As the US marks 500,000 COVID-19 deaths, one family’s anguished goodbye to their ‘rock’ captures America’s grief

Dennis Wagner and Sandy Hooper, USA TODAY

Each American who succumbs to COVID-19 leaves an average of nine close family members in mourning. With the nation now at 500,000 deaths, that puts 4.5 million spouses, children, parents, siblings and grandparents in anguish, confusion, loss.

Some of them are grieving for Etelvina Dominguez, 78, who died Feb. 13 at a Los Angeles hospital.

Hours before her passing, son Lorenzo Jr. wept at her bedside, trying to fathom that she would soon be taken by the coronavirus. "It struck, like, the core of our family because she is the rock," he said.

The patient, a homemaker, immigrated from Mexico, became a U.S. citizen and raised eight kids — five daughters and three sons, who had more than a dozen children of their own.

Known to her family as "Vina," she loved pro wrestling and tending the family garden. A die-hard Dodgers fan, Etelvina traded jabs with her Yankee-backing husband.

Etelvina Dominguez, 78, with her eight children. Dominguez died on Feb. 13, 2021, after contracting COVID-19.
On Feb. 12, she lay sedated in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center. She had been there for a month, alone.

At the end of life, a few relatives are allowed a bedside goodbye visit while others watch on video. Dominguez's husband, Lorenzo Sr., and the eldest son, Lorenzo Jr., 54, were clad in full PPE.

"I love you, mom," the son said, crying. "We're gonna miss you. ... I love you. I love you. I love you."

The virus can ravage and distort patients. Lorenzo Sr. did not recognize his wife of 55 years even as he held her hand. "This is Vina?" he asked in Spanish. Unable to bear it, he soon left the room.

Lorenzo Dominguez Jr, 54 prays for his mother, Etelvina Dominguez, during his visit on Feb. 12 at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, California. Dominguez and his father, Lorenzo Dominguez Sr., 88, were the only family members allowed into the hospital. &quot;I hear about it, I see it on the news. And it doesn&#39;t really hit you until it hits home,&quot; Dominguez said. Etelvina passed away the next day.
The pandemic has struck racial minorities particularly hard. Latinos die from the coronavirus 2.3 times more frequently than white non-Hispanics, according to federal data; Black people die 1.9 times more often.

Los Angeles County, where about a quarter of the population is white non-Hispanic, has been overwhelmed with more than 19,800 fatalities out of nearly 1.2 million infections. At the peak of the pandemic in January, someone in the county died every 15 minutes from the virus.

"Por favor, mom, no te vayas," Lorena, one of Etelvina's daughters, wept via video call. "Please, mom, don't go. What am I going to do without you?"

Etelvina died the following day.

Members of the Dominguez family say goodbye to Etelvina Dominguez, 78, over an iPad at Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, California. Because of COVID-19, small in-person family visits are only allowed if death is imminent. Etelvina&#39;s husband and eldest son were allowed to gown up and enter the room for a 30-minute visit.
