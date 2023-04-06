Eyewitness describes bomb 'jokes' minutes before blast kills Kremlin blogger: Live Ukraine updates

Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was laughing about bombs with his suspected assassin at an event in a St. Petersburg cafe minutes before he was killed by a bomb hidden inside a statuette presented as a gift, The Moscow Times reported Thursday.

Video from the event shows Daria Trepova give Tatarsky the golden figurine of himself. Marat Arnis, a local journalist who was at the event, told the Times he heard Trepova tell Tatarsky that security guards had blocked her from bringing her present into the room because they were worried it could contain a bomb.

“She was laughing as she said it, so the audience and Vladlen laughed with her,” Arnis said. “Everyone took it as a joke.” In response, Arnis recalled Tatarsky saying: “No worries, bring it here, we'll check it."

Minutes later, it exploded, killing Tatarsky and injuring about 40 people in Street Food Bar No. 1, a venue popular with pro-war activists. Trepova, 26, was charged with terrorism but denies knowing the statuette contained a bomb.

Russia’s Investigative Committee claimed supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and the Ukrainian secret service used Trepova to kill Tatarsky, a pro-war blogger who had more than half a million online followers.

FRANCE, CHINA IN TALKS: French President Emmanuel Macron visits China for talks on Ukraine, trade

French President Emmanuel Macron prepares to shake hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People on April 6, 2023, in Beijing.

Developments:

►Diana Armenian, popular lead singer of the Russian rock band Nochnye Snaipery – Night Snipers – is being investigated for the crime of discrediting the Russian military. She also criticized the military when Crimea was seized in 2014.

►Two Russian conscripts who made global headlines last year for refusing to fight have been sentenced to three years in prison, Russia’s Kommersant reported. Video of the arrest of Yury Degtyarev and Alexei Selivanov during a lineup with fellow soldiers was shared widely online.

►Greece pledged to provide Ukraine with more artillery and small-arms ammunition, access to Greek hospitals for wounded military personnel and additional Soviet-era infantry fighting vehicles.

Story continues

►Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are holding talks on expanding their economic cooperation and bolstering defense ties that include a plan to deploy Russian nuclear weapons to its neighbor.

More: French President Emmanuel Macron visits China for talks on Ukraine, trade

China: US, NATO bear 'unshirkable responsibilities' for Ukraine war

The U.S. and NATO "shoulder unshirkable responsibilities" on the Ukraine crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Thursday as French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Beijing for talks centered on the war.

Mao, at a daily briefing, was responding to a reporter's question about NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, who a day earlier chastised China for refusing to condemn Russian aggression.

"History will tell who is truly standing on the right side, upholding justice," Mao said. "NATO is in no position to criticize or pressure China."

Macron, who called for Ukraine talks "to build sustainable, long-term peace,” said he and Xi found agreement on principles. Xi called for “restraint from all political partners” in Ukraine and said China hoped for peace via a “political solution."

“We need to ensure that civilians are protected and nuclear weapons are not used,” Xi said.

Russian children's commissioner defends seizing Ukraine kids

Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, accused of war crimes for deporting thousands of children from Ukraine, says Moscow is coordinating with international organizations to return them to their families. Maria Lvova-Belova, speaking by video link at an informal U.N. Security Council meeting boycotted by Western ambassadors, said the children were taken from the war zone for their safety.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant last month for Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing them of abducting children from Ukraine. Russia called Wednesday’s meeting to counter what it claims is disinformation about the Ukrainian children.

Bill Clinton regrets persuading Ukraine to give up nuclear weapons

Former President Bill Clinton says he regrets the 1994 deal that resulted in Ukraine giving up its nuclear weapons and says Russia would not have "pulled this stunt" and invaded if Kyiv still had the deterrent. Then-Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk agreed to surrender roughly 1,900 nuclear warheads in exchange for security assurances from the U.S. and United Kingdom – and a Russian commitment to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Twenty years later, Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine. Last year, President Vladimir Putin's forces invaded again, this time shelling the entire country and illegally annexing four more regions. Ukraine has fought heroically but says it needs more help from its Western allies.

"They were afraid to give (nuclear weapons) up because they thought that's the only thing that protected them from an expansionist Russia," Clinton told Irish broadcaster RTE. "When it became convenient to him, President Putin broke (the agreement) and first took Crimea. And I feel terrible about it."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine Russia live updates: Blogger joked about bombs before blast