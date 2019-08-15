The US Navy is having sailors train on an ineffective aircraft carrier weapon it's getting rid of

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Haskins





The US Navy is still training sailors aboard a handful of the service's Nimitz-class aircraft carriers to use the anti-torpedo system it plans to rip out, The War Zone reports.

The Anti-Torpedo Torpedo Defense System, part of the Surface Ship Torpedo Defense system, is unreliable at best, a Pentagon report concluded earlier this year.

The Navy recently released photos of training from the end of July that showed sailors aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower training with the system.

Naval Sea Systems Command says that as long as the system is on the ship, sailors will be spending time training to operate it in order to maintain their qualifications for deployment.

The US Navy is having its sailors train on an aircraft carrier weapon system that the service is planning to rip out of its Nimitz-class carriers due to its ineffectiveness.

Sailors continue to train on the Anti-Torpedo Torpedo Defense System (ATTDS), a weapon system that was designed to counter one of the single greatest threats to an aircraft carrier — torpedoes, The War Zone reports, noting that the Navy recently released images of sailors aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower training on the ATTDS for a Board of Inspection and Survey.

The most recent training, which involved firing the weapon system, took place in late July. The material survey for which the crew was preparing requires proficiency with all onboard systems, and that they are functional and properly maintained.

Sailors stow an anti-torpedo torpedo aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). More

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joseph T. Miller

The ATTDS, part of the broader Surface Ship Torpedo Defense (SSTD) system, is installed and operational aboard the Eisenhower, as well as the USS Harry S. Truman, USS George H.W. Bush, USS Nimitz, and USS Theodore Roosevelt. But that doesn't mean it actually works to intercept incoming torpedoes in time to save the ship.

The Navy has abandoned its plans to develop the SSTD and is in the process of removing it from the carriers on which it has been installed, the Pentagon's Office of the Director of Operational Test and Evaluation said in a report released earlier this year.

The anti-torpedo system was a $760 million project that never really went anywhere.

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Hector Felix, from Atlanta, fastens a bolt on an anti-torpedo torpedo aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). More

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joseph T. Miller

In principle, the Torpedo Warning System (TWS), a component of the ATTDS, would detect an incoming threat and then send launch information to another piece, the Countermeasure Anti-Torpedo (CAT), an interceptor that would be launched into the water to neutralize the incoming torpedo.

The DOT&E report noted that the "TWS demonstrated some capability to detect incoming torpedoes," but there were also false positives. It added that the "CAT demonstrated some capability to defeat an incoming torpedo" but had "uncertain reliability."