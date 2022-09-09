US, NATO note Ukraine army gains but see war dragging on

MATTHEW LEE and LORNE COOK
·3 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukraine's armed forces have made significant early gains in their counter-offensive against Russian troops in southern and eastern Ukraine but fighting appears set to drag on for months, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the head of NATO said Friday.

Blinken, who was at NATO headquarters to brief the 29 U.S. allies after a trip to Kyiv on Thursday, said the six-month war in Ukraine is entering a critical period. He urged the conflict-torn country’s Western backers to maintain their support through the winter.

“The initial signs are positive, and we see Ukraine making real, demonstrable progress in a deliberate way,” Blinken said, referring to the Ukrainian military's recent push into Russian-occupied areas in southern Ukraine and the eastern Donbas region.

“But this is likely to go on for some significant period of time,” he said. “There are a huge number of Russian forces that are in Ukraine, and unfortunately, tragically, horrifically, President (Vladimir) Putin has demonstrated that he will throw a lot of people into this at huge cost to Russia.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the invasion launched by Putin in February is “entering a critical phase."

“Ukrainian forces have been able to stall Moscow’s offensive in Donbas, strike back behind Russian lines and retake territory,” he said.

But Stoltenberg warned that allied unity will be tested in coming months, “with pressure on energy supplies and the soaring cost of living caused by Russia’s war.” He renewed calls for allies to supply special uniforms, generators, tents and equipment to help Ukraine’s army weather the winter.

Blinken appeared moved by his visit to Ukraine as he railed against what he said were Russian war crimes and the price of “indiscriminate violence” inflicted on civilians.

“I saw the costs in my visit to a children’s hospital in Kyiv, where I met kids who will spend the rest of their lives without limbs, or with enduring brain injuries, or with other trauma that may be invisible to the eye, because of atrocities committed by Russian forces,” he said.

The one-day visit was Blinken’s second to Ukraine’s capital since the war began, and his fifth into Ukraine since becoming secretary of state. On his last trip, in April, he traveled on the same overnight train with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin but did not have the opportunity to see much of the damage in and around the city caused by Russian shelling.

At the hospital, Blinken met with, among other children wounded in aerial and artillery attacks, a six-year old girl named Maryna who lost a leg after a rocket struck her house in the city of Kherson. He also toured the town of Irpin, much of it devastated by repeated Russian air strikes.

“You see just miles from downtown Kyiv these bombed-out buildings, civilian dwellings,” he said after his return. “The only thing you can say when you see it is, at best – at best, these were indiscriminate attacks on civilian buildings, and at worst, intentional, deliberate, designed to terrorize the population.”

“There has to be accountability for those who committed atrocities,” Blinken said.

At NATO on Friday, Blinken said Putin is using every weapon he has, including energy, to try to “break the will” of the allies, but that there is “a growing recognition around the world that while the costs of standing up to the Kremlin’s aggression are high, the costs of standing down would be even higher.”

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • After Kyiv visit, Blinken meets U.S. allies in Brussels in bid to maintain unity

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Brussels on Friday after a visit to Kyiv, as Washington seeks to strengthen unity as Europe faces a winter of raised energy costs. Blinken met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and ambassadors from the alliance, in part to report back from his trip, on which he pledged new military aid and was briefed on Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces. A senior State Department official said ahead of the visit to Brussels that it was part of the "constant gardening" the Biden administration has been doing to maintain unity among European nations.

  • Ukraine, neighbors, to get big new aid, Blinken says in Kyiv

    Underscoring determined U.S. support, Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday and the Biden administration ramped up military aid by more than $2.8 billion to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. The new assistance came as the U.S. sought to boost momentum in Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia — and amid fears that public support is waning as the war drags on.

  • NATO calls on allies to supply winter uniforms for Ukrainian army

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged allies on Friday to supply Kyiv with winter gear such as clothing, tents and generators to enable Ukrainian troops to keep on fighting Russia's invasion in the cold season. Average winter temperatures are below freezing for much of the country and it is not unusual for temperatures to drop to minus 15 degrees Celsius. "The winter is coming, it's going to be hard, and therefore we need both to continue to supply weapons and ammunition but also winter clothing, tents, generators and all the specific equipment which is needed for the winter," Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.

  • Russia preventing access to Ukrainian war prisoners, says UN

    Russia is preventing access to Ukrainian prisoners of war amid the reports of torture and ill-treatment by invading Russian forces, the Reuters news agency quoted Matilda Bogner, the head of the U.N. human rights mission in Ukraine, as saying at a news briefing in Geneva on Sept. 9.

  • Occupiers in Mariupol celebrate "anniversary of liberation of Donetsk from fascists" Mayor's adviser

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:42 Russian invaders have celebrated the anniversary of the alleged "liberation of Donetsk from the fascists" in Mariupol [Russian propaganda portrays Ukrainian troops as "fascists" - ed.

  • Ukraine proves it is capable of de-occupying its territories Office of President

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 11:35 Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that the effective counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has shown the entire world Ukraine's ability to de-occupy the territories that Russia managed to seize.

  • Only correct course of action for Russia is to "surrender and withdraw" Ukraine's representative to UN

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER 2022, 01:50 During the UN Security Council meeting, Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, said that in order to save the lives of both Ukrainian and Russian citizens, the Russian Federation has only one course of action: surrender and withdraw.

  • Ukraine says Russia hits Kharkiv city centre in revenge for its success

    At least 10 people were wounded when the centre of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, was hit by Russian rocket fire on Friday, local officials said, while the president's top aide said the attacks were revenge for Ukrainian success on the battlefield. Rockets hit a children's arts centre and a school, as well as private homes, wounding at least ten people, including three children, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram. Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said the attack was revenge for the success of Ukraine's armed forces, an apparent reference to a recent counter-attack in nearby areas which Ukraine says led to the recapture of over 20 settlements.

  • Erdogan to urge Russia to sends goods through Black Sea corridor - media

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will urge Moscow to send goods though a U.N.-backed Black Sea corridor when he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, broadcaster Haberturk said on Friday, seeking to keep Russia engaged in the arrangement. The export corridor aims to avert a global food crisis by guaranteeing the safe passage of ships in and out of Ukrainian ports, allowing them to transport tens of millions of tonnes of grain that had been blockaded by Russia's invasion. Putin on Wednesday floated the idea of limiting the arrangement, given it was delivering grain, other food and fertiliser to the European Union and Turkey rather than to poor countries.

  • Occupying authorities force locals to clean up Severodonetsk for free, says governor

    The Russian occupation administration in Severodonetsk in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast is forcing local residents to clean the ruined town’s streets in for free, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Hayday reported on Telegram on Sept. 9.

  • Ukraine Latest: Recovery Costs Seen at $349 Billion and Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the nation’s army has recaptured more than a thousand square kilometers (386 square miles) of territory since Sept. 1, including dozens of settlements.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US

  • ‘Tired leg’ for K Cade York is something to monitor for the Browns

    While not listed on this week's injury reports, York took 10 days off kicking due to a tired leg. Something else for the team to monitor:

  • Russia may have to start selling natural gas to Europe again - but that would maximize Moscow's revenue, Citi's commodities chief says

    "Russia's going to be running out of places to sell gas pretty soon," Citigroup's global head of commodities research told Bloomberg TV.

  • Ukraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian Grip

    (Bloomberg) -- A Ukrainian counteroffensive appears to be progressing in the north, but less so in the southern Kherson region that has attracted greater attention and Russian reinforcements.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is

  • Regional governor explains next steps after liberation of Kharkiv Oblast

    The restoration of infrastructure and preparation for the cold season will begin in the liberated territories of Kharkiv Oblast in the near future, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram on Sept. 9.

  • Transnistria residents refuse to sign contracts with Russian army, says Ukrainian intel

    Residents in the Russian-occupied part of Moldova, Transnistria, are refusing to sign contracts with the Russian army, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said in a Telegram messenger post on Sept. 8.

  • Liz Truss cuts ties with the era of ‘dress-down Dom’ by insisting on strict No 10 dress code

    Liz Truss has ruled that “ties are back” at Number 10 as she prepares to turn her back on the casual Dominic Cummings era.

  • Yellen sees lower gas prices putting downward pressure on U.S. inflation

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said falling gasoline prices may put further downward pressure on headline consumer price inflation for August but there is a lot of uncertainty over the inflation outlook due to Russia's war in Ukraine and energy supplies. Speaking to reporters in Detroit, Yellen said she also was concerned about the global outlook due to an acute energy crisis in Europe. "Gas prices have been falling now for essentially 80 days in a row, which is certainly good news," Yellen said.

  • Russia fires on civilian cars approaching pontoon crossings Deputy Minister of Defence

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 8 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:12 Russian invaders are opening fire on civilian cars approaching the pontoon crossings they have set up in the Kherson region. Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, at a briefing on 8 September Quote from Maliar: "This week on the territory of Kherson Oblast, the enemy imposed strict restrictions on the movement of local residents between settlements, which makes it difficult for many people to obtain food, medicine and medical assis

  • Off-duty deputy accidentally shoots himself in chest, sheriff says

    The circumstances of how the deputy shot himself is still under investigation at this time.