US: N. Korea may conduct missile test as Biden visits Asia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI and KIM TONG-HYUNG
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Jake Sullivan
    American government official

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence shows that it's a “genuine possibility” that North Korea will conduct another ballistic missile test or nuclear test around President Joe Biden's visit to South Korea and Japan that begins later this week, according to the White House.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday said that the U.S. is preparing for North Korea to conduct a “long range missile test, or a nuclear test or frankly both” in the days leading up to, during, or after Biden’s trip to the region. The president is set to arrive in South Korea on Friday before heading to Japan on Sunday.

“We are preparing for all contingencies including the possibility that such a provocation would occur while we’re in Korea or in Japan,” Sullivan said. “We are coordinating closely with our allies in both Korea and Japan on this.”

North Korea in recent months has test-launched a spate of missiles in what experts call an attempt to modernize its weapons and pressure its rivals to accept the country as a nuclear state and relax their sanctions. The latest tests—the firing of three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea—came on the same day last week that Pyongyang acknowledged its first COVID case.

Sullivan said he spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi, about a potential provocation by the North during a call between the two officials earlier on Wednesday. Beijing has served as North Korea's closest interlocutor.

The senior Biden adviser did not specify how the U.S. might react to further testing by North Korea, but said the administration would "make both short and longer term adjustments to our military posture as necessary to ensure that we are providing both defense and deterrence to our allies in the region” in response to Pyongyang.

North Korea's recent provocative run in weapons demonstrations, including its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in nearly five years, is brinkmanship aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power and negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

It also comes amid a massive COVID-19 outbreak in the North, the first time during the more than two-year-old pandemic that North Korean officials have acknowledged the virus has been detected within its borders.

The North Korean nuclear threat is expected to to be at the top of the agenda when Biden meets South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Kim Tae-hyo, Yoon’s deputy national security adviser, told reporters Wednesday that North Korea probably won’t conduct a nuclear test this week but that its preparations for another ICBM test appeared imminent.

Kim Jong Un during Tuesday’s Politburo meeting affirmed he would “arouse the whole party like (an) active volcano once again under the state emergency situation” to prove its leadership before history and time and “defend the well-being of the country and the people without fail and demonstrate to the whole world the strength and the spirit of heroic Korea once again,” KCNA said. The report did not make a direct reference to a major weapons test.

Recent commercial satellite images of the nuclear testing ground in Punggye-ri indicate refurbishment work and preparations at a yet unused tunnel on the southern part of the site, which is presumably nearing completion to host a nuclear test, according to an analysis released Tuesday by Beyond Parallel, a website run by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. warns of possible North Korean nuclear or missile test during Biden Asia trip

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S intelligence shows there could be a North Korean nuclear test, or missile test, or both, before, during or after President Joe Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan starting this week, the U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, said on Wednesday. "We are preparing for all contingencies, including the possibility that such a provocation would occur while we are in Korea or in Japan," Sullivan told a White House briefing.

  • State Department resumes U.S. embassy operations in Kyiv after pulling out ahead of Russia’s invasion

    Diplomats returning to the capital from temporary locations in the western Ukrainian city Lviv and neighboring Poland.

  • Biden's burdens grow: Sagging global economy adds to US woes

    As President Joe Biden embarks for Asia on Thursday, he's facing a new risk at home for the economy and his Democratic Party: a global slowdown caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic shutting down Chinese cities and factories. The world economy can't cast U.S. ballots. It's an additional challenge that highlights the steep climb for Biden, whose approval ratings have plunged as prices for everyday goods in the U.S. have soared.

  • U.S.-Taliban deal biggest factor in collapse of Afghan forces, watchdog says

    The biggest factor that led to the collapse of the Afghan military in August last year was the U.S. decision to withdraw forces and contractors from Afghanistan through an agreement with the Taliban signed by the Trump administration and executed by the Biden administration, a U.S. watchdog report concluded. The withdrawal "destroyed" the morale of the Afghan military as it was dependent on U.S. military support, according to an assessment by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, which was made public late Tuesday.

  • Oil Falls as Equities Sink and China Imposes More Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell to the lowest in nearly a week amid a broader market selloff while additional coronavirus outbreaks in China dampened crude’s demand outlook. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Poised for Biggest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania Ra

  • WH: COVID cases rising, but treatments keeping death rate low

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing Wednesday, coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said that while cases are rising in the U.S., therapeutics like Paxlovid are helping to keep the death rate from the disease lower than expected.

  • Putin’s Next Big Farce Is Happening Right Under Our Noses

    (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)As Finland and Sweden’s political leadership posture to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)—Russian President Vladimir Putin’s worst nightmare—Putin is suddenly projecting calm, stating just this week that he has “no problems” with Finland and Sweden joining the collective defense organization.“As for the expansion, including the accession of two prospective new members, Finland and Sweden, I would like to inform you, colleagues, that Russia has

  • Terror-stricken Russians anticipate the delivery of foreign arms to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - conversation intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 10:41 The Security Service of Ukraine has published another intercepted conversation between Russian soldiers. In that conversation, the aggressors express their envy that Ukrainians have Bayraktars (medium-altitude long-range unmanned combat aerial vehicles), and they are terror-stricken at the prospect of the delivery of foreign weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine’s upcoming counterattack will change the tide of the war, amidst massive Russian losses

    The Russian invaders have failed to encircle Ukrainian fighters in Donbas, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine are launching a counteroffensive in some areas.

  • Pro-Russia official claims 16,000 Ukrainian troops encircled in Donbas

    As many as 16,000 Ukrainian soldiers have allegedly been surrounded in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, a top official from a pro-Russian separatist group known as the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) claimed Tuesday.

  • Elon Musk Says Three Things Are Ruining California

    Tesla CEO calls California a 'one-party' state that's hostile to business and innovation.

  • Philippines' Marcos wants China ties to 'shift to higher gear' under his presidency

    Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his country's ties with China will expand and "shift to a higher gear" when he takes power, signalling intent to advance outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte's pro-Beijing agenda. Marcos, who won last week's election by a landslide, said he held "very substantial" talks by phone on Wednesday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who assured him of support for his "independent foreign policy", and agreed to hold more comprehensive discussions. The 64-year-old son and namesake of the notorious former dictator said Xi also acknowledged his late father's role in opening diplomatic relations between China and former U.S. colony the Philippines.

  • Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration: Russians already scared to advance on Bilohorivka and no longer force their way across Siverskyi Donets

    Anastasiya Kalatur - Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 04:25 Russian military personnel are refusing to approach Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and they are no longer attempting to force their way across the Siverskyi Donets river, because it is "scary" for them.

  • Trump-Endorsed Gubernatorial Candidate Gets Trounced by Over 20 Points

    The former president's endorsement didn't do much for Janice McGeachin's bid to unseat incumbent Brad Little in Idaho's gubernatorial primary

  • Finland says it could fend off Russian aggression with or without NATO

    A top Finnish diplomat tells CBS News his country would bolster the transatlantic alliance, but even without membership, Finland has its own "credible deterrence."

  • A Marine special-operations veteran training Ukrainians to fight explains how they've been able to fend off Russia's invasion

    Ukrainian troops have faced "experiences that few of us in the West have shared," Andy Milburn, a US Marine veteran training Ukrainians, told Insider.

  • Russia uses new generation of laser weapons in Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Wednesday said it was using a new generation of powerful laser weapons in Ukraine to burn up drones, deploying some of Moscow's secret weapons to counter a flood of Western arms supplied to its former Soviet neighbour. President Vladimir Putin in 2018 unveiled an array of new weapons including a new intercontinental ballistic missile, underwater nuclear drones, a supersonic weapon and a new laser weapon. Little is known about the specifics of the new laser weapons.

  • 37-Second Montage Is All It Takes To Expose Tucker Carlson’s Hypocrisy

    The Fox News personality sure had a different take on mocking Rep. Dan Crenshaw's eye patch in 2018.

  • Timeline shows Putin's alleged health problems as Ukraine claims he is concealing a serious illness

    After multiple claims that Putin may be suffering seriously from cancer, Insider compiled a 10-year timeline of the Russian president's health.

  • How Turkey spoiled NATO's historic moment with Finland, Sweden

    ISTANBUL/WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -When Finland and Sweden signalled they were thinking of making the historic decision joining NATO, the alliance expected a tough response from Moscow, not from one of its own. Yet at a gathering of NATO foreign ministers with their Finnish and Swedish counterparts on Saturday to celebrate the biggest shift in European security in decades, Turkey's participant darkened the mood. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was "in crisis mode", a NATO diplomat told Reuters of the evening meeting in Berlin.