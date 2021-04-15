US Navy decommissions massive ship destroyed by fire

  • This photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, and Capt. G. S. Thoroman, commanding officer, amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, salute the ensign for colors during a decommissioning ceremony at Naval Base San Diego April 14, 2021. The U.S. Navy has decommissioned the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego nine months after flames engulfed it in one of the worst U.S. warship fires outside of combat in recent memory. The ceremony Wednesday at Naval Base San Diego was not public with the Navy citing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar/U.S. Navy via AP)
  • FILE - In this July 13, 2020 file photo helicopters approach the USS Bonhomme Richard as crews fight the fire in San Diego. The U.S. Navy has decommissioned the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego nine months after flames engulfed it in one of the worst U.S. warship fires outside of combat in recent memory. The ceremony Wednesday at Naval Base San Diego was not public with the Navy citing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
This photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, and Capt. G. S. Thoroman, commanding officer, amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, salute the ensign for colors during a decommissioning ceremony at Naval Base San Diego April 14, 2021. The U.S. Navy has decommissioned the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego nine months after flames engulfed it in one of the worst U.S. warship fires outside of combat in recent memory. The ceremony Wednesday at Naval Base San Diego was not public with the Navy citing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar/U.S. Navy via AP)
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy on Wednesday decommissioned the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego nine months after flames engulfed it in one of the worst U.S. warship fires outside of combat in recent memory.

The ceremony at Naval Base San Diego was not open to the public, with the Navy citing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The amphibious assault ship is expected to be towed to a ship yard in Texas for dismantling.

The ship that ignited July 12 burned for four days and was left with extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage. A Navy official said arson was believed to be the cause.

The Navy estimated that repairing the ship would run more than $2.5 billion. Dismantling the ship is expected to cost about $30 million.

