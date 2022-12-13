US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard

5
PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA and DÁNICA COTO
·2 min read

JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday.

It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians with the USNS Comfort who were returning to the ship after caring for patients on land, said Lewis Preddy, a U.S. Navy spokesman.

All 19 were pulled back onto the small boat, which was then lifted by a crane onto the ship. He said the usual process is for personnel to use a water taxi and step onto a ladder to board the ship, but that the heavy surf made that impossible.

He said two people were injured but are expected to recover.

Preddy said officials are figuring out how to continue the mission while ensuring people’s safety. The heavy swell is expected to last until at least the weekend, according to meteorologists.

Rear Adm. James Aiken, commander of the U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-U.S. 4th Fleet, told The Associated Press that officials are working hard to bring the mission in Haiti back online after it began on Monday.

“The need is extremely great, and we’re so excited to be able to provide some care,” he said in a phone interview.

Officials said they did not immediately have the number of patients that have been treated so far.

On Tuesday, several hundred Haitians protested the ship’s presence in the coastal town of Jeremie, yelling, “Down with the American people! We don’t want them here!”

Some demanded that the U.S. government instead visit certain areas in the capital of Port-au-Prince to free neighborhoods from the control of powerful gangs.

In early October, Haiti’s government requested the deployment of foreign troops to fight gangs and help end a fuel blockade that has since lifted after one of the country’s most powerful gangs allowed trucks to access a fuel terminal. No international troops have been deployed, but the U.S. and Canada have announced a flurry of sanctions.

Aiken brushed off the small protest in Jeremie on Tuesday, saying he is focused on the positive.

“There are hundreds of thousands if not millions of people who want us there,” he said.

The USNS Comfort has visited Haiti several times in the past decade as the country struggles with a broken health system hit by severe power outages and fuel shortages. The floating hospital has tended to people with ailments ranging from diabetes to cholera, with an ongoing outbreak killing more than 280 people and infecting more than 14,100 others.

On Monday, Haiti received more than 1.17 million of oral cholera vaccines with help from the Pan American Health Organization.

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

  • Tribes Intervene in Lawsuit Restoring Two Utah National Monuments

    On Friday, Dec. 9, the Hopi Tribe, Navajo Nation, Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, and the Pueblo of Zuni intervened in two lawsuits that aim to restore the original boundaries of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments in Utah. In 2017, former President Trump shrunk the boundaries of both monuments, which conservationists and Tribes argue stripped protections of American Indian religious sites. “Bears Ears sustains life,” Zuni Pueblo Lieutenant Governor Carleton R. Bowekaty said in a statement.

  • When Districts Shut the Door to Open Enrollment for Transfer Students

    When Oklahoma legislators approved a new K-12 open enrollment law in 2021, school choice advocates celebrated the reform for providing students more options within the public school system. Implemented at the onset of the 2022-23 school year, the state’s mandatory cross-district open enrollment policy allows nonresident students to enroll in neighboring districts regardless of their […]

  • American found dead in shipping container at Taiwan port after weeks at sea, cops say

    The container was thought to be empty when it arrived, officials said.

  • Former police chief pleads guilty in federal court to stealing drugs from evidence locker

    The Former Elizabeth Borough police chief pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a charge of theft of government property, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday.

  • Biden admin may cut number of migrants eligible for asylum at border, but open new paths for others

    The Biden administration is shaping plans to slash the number of migrants who can qualify for asylum at the border while opening new, narrow paths for others.

  • S.Korea says to coordinate with U.S., Japan on N.Korea sanctions

    South Korea, Japan and the United States will coordinate sanctions and close gaps in the international sanctions regime against North Korea, Seoul's envoy for North Korea said on Tuesday. Kim Gunn, South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, said at a meeting in the Indonesian capital Jakarta with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts that North Korea was "becoming more aggressive and blatant in its nuclear threat".

  • Starving seabirds on Alaska coast show climate change peril

    Dead and dying seabirds collected on the coasts of the northern Bering and southern Chukchi seas over the past six years reveal how the Arctic's fast-changing climate is threatening the ecosystems and people who live there, according to a report released Tuesday by U.S. scientists. “Since 2017, we’ve had multi-species seabird die-offs in the Bering Strait region,” said Gay Sheffield, a biologist at University of Alaska Fairbanks, based in Nome, Alaska and a co-author of the report.

  • Marine vet faces US charges for training Chinese military pilots

    A 2017 indictment alleges that Daniel Edmund Duggan gave Chinese nationals training in military aviation.

  • China 'shocked' at Kabul hotel attack that injured its five citizens

    KABUL (Reuters) -China on Tuesday expressed "shock" at the gun and bomb attack at a hotel in downtown Kabul in which five of its citizens were badly wounded and once again asked its nationals to leave Afghanistan. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Monday's attack, the first on Chinese interests in the country since the Taliban took power last year. "The nature of this terrorist attack was abominable, the Chinese side is deeply shocked," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin while calling for an investigation into the incident.

  • Army one-star general fired from Cyber Command

    The general was removed by U.S. Cyber Command's leader, Gen. Paul Nakasone, following a loss of confidence.

  • Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'

    The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.

  • Marco Rubio introduces bill looking to ban TikTok in the U.S. over China ties

    Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, announced Tuesday that he had introduced a bill that would ban TikTok from operating in the United States. He said the bill was aimed at protecting the information of U.S. users given concerns about TikTok parent ByteDance's requirements to share data with the Chinese government. "This isn't about creative videos - this is about an app that is collecting data on tens of millions of American children and adults every day," Rubio said in a press release. The

  • Haiti receives first shipments of cholera vaccines: WHO

    Haiti has received more than 1 million doses of oral cholera vaccines as it battles a worsening cholera outbreak that has been particularly deadly for children, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. Cholera reemerged in the Caribbean island nation in early October after around three years without reported cases, and so far 280 people have died. The health crisis has come amid shortages of food and clean drinking water triggered by a gang blockade of its main fuel port.

  • Congo Nobel laureate asks U.N. to sanction Rwanda for alleged rebel support

    Congo Nobel laureate Denis Mukwege has called for United Nations sanctions against Rwanda for its alleged support of the M23 rebel movement in eastern Congo, whose resurgence this year has led to bloody clashes and displaced hundreds of thousands. The Tutsi-led militia launched their latest offensive in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in March, rapidly seizing control of several eastern towns. A preliminary U.N. report last week said the rebels executed at least 131 villagers in reprisal killings in Kishishe and Bambo villages as part of a campaign of murder, rape, kidnapping and looting.

  • DR Congo militias take fight to M23 rebels

    Casting his gaze far and wide from a hilltop in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, warlord Janvier Karairi commands his forces in the battle against the feared M23 rebel group.

  • From Boss Hog to Big Poultry: North Carolina’s big question remains the same

    A reflection: The journalist who edited the N&O’s Pulitzer Prize reporting on the NC hog industry says revealing who holds power is vital.

  • 82K Ukrainians living in US under special program; Russia hopes to reload with Iranian missiles: Updates

    Over 82,000 Ukrainians and their family members have been "paroled" into the United States under the "U4U" — United for Ukraine — program. Updates.

  • Palace race row accuser Ngozi Fulani's charity draws watchdog's attention after allegations

    The Charity Commission is examining a series of allegations over the running of Sistah Space, the organisation whose founder was at the centre of the Buckingham Palace race row.

  • Biden announces $2.5B loan for electric vehicle battery hubs in three states

    The Biden administration on Monday announced a loan of $2.5 billion to a joint General Motors (GM) and LG venture that will manufacture electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The Energy Department will provide the loan through its Loan Programs Office to the joint venture, Ultium Cells, which plans to establish battery manufacturing facilities in Michigan, Ohio…

  • Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe chairman charged with Plimoth Patuxet Museums theft. What we know

    Plimoth Patuxet Museums staff noticed Nov. 7 that four items were missing from a wetu — a traditional Wampanoag dwelling. Police have brought charges.