US Natural Gas Prices Slump After Fire at Texas LNG Terminal

(Bloomberg) -- US natural gas prices tumbled after a fire broke out at a Texas export terminal, threatening to leave supplies of the fuel stranded in shale basins despite surging overseas demand.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The fire is under control at Freeport LNG’s terminal in Quintana, Texas, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of Houston, company spokeswoman Heather Browne said Wednesday. The incident happened at about 11:40 a.m. local time and an investigation is ongoing, she said, adding that there were no injuries or risks to the surrounding community.

Freeport is one of seven liquefied natural gas export terminals in the US. The plants receive gas via pipeline and liquefy it before loading the super-chilled LNG onto tankers. The US has quickly emerged in the past few years to vie with Qatar and Australia for position as the No. 1 exporter of LNG. The blaze could have a significant impact on global supplies of the fuel as Europe clamors for cargoes after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

US natural gas futures for July delivery slid as much as 9.3% to $8.427 per million British thermal units in New York after reports of the fire first emerged. Prior to that, they were up as much as 4% to their highest level since 2008. They have doubled this year, as US gas stockpiles remain well below normal levels.

The fire is “going to curtail exports and alleviate some of the strain on US supplies,” said John Kilduff, a partner at hedge fund Again Capital in New York. US consumers “should benefit from lower prices, but Europe and Asia will probably pay higher prices.”

Freeport receives about 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day, or roughly 2.5% of output from the Lower 48 US states.

Story continues

(Updates with company comment in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.