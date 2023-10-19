US Navy Destroyer shoots down three missiles fired by Yemeni forces

A US Naval Destroyer operating in the Red Sea has shot down three land-cruise missiles fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Pentagon has said.

The Pentagon said it was uncertain where the missiles were headed but could “potentially” have been aimed at “targets in Israel”. The incident, involving the guided-missile destroyer the USS Carney, occurred on Thursday.

Several drones were also shot down, according to Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder.

“This action was a demonstration of the integrated air and missile defense architecture that we have built in the Middle East and that we are prepared to utilise whenever necessary to protect our partners and our interests in this important region,” Mr Ryder told a press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“There were no casualties to US forces and none that we know of to any civilians on the ground.”

Mr Ryder said information about the incident was still being processed, but that the response was one that would have been taken “for any similar threat in the region”.

“This attack may be ongoing so if we have more information to share, we will,” he said.

It comes amid ongoing concerns over the entry of Lebanese Shia militant group Hezbollah into the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas – which has seen the death of thousands of people on both sides thus far.

The Houthi rebels are part of a collective network of allied millitant groups opposed to Israel, coordinated by the Islamic Republic, known as “the resistance”.

Mr Ryder continued: “As the Secretary [of Defence] has made clear, we have the capability to defend our broader interests in the region and to deter regional escalation and broader expansion of the conflict that began with Hamas is attack on Israeli civilians on October 7.

“The crew of the Carney did just that and across the force, we will remain vigilant to any other potential threats.”