to see a tale of two economies in the data: Strong job and wage growth are keeping consumers’ balance sheets positive, while lingering inflation, recession fears and housing affordability are driving housing demand down precipitously,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in the statement. “The next several months will undoubtedly be important for the economy and the housing market.”

Investors are expecting the central bank to raise rates by a three-quarter point at its next meeting in early November after a key gauge of US consumer prices climbed to a 40-year high in September. Freddie’s survey is collected Monday through Wednesday, meaning the data wouldn’t include any impact from the market’s reaction to the recent consumer price index release.

Mortgage rates have been pushing toward 7% in recent weeks. Other measures have signaled that borrowing costs have crossed that threshold, with Mortgage News Daily, which releases a new figure more routinely, reporting that the rate on a 30-year fixed loan was 7.05% Thursday.

The monthly payment on a $300,000 mortgage now would be $1,980, about $679 more than in January, when the 30-year average was 3.22%.

“Homebuyers’ are responding to worsening affordability conditions by moving away from expensive cities, seeking lower-cost markets around the country,” said George Ratiu, a senior economist for Realtor.com.

Higher borrowing costs have put pressure on refinancing as well as purchases. A gauge of applications to purchase or refinance a home fell to the lowest level since 1997 last week, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association. The slump has led mortgage lenders including Angel Oak and Lower.com to cut workers.

When rates were much lower last year, more than a third of all mortgage holders had an incentive to refinance. Now, that number is under 1%, according to Black Knight Inc. data.

“Any higher that we go in interest rates just puts further and further pressure on the market,” said Andy Walden, Black Knight’s vice president of enterprise research strategy.

(Updates with quote in eighth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed seen driving interest-rates higher as inflation sears

    The Federal Reserve is seen delivering another large interest-rate hike in three weeks' time and further rises this year and early next, after a government report showed inflation was stubbornly hot last month despite a historically fast pace of monetary policy tightening so far this year. Before the report, traders of U.S. interest-rate futures had all but priced in a fourth straight 75-basis-point hike at the close of the Fed's Nov. 1-2 meeting. By year end traders see the Fed's policy rate at 4.5%-4.75%, up from the current 3%-3.25%, and topping out in the 4.75%-5% range by March of next year.

  • Russia Sanctions Spur Buying Frenzy for Ice-Breaking Oil Tankers

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of oil tankers that can navigate icy waters has surged ahead of looming European Union sanctions on the export of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitStocks Pare Drop as Traders Weigh Fed’s Next Move: Markets WrapSome ice-class Aframax v

  • Inflation rate for September 2022: 8.2%. CPI up by 0.4%

    The annual U.S. inflation rate was little changed in September, hitting 8.2% year over year compared with August's 8.3% reading as the pace of price increases

  • Sarasota County Schools holds hurricane relief outreach for employees

    Hurricane Ian flooded homes, knocked down trees and wiped out power to thousands of people in Florida. In hard-hit Sarasota County, many people are still recovering from the storm, but Sarasota County Schools came together to support teachers and staff in need. Hurricane Ian turned fourth-grade teacher Nikki Hill’s life upside down when she lost her entire home.

  • Abu Dhabi Royal’s Firm Plans to Invest $10 Billion in US, Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Group, an investment firm controlled by a top Abu Dhabi royal, plans to plow as much as $10 billion into US and European stocks and other assets hammered by rising fears of a global recession. Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitStocks Pare Drop as Trade

  • Nikola founder was a 'con man,' U.S. prosecutor tells jurors

    A prosecutor on Thursday urged jurors to convict Nikola Corp founder Trevor Milton of fraud, calling him a "con man" who lied about the low-emission vehicle company to defraud ordinary investors. Federal prosecutors during closing arguments in New York said Milton deceived investors about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker's technology starting in November 2019. Milton left the company in September 2020 after a report by short seller Hindenburg Research called the company a "fraud."

  • Can Elon's Musk Resurrect Dogecoin?

    2021 was the year of the doge, at least up until May. A popular meme cryptocurrency called Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rocketed from a price of $0.005 per token to an all-time high of $0.74 in the space of five months, generating a return of about 150 times. Musk had spent several months promoting Dogecoin on Twitter and would then famously appear on Saturday Night Live, where he was widely expected to mention the meme token. Well, Dogecoin has failed to evolve into a currency worth adopting for real-world use, and the speculation fever inevitably ran its course.

  • Levi jeans from 1800s found in abandoned mine shaft sell for $87,000

    Pair described as ‘holy grail of vintage denim collecting’

  • Abuser bit and strangled girlfriend before telling her to use bucket as toilet

    Jack McGuire, from Dover, Kent, launched numerous physical and verbal assaults against his girlfriend between January 2021 and June 2022.

  • Joe Biden Outlines 'Different' Challenges Posed By Russia, China To U.S. National Security

    The president branded China as "America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge," but said Russia is trying to upend international order.

  • Khloe Kardashian Shares Health Update After Having Tumor Removed From Her Face

    Khloe Kardashian tweeted an update on her health after undergoing an operation to have a tumor removed from her face. Find out how the reality star is doing below.

  • Inflation declining more slowly than previously anticipated: Fed minutes

    Federal Reserve officials observed that inflation was falling more slowly than they had previously anticipated, according to minutes from their September meeting.

  • Inflation Sits at 8.2% as Core Prices Hit Four-Decade High

    U.S. inflation eased slightly in September to 8.2%, but underlying prices excluding energy and food accelerated to a new four-decade high.

  • Chicago woman charged with dismembering her landlord found in freezer after getting eviction notice

    A Chicago woman is charged with murder after her landlord was found dismembered inside a freezer and bloody rags were found at a nearby beach.

  • The Regulators of Facebook, Google and Amazon Also Invest in the Companies’ Stocks

    The Federal Trade Commission’s officials traded stocks and funds more than those at any other major agency, including going heavily into tech shares, The Wall Street Journal found

  • How to get a low mortgage refinance rate now

    Here's a step-by-step guide to finding and locking in the lowest possible mortgage interest rates.

  • US inflation persists, higher in September over prior month

    US inflation jumped more than expected in September, according to government data released Thursday, in the latest sign that pricing pressures have become more intractable despite aggressive central bank action.

  • Delta CEO: ‘Challenging summer travel season’ contributed to earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith speaks with Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian on third quarter earnings, consumer demand, and airfare pricing.

  • PayPal Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock price has declined more than 70% since it touched its all-time high in July 2021. The digital payments giant lost its luster as its growth cooled off and margins declined.

  • Singapore Airlines pursues Air India stake to expand market presence

    (Reuters) -Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) said on Thursday it was in talks with India's Tata Group about a potential merger of Vistara, their joint venture airline, with Air India to give the Singaporean carrier a bigger foothold in South Asia. "The discussions seek to deepen the existing partnership between SIA and Tata, and may include a potential integration of Vistara and Air India," SIA said in a statement.