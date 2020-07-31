The US Navy is preparing a major surge of littoral combat ship deployments

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Navy is preparing a major effort to try and shake off years of false starts and setbacks with the littoral combat ship program, an effort Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday said he’d oversee on his watch.

In an exclusive interview with Defense News July 16, Gilday listed LCS as a major priority for him during his tenure as CNO, saying he was going to turn up the heat on efforts to get the ship to become a major contributor to fleet operations.

“There are things in the near term that I have to deliver, that I’m putting heat on now, and one of them is LCS,” Gilday said. “One part is sustainability and reliability. We know enough about that platform and that problems that we have that plague us with regard to reliability and sustainability, and I need them resolved.

“That requires a campaign plan to get after it and have it reviewed by me frequently enough so that I can be sighted on it. Those platforms have been around since 2008, we need to get on with it. We’ve done five deployments since I’ve been on the job, we’re going to ramp that up two-and-a-half time over the next couple of years but we have got to get after it. … LCS for me is something, on my watch, I’ve got to get right.”

Gilday’s renewed focus on LCS comes after years of fits and starts as the Navy struggled with almost every aspect of the complicated program: From manning and maintaining the hulls, to keeping the gear running or even fielding the sensor suites needed to perform the missions for which they were built. The ship has become a perennial whipping boy for a Congress frustrated by the service’s struggle to field new technologies, such as those built into the LCS or the Ford-class carrier, conceived in the early 2000s.

Two of the technologies the Navy has yet to field are the mine hunting mission module, intended to replace the service’s aging minesweepers, and the anti-submarine warfare mission module. Both are years overdue, though they have made significant progress. Getting those fielded is among CNO’s top priorities, he said.

“I have to deliver is both the mine and ASW modules,” Gilday said. “These ships are probably going to go [start going] away in the mid-2030s if the FFG(X) build goes as planned. But I need to wring as much as I can out of those ships as quickly as I can, but, again, we’ve got to get after it.”

The LCS program comprises two hulls: a monohull version built in Marinette, Wisconsin, by Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri, and a trimaran version built by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama. Congress has funded 35 of the ships and has commissioned 20 of them, but deploying the ship has been a challenge because of reliability problems with the complicated propulsion systems designed to meet the Navy’s 40-knot speed requirement.

In 2016, the Navy fundamentally reorganized the program, jettisoning the signature modularity of the program where a single LCS would have a small, permanent crew and switch out anti-surface, anti-submarine or mine-warfare mission packages on the pier depending on the mission. Each mission package would then come with a group of specialists to operate the equipment.

After a series of accidents, the Navy sought to simplify the concept and semi-permanently assign mission packages to each hull and change a complicated three-crews-for-two-LCS-hulls model to a blue-and-gold crewing model used in ballistic missile submarines as a way of boosting operational tempo.

The reorg was in response to concerns that the rotational crewing model reduced crew ownership of the vessel, potentially contributing to some of the accidents that plagued the program. One of the major accidents wrecked the then-forward deployed Fort Worth’s combining gear (roughly the same as the clutch on a car) when the crew started up the system without lube oil running.

Prior to the Fort Worth accident, the combining gear on board the Milwaukee encountered problems on the ship’s transit from the shipyard to its home base in Florida and had to be towed into Norfolk

Mission Packages

Gilday’s goal of fielding the mission modules is well along already, according to two sources familiar with the progress who were not authorized to speak on the record.