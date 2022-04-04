US to move to suspend Russia from UN human rights council

Morgan Chalfant
·1 min read

The United States will push to remove Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council over Ukraine’s accusation that invading troops massacred civilians in the town of Bucha, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

A spokesperson for Thomas-Greenfield tweeted that Thomas-Greenfield would seek the suspension.

“In close coordination with Ukraine, European countries and other partners at the UN, we are going to seek Russia’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Council,” spokesperson Olivia Dalton tweeted, quoting Thomas-Greenfield.

Reuters reported that Thomas-Greenfield called Russia’s participation in the Human Rights Council a “farce” during remarks from Bucharest on Monday.

“And it is wrong, which is why we believe it is time the U.N. General Assembly vote to remove them,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

The Human Rights Council is a body at the U.N. charged with promoting and protecting human rights globally. Two-thirds of the 193 members of the U.N. would need to vote in favor of suspending Russia from the council for committing human rights abuses in order for the U.S. push to be successful.

The U.N. voted overwhelmingly to approve a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of March, days after Russian forces launched a large-scale military attack targeting Kyiv and other cities.

The U.S. has already formally accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine, but the evidence of such crimes mounted as horrific images of civilian bodies and mass graves in the streets of Bucha emerged over the weekend.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of “genocide” in remarks on Sunday. Russia has denied that it killed civilians in Bucha and called the accusations “provocation” by Ukraine’s government.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Dimon warns that JPMorgan faces a $1 billion loss from its Russia exposure

    CEO Dimon said JPMorgan had been slashing its exposure to Russia, and identifying and stopping billions of dollars of payments linked to the country.

  • U.S. pushes to suspend Russia from U.N. human rights body

    The United States will ask the U.N. General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday, after Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing dozens of civilians in the town of Bucha. A two-thirds majority vote by the 193-member assembly in New York can suspend a state for persistently committing gross and systematic violations of human rights.

  • France's President Macron must lead the way to peace in Ukraine

    France's leader is uniquely positioned — and qualified — to influence NATO and Putin

  • Police, US agents searching oligarch’s yacht in Spain

    PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain (AP) — U.S. federal agents and Spain’s Civil Guard were searching a yacht owned by a Russian oligarch with close ties to the Russian president on Monday off a Mediterranean Island. The law enforcement officers descended on the yacht at the Marina Real in the port of Palma de Mallorca, the…

  • The US will try to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over mass killings in Bucha, ambassador says

    The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Monday that "Russia's participation on the Human Rights Council is a farce."

  • Argentina marks 40th anniversary of Falklands war

    Argentina paid tribute to those killed in the Malvinas War in a ceremony on Saturday marking 40 years since the 10-week conflict with the United Kingdom. (April 2)

  • Secret intelligence has unusually public role in Ukraine war

    The war in Ukraine is the conflict where spies came in from the cold and took center stage. Since Russia invaded its neighbor in late February, intelligence agencies in the U.S. and Britain have been remarkably willing to go public with their secret intelligence assessments of what is happening on the battlefield — and inside the Kremlin. The U.S. this week declassified intelligence findings claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine by advisers scared to tell him the truth.

  • Deadly landslides kill 14 with several still missing in Brazil

    Over a dozen people are confirmed dead after a torrential rainstorm created extreme landslides and severe flooding.

  • Images of civilian bodies littering Ukraine streets lead to accusation of Russia war crimes

    Ukraine has accused the Russian military of massacring the civilian residents of Bucha, a town northwest of the capital Kyiv, an area Ukrainian troops said they recaptured on Saturday. Images show civilian bodies littering the streets, including some that had been bound. Holly Williams reports.

  • Library study finds 'challenged' books soared in 2021

    Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom, has never been so busy. Accounts of book bannings and attempted book bannings, along with threats against librarians, have soared over the past year and the ALA has included some numbers in its annual State of America's Libraries Report, released Monday. The association found 729 challenges — affecting nearly 1,600 books — at public schools and libraries in 2021, more than double 2020's figures and the highest since the ALA began compiling challenges more than 20 years ago.

  • Zelenskiy says Russian actions in Ukraine make negotiations harder

    BUCHA, Ukraine (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday it had become harder for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia since Kyiv became aware of the scale of atrocities carried out by Russian troops in Ukraine. Zelenskiy spoke on national television from the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, where tied bodies shot at close range, a mass grave and other signs of executions have been found in territory retaken from Russian troops. Moscow has denied any accusations related to the killing of civilians in Bucha.

  • Kamala Harris Addresses Biden’s Comment that Putin "Cannot Remain in Office”

    Vice President Kamala Harris recently addressed the comments President Biden made rejecting Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, reported Business Insider. Biden’s comments caused concern about creating more tension between the US and Russia.

  • Why Taylor Swift skipped the Grammys despite being nominated

    Despite being nominated for an award, Taylor Swift wasn't present at the 2022 Grammys, and fans think they know why.

  • Congress to take 1st steps to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court

    The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on sending Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the full Senate.

  • Horrors of Bucha Push Europe Toward New Sanctions on Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union said that work is under way on additional sanctions to penalize Russia for what appear to be war crimes in Ukraine, as it condemned the alleged atrocities committed against civilians.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Upda

  • Biden labeled Rupert Murdoch 'the most dangerous man in the world,' book says

    Biden labeled Rupert Murdoch 'the most dangerous man in the world,' book says

  • Russia claims massacre "fake" as evidence of Ukraine atrocities mounts

    Moscow calls the latest reports of mass civilian killings near Kyiv a faked "provocation," as the U.S. says it's helping gather evidence of war crimes by Putin's troops.

  • Alibaba, Didi Fuel $80 Billion Rally for Chinese Stocks in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Didi Global Inc. rallied for a second day, adding $80 billion in value to U.S. listed Chinese stocks as fears of potential delistings eased.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding

  • Exiled Russian oligarch says 'the next steps' of Putin's war may be invasion of the Baltic countries: 'He's at war with the United States and NATO'

    "We must understand that, in his head, Putin is at war not with Ukraine. He's at war with with the United States and NATO," Mikhail Khodorkovsky said.

  • Capitol attack panel scores two big wins as it inches closer to Trump’s inner circle

    House select committee seizes momentum as it embarks on final push to conclude evidence-gathering phase of inquiry Donald Trump speaks to supporters from the Ellipse near the White House in Washington DC on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack is moving to capitalize on new momentum as it embarks on its final push to complete the roughly one hundred remaining depositions and conclude the evidence-gathering