US naval forces help UK seize 'anti-tank guided missiles' from Iran

2
Greg Norman
·2 min read

American naval forces teamed up with their United Kingdom counterparts to seize "anti-tank guided missiles" and missile components from a boat that originated from Iran, military officials say.

The joint operation – in which the U.S. provided "airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support for an interdiction in the Gulf of Oman conducted by the United Kingdom Royal Navy" – happened on Feb. 23, the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command announced Thursday.

"Coordinated efforts among U.S. and U.K. maritime forces led to Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster confiscating anti-tank guided missiles and missile components from a small boat that originated from Iran," the Central Command said in a statement.

"U.K. forces discovered packages that included Iranian versions of Russian 9M133 Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, known in Iran as ‘Dehlavieh,’ and medium-range ballistic missile components," the statement added.

IRAN COULD PRODUCE ENOUGH ‘FISSILE MATERIAL’ FOR A NUCLEAR BOMB IN ABOUT 12 DAYS, PENTAGON OFFICIAL TELLS CONGRESS

The seizure happened along a route the U.S. says is historically used to funnel weapons unlawfully to Yemen.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

IRAN PRESIDENT ORDERS INVESTIGATION INTO SERIES OF POISON ATTACKS AT GIRLS’ SCHOOLS

Under a U.N. Security Council resolution and international law, it is illegal to supply, sell or transfer weapons to Houthi rebels in the war-torn Middle Eastern country, according to the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, said the capture was the "seventh illegal weapon or drug interdiction in the last three months and yet another example of Iran’s increasing malign maritime activity across the region."

"In the past three months, seven major interdictions have resulted in U.S. and partner maritime forces seizing more than 5,000 weapons, 1.6 million rounds of ammunition, 7,000 proximity fuses for rockets, 2,100 kilograms of propellant used to launch rocket propelled grenades, 30 anti-tank guided missiles, medium-range ballistic missile components and $80 million worth of illegal drugs," the Central Command also said.

Recommended Stories

  • Kompany takes Burnley to Man City in FA Cup quarters

    Burnley boss Vincent Kompany will return to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Manchester United host Fulham in the last eight.Draw in full: Manchester City v Burnley Manchester Utd v Fulham Brighton v Grimsby Sheffield Utd v Blackburn Ties to be played the weekend of March 17-19 kca/bsp

  • Russian envoy says nuclear powers may clash over Ukraine

    A senior Russian diplomat warned Thursday that increasing Western support for Ukraine could trigger an open conflict between nuclear powers. Speaking at the U.N. conference on disarmament, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov denounced the U.S. and its allies for openly declaring the goal of defeating Russia in a “hybrid” war, arguing that it violates their obligations under international agreements and is fraught with the war in Ukraine spilling out of control. Ryabkov warned that “the U.S. and NATO policy of fueling the conflict in Ukraine” and their ”increasing involvement in the military confrontation is fraught with a direct military clash of nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences."

  • Putin ally wants to increase jail time for those who insult Russian army, Wagner Group

    A lawmaker and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin is pushing for harsher penalties of citizens who take issue with the country’s military.

  • Putin could still win unless the West speeds up efforts to arm Ukraine

    As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second year, Western support for the Ukrainian war effort is growing

  • NASA imagery reveals China's Mars rover hasn't moved in months as Chinese scientists scramble to save the mission

    The rover — part of China's first interplanetary mission — went into hibernation in May 2022 and was supposed to wake up in December.

  • NATO’s Stoltenberg reaffirms support for Ukraine in possible return of Crimea, even by force

    NATO will continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to restore its internationally recognized borders and regain control of the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory of Crimea, including by force, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Feb. 28.

  • Russia won't be first to test nuclear device - deputy FM

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday Russia would not be the first to test a nuclear device, following Moscow's suspension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States. Addressing reporters at the Russian mission in Geneva after a disarmament conference, Ryabkov said Moscow would not carry out tests if Washington also refrained, but that Russia still had to prepare for the worst. Ryabkov also accused the United States of providing intelligence on the location of strategic sites inside Russia to Ukraine, for it to attack them with drones.

  • World's largest pro-life group asks Congress to investigate Planned Parenthood profits from abortion pills

    The pro-life group 40 Days for Life wants Congress to investigate the distribution of abortion pills at retail pharmacies and whether Planned Parenthood is profiting from the sales.

  • Bruins acquire Tyler Bertuzzi in trade with Red Wings

    Tyler Bertuzzi is going to the NHL-best Bruins, the latest Stanley Cup contender to strike a deal in the loaded Eastern Conference.

  • How We Chose the 2023 Women of the Year

    This year's list features 12 leaders who are working to build a more equal world

  • U.S. State Dept okays potential Javelin anti-tank missile sales to UK -Pentagon

    The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of anti-tank Javelin missiles to the United Kingdom for an estimated $125 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. This sale to the close U.S. ally may be the first to one of many as European nations looking to restock smaller weapons that were sent to Ukraine. The potential sale package authorized by the State Department would include 600 Javelins technical assistance, and logistics support, the Pentagon said.

  • British navy seizes Iran missiles, parts likely Yemen bound

    The British navy seized anti-tank missiles and fins for ballistic missile assemblies during a raid on a small boat heading from Iran likely to Yemen, authorities said Thursday, the latest such seizure in the Gulf of Oman. The seizure by the Royal Navy comes after other seizures by French and U.S. forces in the region as Western powers increase their pressure on Iran, as it now enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

  • Brazil, Mexico discuss overcoming regional tariff barriers -statement

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has expressed his intention to "expand the dialogue" between Latin American countries to overcome tariff barriers, Brazil's presidential office said on Wednesday. The dialogue would promote "a better environment for trade and investments at the regional level," the office said in a statement following an hour-long phone call in which Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Lopez Obrador discussed bilateral and regional economic issues.

  • Britain’s immigration system is in a panicky state of collapse

    Peter Ustinov used to poke irritable fun at the immigration forms he had to fill in on his travels. On entering Australia, the great raconteur claimed that one of the questions was, “When was the last time you had indigestion?” and the next, “Whether or not you are insane?” On another occasion, arriving in New York and trying to penetrate American Border Protection, Ustinov came across a particularly stupid question. “Have you ever, or are you now, planning acts of terrorism against the United S

  • Voters prefer Newsom in Sacramento + McCarthy to speak at CAGOP + Bass endorses Lee

    Voters prefer Newsom in Sacramento + McCarthy to speak at CAGOP + Bass endorses Lee

  • Ukraine sends reinforcements to Bakhmut

    As the situation in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, becomes increasingly challenging for the Ukrainian military, Kyiv has dispatched additional reinforcements there, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Maliar, told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Feb. 28.

  • Possible homicide and hostage situation in Lexington turns out to be false call, cops say

    Police said they originally received a report of a possible homicide but later determined that to be unfounded.

  • Putin accuses Ukrainian saboteurs of 'terrorist act' in border village

    Vladimir Putin has accused a group of Ukrainian sabateours of staging "terror act" on a border Russian village.

  • Blinken: Evidence points against Putin being open to peace talks

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that current evidence does not provide any indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to peace talks, as China and Belarus call for a cease-fire and negotiations over the war in Ukraine. “If Russia, President Putin, were genuinely prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy necessary to…

  • Storm-fatigued California bracing for more feet of snow, flooding rain

    Rain and snow spreads southward across California and into the Intermountain West through Wednesday as a system continues pushing inland. Significant snow totals (up to 4 additional feet) are expected across the Sierra Nevada, where whiteout conditions are likely Tuesday-Tuesday night and Blizzard Warnings are in effect.