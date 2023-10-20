The US Navy is preparing for combat ops on a scale not seen for many years

The most heavily defended piece of real estate in the world. Aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford is in the eastern Mediterranean as part of a growing US fleet there, as the USA responds to the Israel/Hamas war - MC2 Jacob Mattingly/US Navy handout

Yesterday the USS Carney, an Arleigh Burke class destroyer, engaged three cruise missiles and some drones in the Red Sea. She had left the Suez Canal the day before and was heading south, most likely en route to the Gulf of Aden to pick up and escort US amphibious ships Bataan and Carter Hall coming the other way to join the task group forming up in the Eastern Mediterranean. In one brief moment (although it wouldn’t have felt like that on board) the missile threat known about in that area for some time became real.

Where the missiles were heading from or to has yet to be verified but from Yemen and therefore fired by Houthis, and heading towards Eilat are reasonable assumptions. But their exact type and destination is perhaps less relevant to a large task group forming up in the Eastern Med than the fact that missiles have now been fired, in anger, over the sea.

I wrote recently in this paper that it was a standing joke among my US naval friends that their response to any emerging world problem was ‘the answer is a carrier strike group. Sorry, what was the question?’ Given the range of activities such a group can conduct – from intelligence gathering, through humanitarian support right up to high end warfighting – it’s a reasonable position to take. US carrier groups host a networked web of capabilities that includes much more than jets and missile tubes.

So when the USA sees a problem, a carrier group may turn up. But only the biggest and most serious problems would merit two such groups: yet there is one group already on station off the Israeli coast, and another is crossing the Atlantic to join it. Only a few days ago, this and other ship movements could all be seen as ‘precautionary’ in light of a rapidly evolving situation in Gaza. But since then a couple of things have happened to confirm that the US Navy is preparing for operations on a scale not seen for many years.

First was the extension in theatre of the Gerald R Ford, the aircraft carrier that was in the Med already. This requires Secretary of Defence sign-off and is therefore significant. It has now also been confirmed that the Dwight D Eisenhower, on her way across the pond, is to join up with the Ford.

The two carrier groups are each led by a one-star admiral. Militaries love a nice clear hierarchy, and this was duly provided. USS Mount Whitney – one of only two specialist command-and-control ships in the US Navy – put her normal contingent of Nato staff officers ashore in Italy earlier this week and embarked three-star Vice Admiral Thomas Ishee, commander of the US 5th Fleet, and his staff. Potential command and control friction resolved, and confirmation that the US aims to be ready for fleet operations on a grand scale.

Elsewhere, amphibious ships full of US Marines and their aircraft and equipment are converging on the eastern Med. The landing ship USS Mesa Verde is approaching from the west and, significantly given that the Red Sea is now ‘hot’, the USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall are coming from the Gulf with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard. It is not 100 per cent confirmed that they will pass through Suez but given the situation in the Med we can safely assume this will be the case.

The departure of the Marines from the Gulf does remove a large capability from the Strait of Hormuz which is an interesting call should Iran become overtly involved. In fact, when I was a military planner in the region, we would often start our wars with Iran somewhere else, normally the Bab al Mandeb (BAM) – the ‘Gate of Tears’, the narrow strait at the southern end of the Red Sea – deliberately to test this force flow conundrum. Another one to watch.

Red Sea transits are not a whole load of fun at the best of times. You are unambiguously tagged at the start and the finish and there is not much room to manoeuvre in between. Conditions are unhelpful to radar, visibility can be reduced and skiffs and boats, often unlit, dart about all over the place, probably smuggling, but you never know. There is a missile threat towards the bottom as proven yesterday (and many times before) and the tightest of chokepoints at the top. Hats off to the USS Carney, an outstanding effort yesterday, but she may have her work cut out to get the Marines safely up to Suez. And how many missiles did she use up in last night’s engagement?

Once the two ‘heavies’ and the 26th MEU are through the Canal and the American armada has formed up, by my calculations there will be there will be two nuclear powered carriers, two associated logistics ships, two landing ships, one helicopter landing ship, one command ship and perhaps two or three nuclear powered attack submarines in the flotilla.

To protect the surface units there will be two cruisers and five destroyers (not counting USS Carney). It’s not possible to say that x number of high value units needs y number of escorts because much depends on how and where they will be operating and, of course the threat, but with a wet finger in the air, this group feels a little light on escorts, particularly if ships are detached from the main group to do certain tasks which is often the case. Ask the US to place our two Royal Fleet Auxiliaries under their protective umbrella and this metric gets worse.

USS Bataan in August. Note US Marine helicopters, tiltrotors and Harrier jump-jets on deck. The ship is now en route for the Mediterranean to join the US response to the Israel-Hamas war - Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia/US Navy

As ever, it depends on the threat. Not to brush the subsurface, inshore and air threat away, but I want to concentrate on surface to surface missiles (SSMs) as that will be focussing most minds even before last night.

There isn’t space for a full intelligence analysis of who has what, nor do I have it, but from a state perspective Russia and Syria both have SSMs. Thereafter you are into non-state actors and what they have been sold or given, mainly by Iran. The IISS has done some excellent reports on who has supplied what to whom. Suffice it to say, there are a lot of variables.

To simplify, and to make a point, we know that Hezbollah has the Russian P-800 Oniks (called the Yakhont when exported). These are also plentiful in Syria.

It is a nasty missile. That’s not to say there are any nice ones but this one is fast, flies very low (10 metres) and has a big warhead. Its vital statistics are: range 200 nautical miles, speed Mach 2.2 and warhead weight 300kgs. The missile itself weighs 3000 kgs. Compare that to the Neptune missile used by Ukraine in the Black Sea and similar to our own Harpoon missile; range 105 nautical miles, speed Mach 0.9, warhead 150kg and overall weight 870kg. So Yakhont is basically a double- or triple-everything Neptune and it was just two Neptunes that sank the Moskva.

Except of course (digs out physics notes) kinetic energy equals half the mass multiplied by the speed squared. So, in fact, in terms of incoming energy, a Yakhont is more like 12 Neptunes. If the missile’s active seeker head lights you up in the final phase of an engagement, and the Electronic Warfare Director blows the whistle and shouts ‘Yakhont’ across the operations room as they are required to do to make absolutely sure everyone knows, pronunciation is the least of your worries.

Can any of these actors locate, track, and then fire accurately enough to be a threat without being counter-detected and destroyed before launch? Good question. Also, would they, knowing that they would have to ‘switch to receive’ shortly after. The problem is, many of them are not rational in that regard and … they only need to get lucky once.

I wrote recently that a US aircraft carrier is the most defended bit of real estate on the planet and this will be true throughout their duration in the Mediterranean. Should anyone manage to locate one of the carriers or the Mount Whitney and shoot Yakhonts at them, the missiles are likely to be shot out of the sky by one of a variety of US missiles fired from defending jets or escort warships.

It’s the other large ships who are more of a concern as their primary reason for being there – humanitarian assistance/evacuation – involves going closer in, possibly even having to leave the protective bubble provided by the escorts. Where people might need to be evacuated from is as yet uncertain, but as a historian friend just pointed out, Tripoli is only 30 miles south of Tartus. You get the point. Once inshore, or worse, alongside, all the arguments about ships being hard to target because they move and are miles away diminish quickly.

From a UK perspective in all of this it is hard to overstate the strategic importance of having bases at either end of the Med in both Gibraltar and Cyprus. They prove their worth time and time again across a variety of tasks. But if we are talking about vulnerability, who or what is protecting the runway at Akrotiri? The Prime Minister is right to talk-up its utility for this operation but has he shifted his mindset yet to one where last night’s missile attacks become regular? In the same vein, calling the two Royal Fleet Auxiliaries heading that way non-combatants and therefore able to operate safely in more southerly positions feels a little too like peacetime thinking for me.

Meanwhile, HMS Duncan remains in the Adriatic as a Nato flagship. That was a priority only a few days ago but, given everything, she should now be detached from that and attend to the task for which she was built: air and missile defence. Not doing so means our RFAs will have to lean on the US missile defence umbrella which, as discussed above, may already be stretched to cover everything it needs to. It feels as though UK decisions just now are being made on what can be done not what should be done; resource-based rather than strategy-led.

Compare that with the way the US Navy is preparing in the Mediterranean right now, putting in everything it can and organising seriously on the expectation that the force will need to fight. Look at a destroyer captain sufficiently prepared and on top of his game to engage live missiles and drones the same day he arrived in a new area.

Who is right? Maybe there isn’t going to be a big naval battle. I hope so. But if you want peace, prepare for war.

Tom Sharpe is a former Royal Navy frigate captain

