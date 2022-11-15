US Navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized

5
JON GAMBRELL
·3 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country's yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down.

The Navy said the amount of ammonium perchlorate discovered could fuel more than a dozen medium-range ballistic missiles, the same weapons Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have used to target both forces allied to the country's internationally recognized government and the Saudi-led coalition that supports them.

The apparent rearming effort comes as Iran has threatened Saudi Arabia, the United States and other nations over the monthslong protests calling for the overthrow the Islamic Republic's theocracy. Tehran blames foreign powers — rather than its own frustrated population — for fomenting the protests, which have seen at least 344 people killed and 15,820 people arrested amid a widening crackdown on dissent there.

The Houthis could not be immediately reached for comment. Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This type of shipment and just the massive volume of explosive material is a serious concern because it is destabilizing,” Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet, told The Associated Press. “The unlawful transport of weapons from Iran to Yemen leads to instability and violence.”

The U.S. Coast Guard ship USCGC John Scheuerman and guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans stopped a traditional wooden sailing vessel known as a dhow in the Gulf of Oman on Nov. 8, the Navy said. During a weeklong search, sailors discovered bags of ammonium perchlorate hidden inside of what initially appeared to be a shipment of 100 tons of urea.

Urea, a fertilizer, also can be used to manufacture explosives.

The dhow was so weighted down by the shipment that it posed a hazard to nearby shipping in the Gulf of Oman, a route that leads from the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, out to the Indian Ocean. The Navy ended up sinking the ship with much of the material still on board due to the danger, Hawkins said.

The Sullivans handed over the four Yemeni crew members to the country's internationally recognized government on Tuesday.

Asked how the Navy knew to stop the ship, Hawkins only said the Navy knew through "multiple means" that the vessel carried the fuel and that it came from Iran bound for Yemen. He declined to elaborate.

“Given the fact it was on a route usually used to smuggle illicit weapons and drugs from Iran to Yemen really tells you what you need to know,” Hawkins said. “It clearly wasn’t intended for good.”

The Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in September 2014 and forced the internationally recognized government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition armed with U.S. weaponry and intelligence entered the war on the side of Yemen’s exiled government in March 2015. Years of inconclusive fighting has pushed the Arab world’s poorest nation to the brink of famine.

A United Nations arms embargo has prohibited weapons transfers to the Houthis since 2014. Despite that, Iran long has been transferring rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, missiles and other weaponry to the Houthis via dhow shipments. Though Iran denies arming the Houthis, independent experts, Western nations and U.N. experts have traced components seized abroad detained vessels back to Iran.

A six-month cease-fire in Yemen's war, the longest of the conflict, expired in October despite diplomatic efforts to renew it. That's led to fears the war could again escalate. More than 150,000 people have been killed in Yemen during the fighting, including over 14,500 civilians.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Recommended Stories

  • Doctors fear a triple threat of viruses this winter: COVID-19, RSV and flu

    The uptick in cases of the upper respiratory infection RSV is causing concern, and flu cases are also on the rise. Dr. Dyan Hes, the medical director at Gramercy Pediatrics in New York, joins CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano to discuss.

  • Most of Suzuki's MotoGP Bikes Will Be Crushed

    Suzuki ended its time in the pinnacle MotoGP series with the ultimate swan song: As Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia sealed his first MotoGP World Championship with a ninth-place race finish, Suzuki’s Alex Rins won the Valencian Grand Prix. The victory raised the same question as when the Japanese manufacturer announced its shocking departure from the sport in July. Why would Suzuki withdraw from MotoGP less than two years after winning the riders’ and teams’ championships?

  • EU targets Iran's Revolutionary Guard over Russia war drones

    The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the corp’s Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it difficult for Russian warplanes to operate, and killer drones are a cheap weapon that can seek out and destroy targets while spreading fear among both troops and civilians. Russia stands accused of sending waves of Iranian-made drones over Ukraine to strike at power plants and other key infrastructure.

  • Biden to push fence-sitting nations at Bali summit to step up their efforts against Russia

    President Joe Biden will urge world leaders to support a price cap on Russian oil and gas when he meets with them behind closed doors in Indonesia.

  • Australia recommends against fifth vaccine dose as fresh Covid wave builds

    Australian health authorities have recommended against getting a fifth COVID-19 vaccine shot, even as they urged those eligible to sign up for their remaining booster doses as the country's latest COVID wave grows rapidly. Average daily cases had been 47% higher last week than the week before, said Health Minister Mark Butler at a press conference on Tuesday, announcing new vaccination recommendations. Butler said the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisations (ATAGI) had recommended against a fifth dose, or third booster, after evidence from Singapore's recent wave showed that severe illness and death were rare among the vaccinated and that a fifth shot had minimal impact on virus transmission.

  • Do not underestimate Russia - NATO's Stoltenberg

    STORY: Echoing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's comments over the weekend, Stoltenberg said it was up to Ukraine to decide when and how it wanted to negotiate with Russia to end the war."They are paying out the highest price in terms of lost lives and damage to the country, so it's for Ukraine to decide what kind of terms that are acceptable for them. It's for us to support them and maximize the likelihood for an acceptable outcome," Stoltenberg said.The comment came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the newly recaptured southern city of Kherson in what marked Russian President Vladimir Putin's third major setback since the start of the war in February.

  • Ukraine asks U.S. for big drones, hoping to overcome opposition

    Ukraine has made a new appeal for the United States to supply it with powerful drones and anti-drone missiles, hoping Washington will reverse its previous rejection as Russia increasingly turns to kamikaze drones and attacks civilian infrastructure. With Moscow's invasion in its ninth month, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in a Nov. 2 letter requested four MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aerial systems or drones, and in a separate document, asked for the first time for a counter-drone missile, according to a document seen by Reuters and people familiar with the request said. The drones, which cost about $10 million each, and the counter-drone AGM-114L or LONGBOW would bolster Ukraine's civilian air defenses and help counter Russia's growing use of Iranian-made kamikaze drones far from the front lines.

  • Former host Russia frozen out as World Cup begins in Qatar

    Four years after Vladimir Putin hosted the World Cup party, Russia is off the guest list. While the soccer world focuses on the opening game of the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, Russia will be playing a friendly game in Uzbekistan. Russia was kicked out of World Cup qualifying after it invaded Ukraine and now can only play friendlies against the few nations prepared to accept its invitations.

  • Asia Stocks Up on Signs of Easing US-China Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks climbed on optimism that US-China strains will ease after a meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineHong Kong shares led the advance and

  • Hong Kong officials seize drugs hidden in industrial device

    Hong Kong customs officials seized about 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of methamphetamine hidden in an industrial device being sent from Mexico, authorities said Monday. Part of the device, an electromagnetic separator that removes metal particles from other materials, was hollowed out and contained crystal meth worth an estimated 60 million Hong Kong dollars ($7.7 million), they said. The opening was discovered when the device was X-rayed on Oct. 24 after arriving at Hong Kong's airport, customs officials said.

  • Russian occupiers dismantle roads and canals to build fortifications in Melitopol

    In the temporarily occupied territories of the south of Ukraine, Russian invaders are blocking and converting roads and irrigation canals into fortified military defence structures with concrete slabs in the occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

  • UAE official calls for 'unambivalent' US security commitment

    A senior United Arab Emirates official called on Monday for "codified and unambivalent" commitments from the United States to its security, adding it had no interest in "choosing sides". The UAE and Saudi Arabia, wary of Iran's nuclear and missiles programmes, have been strengthening links with China, a major trade partner, and Russia, a fellow member of the OPEC+ oil alliance, while the UAE has also forged ties with Israel. Both have voiced concerns about the Washington's commitment to the region and chafed at restrictions on arms sales from the United States, their main security guarantor.

  • Cambodia's Hun Sen has COVID-19 at G-20 after earlier summit

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for a summit in his country's capital. The diagnosis came as the heads of the G-20 leading economies and other nations began a two-day meeting on the Indonesian resort island. In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said he tested positive for the coronavirus Monday night and an Indonesian physician confirmed the diagnosis on Tuesday morning.

  • Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks near 7 settlements General Staff report

    Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka i Bilohorivka Luhanskoi oblasti ta Bilohorivka, Kurdiumivka, Vodiane and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.

  • Another union rejects deal with nation's freight railroads

    A third railroad union has rejected its agreement with the nation's freight railroads, increasing the chances that Congress may be called upon to settle the dispute and block a strike. The small International Brotherhood of Boilermakers union on Monday voted down the contract even though it includes the biggest raises workers have seen in more than four decades. The union represents just a few hundred of the roughly 115,000 rail workers involved in the contract dispute with Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, BNSF, Kansas City Southern, CSX and other railroads.

  • Americans have not been this worried about layoffs since April 2020 — and they also see no immediate end to rising prices

    Consumers sounded less optimistic Monday, bracing for inflation rates to rise in the near-, mid- and long term, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s survey of consumer expectations. Meanwhile, the share of people who expect higher jobless rates a year from now has reached a high not seen since April 2020. In October, the yearly inflation rate fell to 7.7% from 8.2% in September.

  • University of Virginia mourning the shooting deaths of 3 football players

    The suspect was apprehended following a 12-hour manhunt. CBS2's Tim McNicholas has the story.

  • Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he was working "at the absolute most amount...from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla Inc. "I have too much work on my plate that is for sure," Musk said by videolink to a business conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. Musk is chief executive of both companies and also runs rocket firm SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company.

  • Chinese tech billionaire Richard Liu gives up front office roles and direct ownership at JD, but is he still in control?

    One of China's most prominent tech tycoons is relinquishing direct ownership and executive roles in various entities under the business empire he founded nearly a quarter century ago, triggering questions about his next steps after the abrupt end of a lengthy legal battle in the US involving a rape allegation. Richard Liu Qiangdong, the billionaire founder of JD.com and the world's 155th richest man with an estimated net worth of US$10.8 billion, has surrendered his 45 per cent stakes in each of

  • Officials: 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims

    Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details about the investigation. Police discovered the students' bodies just before noon as they responded to a report of an unconscious person at a home steps away from the Moscow, Idaho campus. The victims were identified as Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.